Can Skincare Really Slow Aging? Inside the Longevity Beauty Boom

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As consumers have become more proactive in improving healthspan and lifespan, the longevity and preventive wellness market is anticipated to reach $1,868.2 billion by 2034 , growing at a CAGR of approximately 8.2%. In the search for better aging, skin and aesthetics remain top of mind, with an expected $107.6 billion market share of the global market.

A large piece of that growth stems from consumers shifting away from short-term results and gimmicky product marketing claims to solutions that are proactive rather than reactive. The biggest question has become: how can I stop my skin from aging at all? The Pro-longevity movement in skincare is solving that question with a regenerative approach to the function and cellular health of skin.

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The Pro-Longevity Approach

This new wave consists of scientists, researchers, and doctors who are discovering Pro-longevity peptides, molecules, and compounds that not only reverse the signs of aging but biologically slow down aging in the skin at a cellular level. Traditionally, the anti-aging industry has focused on reactive formulas, marketing, and education.

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The pro-longevity movement in skincare is not just looking at how to improve or reverse damage done to the skin. “Pro-longevity skincare is an approach that aims not only to improve how the skin looks today, but also to preserve how well it functions over time. That means supporting the skin barrier, collagen architecture, cellular repair, immune balance, and resilience against ultraviolet radiation, pollution, and chronic inflammation. It integrates evidence-based skincare, photoprotection, lifestyle medicine and carefully selected aesthetic or regenerative treatments. The goal is not to make the skin ‘ageless,’ but to help it remain healthy, functional and resilient for as long as possible,” explained Dr. Wong, Head of Dermal Aesthetics at SHA Wellness Clinic , Mexico.

Science-first brands like OneSkin and Re-Q Health made by Rapalogix have developed at-home skincare lines addressing the multi-faceted nature of supporting aging skin through reducing cellular senescence and improving regeneration. “Our skin is our body’s largest organ, and just like the rest of our body, it undergoes biological changes as we age. Starting as early as our mid-20s and 30s, we begin to experience changes beneath the surface, including a gradual decline in collagen and elastin, increased cellular senescence, and a reduced ability to repair and regenerate. These changes can begin long before we notice wrinkles or other visible signs of aging,” shared OneSkin co-founders Carolina Reis Oliveira, PhD, CEO, and Alessandra Zonari, PhD, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

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“Pro-longevity skincare focuses on addressing these underlying mechanisms, intending to keep your skin healthier for longer. Ultimately, it’s about shifting the conversation from how young our skin looks to how healthy our skin can remain as we get older. We believe “anti-aging” is a fundamentally flawed term. Aging is a natural part of life. Our goal isn’t to fight it, but to change how we experience it.” Dr. Madison Godesky, PhD, Biomedical Engineering, at Rapalogix added that Pro-longevity skincare aims to support the biological functions that help skin maintain its health and resilience over time. It’s an emerging approach, and consumers should look for evidence behind the claims and understand what has been shown in clinical studies.

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Peptides vs. Exosomes vs. Stem Cells

With an increase in at-home skincare containing peptides, exosomes, and even stem cells, according to Dr. Wong, peptides currently have the greatest potential for topical use: “Peptides currently have the greatest practical potential. They are short amino-acid chains that can function as biological signals, and certain formulations may support collagen production or repair. However, their effects depend on the specific peptide, concentration, stability, and ability to penetrate the skin, and they have not been shown to outperform established ingredients such as retinoic acid, retinol, and daily photoprotection.”

Exosomes, platelet-rich plasma, and stem-cell-derived materials are far more complex biologics. Exosomes are cellular messengers, PRP is an autologous concentration of platelets and growth factors, and stem cells are living cells. “At present, there is insufficient evidence that adding these materials to a conventional home skincare product preserves their biological activity or provides greater benefit than established active ingredients. Products marketed as ‘stem-cell skincare’ also rarely contain living human stem cells; they usually contain extracts or conditioned media. These technologies remain promising, but biologics currently make more scientific sense as medically controlled, properly processed in-clinic treatments. For now, regenerative skincare should complement—not replace—the proven foundations of topical care,” he added.

Face Care 13 Trending Skincare Ingredients You Should Know About NAD+ precursors to Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) and ectoin, these 12 skincare ingredients help support hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and improve overall skin health.

Leading With Clinical Validation

As scientists first, the co-founders of OneSkin researched over 900 peptides before discovering their hero ingredient OS-01. “With PhDs in skin cell biology and tissue engineering, we approached skincare with a fundamentally different question: Rather than simply asking how we can make skin look younger, we wanted to understand whether we could impact how skin ages at a biological level. Early in our research, we discovered that many conventional anti-aging formulations weren’t necessarily supporting long-term skin health. Some even showed signs of increasing cellular stress. After 5 years of research and screening more than 900 peptides, we discovered OS-01, our proprietary peptide, which has been scientifically validated to reverse skin’s biological age. One of the key ways OS-01 works is by targeting cellular senescence. As we age, some of our cells enter a state called senescence. Often referred to as “zombie cells,” these cells stop dividing but remain active, releasing inflammatory signals that damage surrounding healthy cells and accelerate tissue aging. By reducing the burden of these senescent cells, OS-01 helps create an environment where skin cells can function more like younger, healthier cells, supporting the production of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid,” they explained.

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OneSkin is also using AI and advanced biological tools to study skin aging and validate our formulas across multiple dimensions, from gene expression and proteins to tissue health and DNA methylation. This gives a much more complete understanding of skin health and biological age than simply looking at what’s visible on the surface. With several peer-reviewed studies, OneSkin leads with clinical validity first before ever bringing a product mainstream. A 2023 study demonstrated that OS-01 Peptide could reduce markers of cellular senescence and is the first ingredient scientifically validated to reduce skin’s biological age in experimental human skin models. These cellular changes were validated to affect visible signs of aging in a split-face design study, in which participants applied OS-01 FACE to one side of their face and an otherwise identical formulation without the OS-01 Peptide to the other.

More recently, Oliveira and Zonari published research exploring the relationship between skin barrier health and systemic inflammation, including a 2025 pilot clinical trial evaluating the effects of a topical OS-01 formulation on skin barrier function and circulating inflammatory markers in an older population. “In this 12-week randomized controlled study involving 60 women aged 60–90 years old, OS-01 BODY demonstrated improvements in skin barrier function (+41%) and hydration (+38%). Additionally, 70% of participants using OS-01 BODY reported improvements in their skin’s appearance, compared with 42% in the control group. We also observed a reduction in IL-8, an inflammatory marker associated with aging, in the tested group,” they shared. “What makes this especially exciting is that we’re not just looking at whether the skin appears smoother or more hydrated. We’re investigating how interventions targeting the biology of aging can support healthier skin function over time.”

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Re-Q is working specifically on the mTOR signaling pathway to address regeneration in the skin. The mTOR (mechanistic target of rapamycin) pathway is often a focus in longevity as it’s a central master regulator of cell growth, metabolism, proliferation, and survival. Dysregulation of this pathway can lead to cancer, metabolic conditions, neurodegeneration, and ultimately aging. Re-Q is formulated with RLX-201, a patented molecule designed to selectively modulate TORC1, a complex within the mTOR signaling pathway involved in regulating cell growth and repair. “Our research suggests that selectively attenuating TORC1 may support cellular self-repair and skin function. A randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled study of 45 participants evaluated topical RLX-201 over 12 weeks. The study demonstrated significant improvements versus vehicle in skin firmness, elasticity, sagging, and overall skin quality, with changes observed as early as week two and sustained through week 12. In a separate full-thickness skin tissue model, we observed an approximately 91% reduction in phosphorylated RPS6, a marker used to assess TORC1 activity,” shared Dr. Godesky, PhD

The Future of Longevity in Skincare

Clinically backed supplement brands are entering new verticals with skincare products featuring patented formulations. TruNiagen has introduced a NAD Booster facial serum , Timeline has expanded into a range of skincare featuring its Mitopure Urolithin A and Quicksilver Scientific has developed GHK-CU topical serum. Then there are skincare brands focusing on the mix of actives and peptides like AnteAGE and Allies of Skin .

Dr. Wong expects to see skincare become more personalized, measurable and multimodal. “We will likely see greater use of noninvasive diagnostics to evaluate barrier function, pigmentation, elasticity, collagen density and environmental damage. This will allow us to combine established treatments (such as retinoids, neuromodulators, biostimulators and energy-based technologies) with emerging tools, including personalized peptides and regenerative therapies, according to each patient’s biology and actual needs. However, these innovations must be supported by better-standardized products, head-to-head comparisons, long-term randomized clinical trials, and outcomes that go beyond short-term cosmetic improvement. This is particularly important for exosomes, secretomes and other cell-derived products, where the science is promising but still developing.”

As this sector evolves into the mainstream, consumers will inherently become more educated demanding evidence-based cellular-level interventions, leaving the anti-aging world as a modality of the past.