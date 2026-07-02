Advertisement
Healthy Skin

Using Retinol? One July 4th Habit Could Be Working Against Your Skin

Relaxed happy girl covering face with straw hat lying on sand beach close up.
(Courtesy of Stockbusters)

Using retinol without daily SPF? You might be erasing your anti-aging progress. Discover why retinol requires strict sun protection and how to avoid common sunscreen mistakes.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

This year, more of the country will be outside for longer stretches than at almost any other point in summer, and for anyone using retinol, that shift changes the math on their skincare routine. Retinol is a vitamin A derivative that speeds up cell turnover, softens fine lines, and triggers new collagen production, changes that take weeks or months to show up, according to a 2025 review in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science. The same review explains that ultraviolet exposure breaks down existing collagen and creates new pigmentation and texture damage, which means the two forces, one building and one dismantling, are often happening on the same face at the same time.

Live & Well

Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Sunscreen is the variable that decides which one wins. Real-world use tends to fall short of what a bottle’s SPF number promises. A clinical study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology found that people who applied sunscreen at their usual amount, rather than the thicker layer used in lab testing, got less protection than the labeled SPF, and that closing that gap required both a thicker application and reapplying more often than most people do on their own.

Close-up image of a woman putting on sun lotion, focus on a sun screen and her hand.

Healthy Skin

Most People Are Still Using Sunscreen Wrong

A top dermatologist breaks down mineral vs. chemical sunscreens, why SPF 50 is the ceiling, and how to reverse sun damage.

Why Retinol Makes Your Skin More Vulnerable to Sun Damage

That gap matters more for retinol users specifically. Retinol thins the outermost layer of dead skin cells to reveal newer skin underneath, and that newer skin has less natural buffer against UV light. Skipping sunscreen on a day at the beach, or underapplying it on an ordinary Tuesday, does not just add a normal amount of sun exposure. It adds exposure to skin that is already more vulnerable than it was before starting retinol.

Advertisement

Paula Brezavscek sees this constantly at her Coral Gables, Florida practice, where she works as a board-certified physician associate specializing in cosmetic dermatology. “If you’re using retinol without wearing sunscreen every day, you’re working against the benefits you’re trying to achieve,” she explains. “I always tell my patients that sunscreen is what protects the results that retinol helps create.”

RELATED: Can Natural Skincare Really Work? Tata Harper Weighs In

There’s a rumor that layering sunscreen over retinol or vitamin C cancels the ingredients out, like they’re elbowing each other for space. Brezavscek says that’s just not true. “Sunscreen doesn’t make retinol or vitamin C less effective,” she notes. “In fact, they work really well together. Vitamin C helps defend against free radical damage, retinol improves skin quality, and sunscreen protects your skin from future UV damage. Each product has its own role, and together they create a much stronger skincare routine.”

Advertisement

What’s trending in skincare

collagen peptide anti aging serum

Polyglutamic Acid vs. Hyaluronic Acid: Which is More Hydrating?

Beauty face of woman with freckles, natural clean and fresh glowing skin, apply anti-aging collagen serum.

How Growth Factors Are Transforming Anti-Aging Skincare

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Rejuvenating Cream

30 K-Beauty Skincare Deals with Ingredients Actually Worth Buying

GLASSFX ReviveFX Biotech Serum Mist ($58)

Minimalist Skin Care Routines Now Start With a Serum Mist

Skin Tints With SPF That Actually Match, Last, and Protect

Skin Tints With SPF That Actually Match, Last, and Protect

Ethique Hydrating Face Cleanser Waterless Beauty

Is Waterless Beauty Better for Your Skin Barrier?

Common Sunscreen Mistakes That Sabotage Your Skincare Routine

The mistakes Brezavscek actually sees in her patients aren’t about ingredients. They’re about habits. “The biggest mistake is only wearing sunscreen when they’re going to the beach or spending the day outside,” she points out. “Another common mistake is not applying enough. Most people use much less than what’s needed to get the SPF protection listed on the bottle.”

Most people don’t apply enough moisturizer or foundation to get real SPF benefits according to Brezavscek. “If you’re using retinol or having treatments like chemical peels or lasers, I recommend using a separate broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every morning,” she describes. “Makeup with SPF is a nice bonus but it shouldn’t be your primary sun protection.”

Tru Niagen

Longevity & Aging

Paid Program

The $50 Billion Supplement Market Is Entering Its Trust Era

Don’t buy a “borrowed science” NAD supplement. Discover how Niagen Bioscience’s patented NR safely and efficiently boosts cellular NAD+ levels.

How to Protect Your Anti-Aging Skincare Investment This Summer

Part of why sunscreen gets skipped is that the consequences of skipping it are not immediate. Retinol users can see results in the mirror within weeks. Sun damage takes far longer to announce itself, and that lag makes it easy to underestimate. “Many people think they’ll notice the effects right away if they skip sunscreen, but that’s usually not what happens,” Brezavscek says. “Sun damage builds over time. Every day of unprotected exposure contributes to collagen loss, pigmentation, and premature aging.” That gradual timeline is also why skin can keep changing years after a routine has stayed the same, since the damage being addressed today was often set in motion long before it became visible.

RELATED: Plastic Surgeon Highlights the New “Bioidentical” Trend Changing How We Approach Facial Aging

For anyone who has spent real money on retinol, peels, or brightening treatments, your sunscreen habit is not a side note to that investment. “Many of the treatments and skincare products we use are designed to repair existing sun damage and improve skin quality,” Brezavscek explains. “If you’re not consistently protecting your skin from UV exposure, you’re creating new damage while trying to fix the old damage.”

Your fix this weekend is not complicated. A broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, and apply a nickel-sized amount to your face every two-ish hours outside.

Advertisement

Paula Brezavscek is a board-certified physician associate specializing in cosmetic dermatology.

Healthy SkinLive & WellBeautySpecialized CareBody Health

Live & Well

Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

More from Live & Well

Fitness, app and man with phone, smart watch and workout schedule online at gym and sports training.

Are Health Trackers Making Us Healthier, or Just More Anxious?

Holly Madison, 47, talking to Dr. Sheila Farhang in an episode of 'Derm Approved' podcast.

Holly Madison Admits Why She Waited Years to Get a Facelift

High-quality bed sheets made with breathable cotton can improve comfort and sleep quality, regardless of thread count.

Don’t Buy Bed Sheets Until You Understand Thread Count vs. Weave

Hormonal fluctuations throughout the menstrual cycle can affect sleep quality.

Your Sleep Tracker Says You Slept Great. Your Hormones Say Otherwise.

Beauty, acne and woman cleaning her face for skincare morning routine in her bathroom in a home or house.

Why Your Adult Acne Keeps Coming Back (and How to Fix It)

Arlan Hamilton, Create & Cultivate Annual C&C 100 Event at The London West Hollywood, June 16, 2026

Busy and Broke? Arlan Hamilton’s No-Nonsense Guide to Modern Entrepreneurship

Bacteria spore on red background. 3d Illustration render

The Gut Bacteria Researchers Think Could Help You Keep Weight Off

Kendall Jenner ANUA Brand Event

Kendall Jenner, ANUA and the $500M Skincare Strategy

A young woman in a private atmosphere of the home toilet having a diarrhea. Woman, home, toilet, needs

Peeing After Sex Doesn’t Do What You Think It Does (And Other Myths We’re Retiring)

Meal delivery kit with meat and vegetables

Best Blue Apron Promo Codes and Coupons for July 2026

Unisom Sleep Support Gummies

Heather McMahan Quit This Late-Night Habit and Finally Started Sleeping Better

Immunotec California
Paid Program

Immunotec Opens Experience Center to Boost MLM Growth in California

FITNESS AND WELLNESS DEALS

Advertisement
Advertisement