Body Health

Why Anastasia Beverly Hills Chose Antonela Roccuzzo as a Global Beauty Partner

Antonela Roccuzzo
Antonela Roccuzzo
(Anastasia Beverly Hills)
Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
Antonela Roccuzzo was named Anastasia Beverly Hills’ new global brand ambassador for 2026, the brand announced in a recent press release. Roccuzzo is said to appear across upcoming social content and brand projects throughout the year.

The partnership positions Roccuzzo as a long-term collaborator rather than a short-term campaign face, which reinforces the brand’s emphasis on authenticity. “We are thrilled to welcome Antonela into the Anastasia Beverly Hills family,” founder and CEO Anastasia Soare said in the release.

“Her grace, warmth, and natural approach to beauty perfectly reflect the spirit of our brand. Antonela inspires millions by staying true to herself, and that authenticity is what makes this partnership so powerful.”

Roccuzzo is an entrepreneur with a large international following and says her partnership reflects a genuine relationship with the brand. “I have always admired Anastasia Beverly Hills, not only for its incredible products but for the brand’s dedication to empowering people to feel confident in themselves,” she said in the announcement. “It’s an honor to partner with a brand I genuinely love and use every day. I’m excited to create meaningful moments together and share more of my beauty routine with the world.”

The ambassador announcement aligns with Soare’s long-standing approach to brand-building, one grounded in authenticity and listening closely to the people she serves.

Speaking at the Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards, hosted by LA Times Studios, Soare described launching Anastasia Beverly Hills by focusing on solving a specific customer need, eyebrow shaping, and paying close attention to how everyday clients responded.

That emphasis on trust, repetition, and how beauty affects emotion continues to shape the brand’s partnerships today.

