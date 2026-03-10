Fertility Care May Feel a Little Less Out of Reach (Thank You, Costco)

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Costco has stepped into the fertility space through a new partnership with healthcare platform Sesame and fertility network IVI RMA North America.

According to a press release, the collaboration introduces a fertility care program designed to make treatment easier to access and more affordable for Costco members. “Our partnership with Sesame and IVI RMA reflects our commitment to transparent and affordable solutions that reduce barriers and make care more accessible for our members,” Richard Stephens, senior vice president of pharmacy at Costco, said in the release.

Under the program, Costco members would begin the process through the digital healthcare platform Sesame, where patients complete an initial fertility intake and receive diagnostic support, according to the release. If additional care is needed, they are then referred to fertility specialists within the IVI RMA clinic network.

The release goes on to explain that treatment options may include in vitro fertilization (IVF) or intrauterine insemination (IUI)...procedures that often involve quite a few doctor’s appointments and are usually pretty expensive.

One of the most notable changes could come from actual medication pricing. Fertility drugs filled through Costco pharmacies could potentially cost up to 80% less for members, including commonly prescribed medications like Follistim, the release stated. Because medications are often one of the largest expenses associated with fertility treatment, those savings could really make a meaningful difference.

The program is also designed to simplify what can be a complicated process. Patients would remain connected with a Sesame clinician throughout the fertility journey, someone who can help explain medical terminology, coordinate care with fertility specialists and guide treatment decisions, according to the company announcement. “This partnership empowers people to take control of their reproductive health without barriers, stigma or waiting,” said David Goldhill, CEO and founder of Sesame, in the release.

Specialized treatments would also be provided through the IVI RMA North America network of fertility clinics. “In partnership with Costco and Sesame, we are expanding access to quality fertility care and reducing barriers so more people across the country can build the families they desire,” said Lynn Mason, CEO of IVI RMA North America, in a statement included in the release.

For many people hoping to start a family, what stands in the way prior to treatments beginning are high medication costs, complicated healthcare systems, and not knowing where to start, which can actually delay fertility care for months or even years.

The partnership is meant to make the first steps into fertility treatment simpler and easier for patients to navigate.

