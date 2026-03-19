Costco’s Fertility Push Is Now Targeting What Really Stops Patients (Exclusive)

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There’s a moment nobody warns you about. It’s not the injections or the two-week waits or the way a clinic waiting room can feel both clinical and unbearably intimate at the same time. It comes later, after the appointments are scheduled and after the process has started to feel real. When maybe the cost stops being a theoretical number and becomes something you are needing to negotiate with.

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That’s the space Costco is now stepping into. Through a new partnership with Sesame, a healthcare platform, and the fertility network IVIRMA North America. The company has launched a program that takes direct aim at the two things most likely to derail a patient before they ever get to the good news. What it costs and how confusing it is.

Fertility treatment gets talked about in round numbers. The reality is a series of expenses that stack up in ways most patients aren’t fully prepared for... and medication is often where the budget quietly collapses. “An average Costco member could save $5,000 to $10,000 or more across their evaluation and treatment cycle,” Lynn Mason, CEO of IVIRMA North America, tells LA Times Studios. “That includes medication savings of up to 80 percent, where patients can save $2,700 to $4,360 per cycle compared to the average cash pay cost.”

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In a system where a single IVF cycle can run well into the five figures, those savings aren’t a footnote .... they’re often the deciding factor between continuing treatment and walking away. Mason has seen what happens when that decision gets forced. She describes a patient whose insurance ran out mid-cycle, leaving her and her partner to absorb the remaining costs entirely out of pocket. “Making fertility drugs and fertility care more affordable represents real, tangible help for families like Kate’s,” Mason says.

And price is only part of the story. The other half is the sheer exhaustion of trying to figure out where to start. It’s been a series of disconnected appointments, referrals, lab orders, and pharmacy runs that are hard to manage, and even getting an initial consultation can take months. That delay isn’t just inconvenient. Biologically speaking, it matters.

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David Goldhill, CEO and founder of Sesame shares having had two children through IVF. “And I’ve experienced the issues around navigation, care coordination, and, of course, expense that our partnership is intended to solve.” Under the new program at Costco, members begin through a single intake on Sesame and receive diagnostic support before being referred, where needed, into IVI RMA’s specialist network. Throughout the process, patients stay connected to a Sesame clinician who handles coordination and translates the medical complexity into something actually followable.

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“Many families are interested in exploring IVF, but the process has felt confusing and of course expensive,” Goldhill says. “By focusing on the individual patient journey and coordinating the full course, Sesame clinicians provide the support essential to a positive patient experience.” So, the clinical process itself doesn’t actually change. All that changes is how much of it you have to hold in your head alone.

Fertility specialists have been watching a pattern develop for years, according to Mason. Patients are arriving older, more certain about what they want, and urgently aware of how little time there is to be uncertain about anything. “When they feel ready, they want to move fast,” she says of women looking to get pregnant. “Every patient’s path to parenthood is different, and they need coordinated care without delay, access to the right therapies, and cost-effective treatment options.”

For a long time, IVF existed in a category of its own. Medically sophisticated, culturally hushed, and financially stratospheric. Something people went through privately, without a clear on-ramp and with costs that bore no relationship to anything else in their healthcare experience. That is starting to change. Slowly, then noticeably.

“Public conversations around IVF, egg freezing, and fertility are increasingly common,” Mason says, a shift she attributes to both celebrity openness and social media, and one she expects this partnership to accelerate. Putting a fertility pathway inside an institution that 74 million households already trust with their grocery runs has an almost mundane power: it says, without saying it, this is something people do.

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Goldhill reads Costco’s involvement as its own kind of signal. “Costco’s commitment to the partnership demonstrates both the extent of the patient need and the ability to deliver a high-value service,” he says.

Fertility care has not become simple. The timelines are still complicated, the decisions still layered with emotion and uncertainty, the outcomes never guaranteed. But the conditions surrounding it...who can access it, how quickly, at what cost... are shifting. And for the person standing at that moment of collision between hope and invoice, that shift is not a small thing.

Click here to learn more about IVIRMA.