After GLP-1 Weight Loss, People Are Asking What Comes Next for Skin and Energy

GLP-1 medications have undoubtedly reshaped the conversation around weight loss almost overnight. We’re seeing bodies change faster and people reaching their health goals sooner than ever before.

But what happens after that first shift? Not just after the weight comes off, but after you start living in the version of yourself you worked hard to reach. When you feel better metabolically, but your skin and energy haven’t caught up just yet.

Scott Heckmann has spent nearly two decades watching how those questions evolve. He is the CEO and co-founder of LaserAway, one of the largest medical aesthetics providers in the country, and he says the next era of aesthetic care is being shaped less by dramatic makeovers and more by something subtler.

“We’re seeing a new chapter in personal transformation,” he explains. The first wave, in his view, was about regaining control of physical health through improved nutrition, exercise, and tools like GLP-1s. The second wave, he says, is about “expressing that confidence outwardly.” What he is describing is not a pivot away from wellness. It is an extension of it. People looking for ways to support how they age and recover, not just how they look in a mirror.

After GLP-1 weight loss, people are not asking for reinvention

For years, aesthetic medicine was often framed around change. Fixing something. Correcting something. But Heckmann says the emotional tone has shifted. “Patients are no longer looking for dramatic makeovers,” he explains. “They’re seeking treatments that keep them looking vibrant, healthy, and in alignment with how they feel.”

That word, alignment, matters. Because for many people, rapid weight loss doesn’t just change the body. It changes how people feel inside their bodies. Across LaserAway clinics nationwide, Heckmann says they are seeing more people who have taken GLP-1s choose options such as laser skin rejuvenation, tightening, and regenerative therapies like NAD⁺ or Rejuran.

At LaserAway, he describes this as “wellness-aligned aesthetics,” a shift toward using medical-grade treatments to sustain well-being, in addition to appearance. “It’s a broader, more mindful evolution where people view aesthetics as part of their overall health journey rather than a separate category,” he explains.

The biology underneath the second wave

When Heckmann looks back at the early years of the industry, he sees a clear shift. “When we opened the first LaserAway clinic on Sunset Boulevard in 2006, the focus was primarily on appearance,” he says. People wanted access to medical-grade treatments that helped them look their best. But now, Heckman says there is a “second wave” that is more about physiology.

Because rapid weight loss changes the body faster than the skin can often adapt, Heckmann says many people are thinking about tightening, collagen support, and regeneration after they have reached their metabolic goals.

Over time, he has watched motivations expand beyond surface-level results. “Patients are thinking about how they feel, and what that means for how they function and age,” he says.

As a result, people who once came in for targeted cosmetic treatments are now taking a more holistic approach.

Heckmann describes people pairing collagen-stimulating procedures with therapies that improve recovery and energy. Treatments such as NAD⁺ injections, he says, are helping patients support cellular health and overall well-being from within. “It is less about correction,” he says, “and more about continuation.”

Regeneration is overtaking rejuvenation

“Regeneration is changing the way people think about aesthetic care,” Heckmann says. “Patients no longer want temporary fixes. They want treatments that help their skin and body perform better from the inside out.” He points to therapies such as NAD⁺ and peptides as part of that broader regenerative conversation, particularly when paired with laser or microneedling treatments.

“They deliver results that both look and feel restorative,” he says. He is optimistic about the future of regenerative medicine, but also careful about how it enters the mainstream.

“We are optimistic about the future of regenerative medicine,” he says, “but we are also measured in how we approach it.”

Heckmann sees the next five to ten years being defined by precision and regeneration. “Technology and innovation in our field are moving fast, and precision and regeneration are leading the way,” he says.

Energy-based devices are becoming more targeted and effective for all skin types, and regenerative treatments are helping patients boost collagen, repair skin and improve overall wellness from within. But the bigger question, in his view, is access. “The next decade will be defined by the connection between access, science, and confidence,” he says. “When proven technology becomes part of everyday self-care, that is when true progress happens.”

What comes after GLP-1s is not reinvention

Taken together, these shifts explain why Heckmann believes the next era of aesthetic wellness will be defined less by dramatic transformation and more by regeneration, recovery, and confidence. “The real opportunity for our industry lies in not just how we meet that need,” he says, “but also how we use that technology responsibly and make it accessible to more people.”

For many people, the first wave of transformation was metabolic. The second is simpler. It is about feeling like the outside has caught up with the inside.

