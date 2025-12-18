Advertisement
Body Health

23 Recovery Tools for Muscle Recovery, Red Light Therapy, Lymphatic Drainage & More

Red and Near Infrared Light: Glotech™ Collar by LED Esthetics
(Courtesy of LED Esthetics)

A holiday gift guide featuring facial massage tools, cold therapy, red light therapy, and recovery tools on sale you’ll want to buy for yourself.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Recovery used to just be something athletes talked about in locker rooms. But now, as we head into 2026, it’s become one of the defining pillars of longevity culture. And that shift isn’t accidental. As many people move past quick fixes and performance-at-all-costs thinking, recovery is increasingly understood as the mechanism that makes health sustainable. Muscle, joints, sleep, stress resilience, even cognitive clarity all depend on how well the body recovers. Not how hard it’s pushed.

RELATED: What Really Works for Your Skin, According to Shani Darden

Live & Well

Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

December has a way of telling us what our bodies have been quietly (or not) signaling all year: tension, inflammation, low-grade fatigue. And as we start to welcome the “new year, new you” energy, recovery is seen not as a reset button, but as our new baseline to protect us going forward. That’s why recovery tools are one of the most searched wellness categories right now and why they’re expected to dominate longevity conversations well into 2026.

Advertisement

This self-care gift guide is for those of us who are paying attention. Those of us who are stiff, tired, and puffy. These are the self-care recovery tools you buy yourself that you’ll actually see results from.

RELATED: 30 K-Beauty Skincare Deals with Ingredients Actually Worth Buying

Discover the newest breakthroughs in longevity

Face Tools That Actually Calm Your Nervous System

Facial recovery has graduated from skincare to nervous-system support. These tools are about easing tension and helping your face unclench in addition to sculpting and depuffing.

Advertisement

TheraFace Pro ($299)

Theraface pro by Therabody
(Therabody)

This is the face tool you reach for when your jaw won’t unclench and your skin needs a reset. The TheraFace Pro layers LED light therapy, microcurrent, and facial massage into a routine that actually feels calming instead of fussy.

Medicube Booster Pro ($220)

Medicube Booster Pro
(Ulta/Medicube )

The Booster Pro by Korean skincare brand Medicube layers microcurrent, EMS, and skincare absorption. Think long-term skin health meets ritualized self-care.

RELATED: Skincare Doesn’t Have to Be Complicated — Here’s What Actually Works

What’s trending in skincare

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Rejuvenating Cream

30 K-Beauty Skincare Deals with Ingredients Actually Worth Buying

Beauty face of woman with freckles, natural clean and fresh glowing skin, apply anti-aging collagen serum.

How Growth Factors Are Transforming Anti-Aging Skincare

GLASSFX ReviveFX Biotech Serum Mist ($58)

Minimalist Skin Care Routines Now Start With a Serum Mist

collagen peptide anti aging serum

Polyglutamic Acid vs. Hyaluronic Acid: Which is More Hydrating?

Manta Warm Eye Covers ($29)

STEAM Eye Cups
(Manta Sleep)
Advertisement

Not flashy, but very effective. These Manta Eye Cups gently heat around the eyes helps with dryness, sinus pressure, and that wired-but-tired feeling at night. This is recovery disguised as sleep support.

Percussion Massage Guns You’ll Use More Than Once

Research suggests percussive therapy can reduce Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS) by up to 30% and significantly improve range of motion. It doesn’t just vibrate...it helps to flush metabolic waste and override pain signals to help you move better the next day.

TheraGun Sense (on sale for $199.99, regularly $299.99)

Theragun sense by therabody
(Therabody)

For anyone who wants guided routines and breathwork built in. The TheraGun Sense feels less like a tool and more like a recovery session you don’t have to schedule. Percussive therapy isn’t just about knots but it can actually help you sleep better. Users often report falling asleep faster after post-workout sessions because the mechanical pulses help downregulate the nervous system, reducing the cortisol spikes that keep us awake.

RELATED: How Men Are Hacking Rest for Peak Performance

America Is Finally Embracing Europe’s Bathhouse Ritual (With a Twist)

Longevity & Aging

America Is Finally Embracing Europe’s Bathhouse Ritual (With a Twist)

From contrast therapy to hydrothermal circuits, ancient European bathing rituals are shaping the future of wellness in American cities.

Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 (on sale for $119, regularly $139)

Hypervolt Go 2
(Hyperice)
Advertisement

The Hypervolt Go 2 is compact, powerful, and easy to grab for quick touch-ups, and ideal if you want relief without hauling out a full-size device.

Ekrin Athletics B37S (on sale for $200, regularly $249.99)

Ekrin B37 professional massage gun
(Ekrin)

The B37 skips the bells and whistles in favor of power. With deeper amplitude and five dialed-in speeds, it’s a no-nonsense choice for athletes who want a professional-level massage, fast.

RELATED: Why More Women Are Rethinking Testosterone Therapy

Skin Gym Pro LED Light Therapy Mask

Face Care

Red Light, Real Results? These Red Light Face Masks Actually Work

Do red light face masks truly deliver results? We dive into the science, skin benefits for wrinkles & acne, and review the best LED masks that actually work.

Hydragun Atom Mini ($164 with code GIVE, regularly $179)

hydragun Atom mini massage gun
(Hydragun)

For those easily frustrated by the “jackhammer” sound of standard massage guns. The Hydragun focuses specifically on sound dampening. If your recovery tool sounds like a power drill it could cause a cortisol spike from your body tensing up, making it that much harder to wind down and relax.

Advertisement

RELATED: What Cold Showers Really Do for Your Immune System

A woman holds daffodils and a red tulip in her hands

Longevity & Aging

Why Cycle Syncing on the Pill Supports Long-Term Wellness

Even without ovulation, syncing your meals, workouts, and recovery to a simulated cycle can improve energy, mood, and metabolic health. Experts explain how to eat with your hormoneseven on the pill.

Cold Plunge and Heat Therapy, From Entry-Level to Luxury

Cold exposure has become one of the most searched recovery tools right now, thanks to its effects on inflammation, mood, and resilience. The good news? You don’t need a five-figure setup.

Polar Dive Pod (on sale for $599, regularly $1,168)

The polar dive pod
(Courtesy of Polar Dive)

The Polar Dive is straightforward and surprisingly sturdy. A great starting point if you want the benefits without the commitment.

LIT Slim Barrel (on sale for $2,999, regularly $3,299)

Slim Barrel Cold Plunges
Slim Barrel Cold Plunges
(Courtesy of Lit)

This cold plunge from LIT Method looks like something you’d find at a luxury hotel spa. Deep enough for full-body immersion and thoughtfully designed.

Advertisement

RELATED: Could Your Antidepressant Be Affecting Your Sex Life?

Ammortal Chamber at Recovery Room at the Proper Club

Longevity & Aging

This Luxury Wellness Bed Might Be the Most Futuristic Spa Treatment Yet

Is the Ammortal Chamber the future of recovery or just high-end wellness theater? Explore the claims and costs behind this luxury biohacking device.

Plunge (on sale for $5,940, regularly $6,990)

The Plunge: Original Cold Plunge Tub
The Plunge: Original Cold Plunge Tub
(Plunge)

The original cold plunge tub The original cold plunge tub is top of the line. Temperature control, sleek design, and minimal friction between intention and follow-through. For men especially, cold exposure helps manage cortisol and supports hormonal resilience as testosterone levels naturally dip.

HoMedics Portable Steam Sauna ($229.99)

HoMedics SaunaZen steam portable
(HoMedics)

Heat therapy deserves equal credit. This is an easy way to support circulation, muscle relaxation, and stress relief without a dedicated sauna room.

InfraPod - Portable Infrared Sauna (on sale for $999, regularly $1199)

InfraPod - Portable Infrared Sauna by LIT Method
(LIT Method)
Advertisement

This portable infrared heat tent delivers full-body heat and red light therapy in a surprisingly refined, space-friendly setup.

RELATED: Infrared Saunas for Longevity: Health Benefits & Detox Support

Oxygen Therapy HBOT: Benefits, Risks, and Real Results |LA Times Studios

Longevity & Aging

Unlocking the Benefits of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Discover how hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) works, its FDA-approved uses, emerging brain health benefits, and what to expect from treatment.

Red Light Therapy for Everyday Inflammation and Recovery

Red and near-infrared light therapy continues to be popular because it acts as a cellular reset button. These wavelengths stimulate mitochondria to produce more energy, effectively charging your cells like a battery. This process can accelerate muscle repair, drive collagen production for skin resilience, and systemically lower joint inflammation.

These picks work whether you want aesthetic maintenance or deep tissue recovery.

JOVS LED Light Therapy Face Mask (on sale for $259, regularly $299)

JOVS LED Light Therapy Face Mask
JOVS LED Light Therapy Face Mask
( JOVS)

A solid entry point for at-home red light with a skin-focused angle. The JOVS red light therapy mask uses multiple LED wavelengths to target acne, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and loss of elasticity, delivering consistent, at-home light therapy results.

TheraFace Depuffing Wand ($170)

Theraface depuffing wand by therabody
(Therabody)
Advertisement

This depuffing wand uses targeted cold and heat to help reduce under-eye puffiness and support lymphatic drainage around the eyes and face. This is great for when your face feels as tired as your body.

Bestqool Redot S (on sale for $209, regularly $129)

Red Light Therapy Belt Redot S by BestQool
Red Light Therapy Belt Redot S by BestQool
( BestQool)

This portable red light therapy belt wraps where you need it most, delivering targeted near-infrared and red light to support muscle recovery and reduce inflammation.

LED Esthetics Glotech Collar

Glotech™ Collar
(LED Esthetics)

The neck and décolletage often don’t get enough attention. This fills that gap. The Glotech Collar delivers targeted red and near-infrared light to improve skin texture, elasticity, and firmness.

RELATED: Gen Z’s Mineral Fix: Magnesium, Potassium & Iodine

Advertisement

Mind Matters: Trends, Truths, Tools

Myofascial and Mobility Tools for Daily Maintenance

These are the unsung heroes. They target the connective tissue, fascia, that gets tight from sitting too much, helping to rehydrate “stuck” spots and restore the full range of motion that prevents future injury.

PVolve Massage Ball Set ($34)

PVolve massage ball set
(PVolve)

This massage ball set delivers targeted myofascial release to relieve localized muscle tension, improve range of motion, and support faster recovery in areas prone to stiffness, from the feet and calves to the upper back.

Revo Smart Cupping Massager (on sale for $69, regularly $138)

REVO® Smart Cupping Massager
REVO® Smart Cupping Massager
(REVO)

This at-home cupping device uses controlled suction paired with heat, red light, and vibration to help increase local circulation, ease muscle tension, and support recovery in targeted areas.

RELATED: How to Tell If Your Gut and Brain Supplements Are Actually Doing Anything

Advertisement
Joylux vFit red light device for vaginal health

Body Health

Red Light Therapy for Vaginal Health: The New Frontier in Intimate Wellness

Joylux CEO Colette Courtion explains how the vFit red light device supports vaginal hydration, comfort & wellness — safe, effective, and hormone-free.

NuFace FIX MicroWand ($195)

Nuface Fix Microwand
(Courtesy of Revolve)

This handheld microcurrent tool applies brief, targeted electrical pulses to delicate areas like the eyes and lips, helping temporarily reduce fluid-related puffiness, soften the appearance of fine lines, and create a more refreshed, rested look within minutes.

FaceGym Multi-Sculpt Tool ($69)

FaceGym Multi-Sculpt High Performance Contouring Tool
(FaceGym/Dermstore)

Unlike traditional flat gua sha tools, this sculpting tool features multiple shaped edges and contours designed to more precisely engage facial muscles, encourage lymphatic drainage, and support visible definition through guided manual massage.

Primally Pure Facial Cups ($34)

Facial cupping tool from primally pure
(Primally Pure)

Designed specifically for the face, these facial cupping tools use gentle, controlled suction to support microcirculation and lymphatic drainage without bruising, making it better suited for delicate areas like the eyes, lips, and jawline than traditional body cupping.

Advertisement

RELATED: Rest Well, Rise Radiant: Sleep Hygiene Tips for Restorative Sleep

Woman eye bags before and after cosmetic treatment

Body Health

Inside the Rise of Eyelifts (Because Your Eyes Are the First to Age)

Dr. Cat Chang explains why the eyes age first and how modern blepharoplasty and fat transposition eyelift techniques restore a natural, youthful contour.

Compression and Circulation Tools That Earn Their Space

Compression tools aren’t just for runners. They are for anyone who sits, stands, travels, or works out regularly.

TheraBody JetBoots Prime (on sale for $499.99, regularly $549.99)

JetBoots prime compression boots by Therabody
(Therabody)

If your legs feel heavy by the end of the day, these compression boots are worth it. Great for circulation, lymphatic support, and general recovery. Active compression helps flush metabolic waste (like lactic acid) and reduces fluid retention, making it a “force multiplier” for recovery when paired with other habits like magnesium supplementation.

Toe Separator Compression Socks ($7.67)

Only Happy Feet Brings You This Type Of Foot Relief Toe Separator Alignment Sock
(Walmart )

Affordable, low-effort, and surprisingly effective for foot alignment and tension. These socks will act as a reset button for your feet, helping with cramping of narrow shoes to restore natural toe splay. This improves your balance and relieves the plantar fascia tightness that often travels up to cause knee and hip pain.

Advertisement

MORE LIVE & WELL

Dr. Pimple Popper

Dr. Pimple Popper Turned Acne Education Into a Skincare Line People Actually Use

Photo of Dr. Nancy Samolitis

Dr. Sam Breaks Down Dark Spots, Sun Damage, and How to Treat Them

Close up face of beautiful young woman covering her face by green monstera leaf while looking at camera.

How Climate Affects Your Skin — and What to Do About It

Why More Men Are Finally Starting a Skincare Routine That Actually Works

Skincare Doesn’t Have to Be Complicated — Here’s What Actually Works for Men

Young woman receiving plastic surgery injection on her face, closeup

When Injectables Go Wrong — and Why Dissolving Might Be the Reset You Need

Courtesy of Cristian Lopez

Cheap Injectables, High Stakes: How Korea Became the World’s Aesthetic Playground

middle aged beautiful woman applies anti aging estrogen cream on face

How Estrogen Facial Cream is Redefining Anti-Aging Skincare

Calecim serum
Paid Program

Small. Pink. Powerful.

LED Esthetics Glotech™ Minis

Tired of Full-Face LED Masks? This Wearable Red Light Patch Fits in Your Pocket

Waterless skincare products | Labor day sale

Waterless Skincare Celebs Actually Use

GLASSFX K-Beauty. Glass Skin On-The-Go Serum Mist: a biotech mist-serum hybrid that hydrates, calms.

K-Beauty Meets Biotech: The Science Behind Next-Gen Glass Skin

Ethique Hydrating Face Cleanser Waterless Beauty

Is Waterless Beauty Better for Your Skin Barrier?

Body HealthLongevity & AgingLive & Well

Live & Well

Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

Advertisement
Advertisement