Inside the Rise of Eyelifts (Because Your Eyes Are the First to Age)

The landscape of facial aesthetics is constantly changing, a reality discussed in depth in Episode 7 of the ‘Live & Well’ podcast with Beverly Hills-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Cat Chang.

Dr. Chang, best known for her ultra-natural facial rejuvenation work, moves through refined techniques behind modern facelifts and the evolving approach to scarring.

Alongside host Melissa Magsaysay, the two examine the limitations of non-surgical treatments and the innovations on the horizon, from patient-specific fillers to tissue-based implants designed to create more natural, long-lasting results. Within this broader conversation about how faces age and how technology continues to evolve, one area remains consistently top of mind. The delicate features that reveal change before anything else…your eyes.

The Eyelift, Explained: Why Your Eyes Look Tired and the Surgical Fix That Actually Works

Some areas of the face age quietly. The eyes do not. Even when you’ve had enough sleep, drank enough water, and put on the best concealer. Even then, the lid area can still look fatigued. According to Dr. Chang, it’s less personal and more physiological.

Before discussing surgical technique, she grounds the conversation in the simple truth behind early aging. “The area that most people first start to notice aging is actually the eyes,” she says, explaining that the skin is thinner and gets a lot of sun exposure. This helps address a pretty common complaint… looking less tired than you really feel.

Upper Eyelift: The 20-Minute Recharge

Upper eyelid heaviness, the softening crease, the hood, the shadow, these are the earliest signs of aging. Dr. Chang breaks down the biology before the solution. “As we age, we lose both volume, even around our eyes, and then the skin gets thinner. And the result of that is excess skin that tends to accumulate above the eyelid. It can make somebody feel like they look sleepier than they are.”

How She Approaches It

The goal is natural rejuvenation…not a new face. “What we do is remove excess skin,” she says, noting that the incision hides seamlessly in the natural crease. “Even with your eyes closed, you don’t notice the incision because it’s a naturally dark area.”

A Surprisingly Easy Experience

She describes upper blepharoplasty as straightforward and quick. “It only takes me 20 minutes to do… very easy, minimal pain. I don’t even prescribe pain medication,” Dr. Chang says, also noting that it’s one of the “highest patient satisfaction procedures” she sees.

Lower Eyelift: Fixing Undereye Bags at the Source

Here, anatomy tells the full story. Dr. Chang explains that underneath the eye there are three fat pads “held by a membrane,” she explains. “That membrane loosens over time and the fat bulges out.” What does that mean? Well, the result is a shelf of puffiness and shadow that skincare just can’t fix. “That’s something that’s really hard to improve with makeup because it’s a contour issue… there’s nothing you can non-surgically do if you really wanted to improve the real issue.”

Her preferred approach, she says, leaves no external scar because it involves an internal eyelid incision.

Why She Repositions (Not Removes) Fat

Dr. Chang uses fat transposition to preserve long-term fullness. “I take those fat pads and slide them into the groove so that the contour looks smoother.” Yet while removing fat may look good early on, it can often backfire. “If you remove fat in this area, 10 years down the road, you’re going to feel like you look too hollow.” And she emphasizes what might need to happen. “[Fat transposition] is technically more challenging than just removing fat pads.”

Recovery: A Realistic View

Lower blepharoplasty requires a bit more care but not significantly more downtime and Dr. Chang uses light sedation for lower procedures. “I do recommend minor sedation… propofol-based. You’re breathing on your own… there’s no tube.” Surgical time? About 40 minutes, she says. And yes, anesthesia matters. “The type of anesthesia used does affect recovery.”

Why Skin Quality Still Matters

Even perfect surgical technique can’t change the underlying biology of the skin. Dr. Chang says that surgery won’t change the quality of your skin. This is why she layers in laser treatments and targeted eye serums that rebuild collagen and elasticity. “The better quality your skin is… the better and longer-lasting your result will be.”

Eyelifts are rising in popularity for a reason… they address the earliest, most visible signs of aging. As Dr. Chang explains throughout her conversation with Melissa Magsaysay, the eyes reveal change long before any other feature does, and with newer techniques, the natural structure of the face can be respected.

Listen to the full conversation here on the ‘Live & Well’ Podcast