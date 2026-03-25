Parents Are Missing the Signs of Body Image Struggles in Teen Boys
Teen boys don’t always say they’re struggling with body image. Experts say the signs often show up quietly, during puberty, in ways parents can easily miss.
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Teen boys are often assumed to breeze through puberty with fewer emotional hurdles than girls. But for many parents, the reality feels harder to read.
In a recent episode of the ‘Live + Well’ podcast, host Melissa Magsaysay spoke with pediatrician Dr. Cara Natterson about how puberty and body image are showing up differently in teen boys.
The Hidden Complexity of Teen Boy Puberty
Dr. Natterson notes that we often miss the interiority of the boy experience because we’re conditioned to look for “female-coded” milestones, and that when we think about puberty, most of us picture visible milestones. But Dr. Patterson points out that our cultural “tells” for puberty are almost entirely centered on the female experience. She explains that the earliest shifts are often less obvious, especially in boys. “What we’re looking for as the ‘tells’ of puberty are very female-oriented,” she explains. “They go along with estrogen and progesterone. They don’t go along with testosterone.”
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Recognizing the “Pivot Toward Silence” in Adolescent Boys
According to Dr. Natterson, boys often enter puberty with a different behavioral shift. It’s a pivot toward silence. Instead of becoming more outwardly expressive, many become quieter, more private, and harder to read. “The majority of boys get really private as they go through,” she explains. “So parents have no idea.” This quiet can actually be a mask for significant distress.
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Boys and Body Image: The Statistics You Need to Know
While body image struggles in girls are widely recognized, Dr. Natterson points out that boys are experiencing similar pressures, just without the same visibility. “If you look at the eating disorders and disordered eating data, 50 percent of the kids who struggle with body image are boys,” she says. “It is real. It is a real struggle for them.”
For parents, Dr. Natterson suggests that what looks like simple teenage withdrawal is often a deeply internalized self-scrutiny. What looks like independence or typical teenage withdrawal may actually be self-scrutiny, comparison, or insecurity that isn’t being verbalized.
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Misinterpreting Anger and Emotional Lability
One of the biggest misconceptions, Dr. Natterson suggests, is assuming that boys are simply less affected by puberty’s emotional intensity. She explains that the internal experience is just as complex but just presents differently. “Their emotional lability, which is the same as the girls’, looks different,” she says. “It looks quiet and then sometimes really angry.”
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What is perceived as anger, Dr. Natterson says, is often the only way boys know how to signal they are overwhelmed. She says that silence can read as disengagement and that seeming irritability can often feel behavioral. She goes on to say that both may be tied to deeper developmental shifts.
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The Role of Cortisol and Stress in Modern Puberty
Dr. Natterson points to a broader cultural gap. “We now have generations of girls who have been taught to talk openly about their bodies,” she says, referencing the impact of accessible education and resources. “We’re a little behind for the boys.” And that lack of vocabulary is a massive hurdle, she explains. Without that language, she says, boys may not have a way to articulate what they’re actually experiencing. And without that awareness, parents may not know what to look for or how to respond.
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We know that puberty is time of change, but what Dr. Natterson emphasizes is that our modern “environment of stress” has fundamentally changed the timing of these shifts. What’s different now, Dr. Natterson explains, is the environment in which those changes are happening.
She details three major contributing factors she sees behind earlier and more intense puberty experiences. Environmental exposures, shifts in the microbiome, and stress. “All of those things have one lowest common denominator,” she says. “And that is cortisol.”
The “Brain Under Construction”: Why Emotion Runs the Show
Dr. Natterson notes that high cortisol is essentially the catalyst for early-onset puberty. Chronic stress, whether from school, social dynamics, or digital environments, can influence how and when puberty unfolds, she explains.
Layering that with a developing brain, Dr. Natterson notes, the picture often becomes even that more complex. As she puts it, the emotional center is running the show while the logical side is only still catching up.
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Dr. Natterson emphasizes that adolescents are operating with a brain still under construction. “Their brain is not done till they’re 30,” she says. “And the part that is most dominant in adolescence is the emotional center.” That means decisions and reactions, and self-perception are being filtered through emotion rather than long-term reasoning. “It’s kind of a recipe for disaster,” she says candidly. “It’s also a recipe for amazingness.”
For boys, emotional intensity, Dr. Natterson explains, combined with physical changes, creates a unique vulnerability, especially when it comes to body comparison.
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Parenting Strategies: How to Connect with a Withdrawn Teen
If boys are less likely to articulate what they’re feeling, the question then becomes how parents can stay connected without forcing the conversation. Dr. Natterson emphasizes timing and approach. “When you have a kid who is at an 11, everyone’s got to cool down,” she says. She warns that meeting heat with heat only shuts down the connection. Meeting intensity with intensity rarely leads anywhere productive.
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The Power of Quiet Proximity and Digital Presence
Dr. Natterson encourages consistency over confrontation. She says it’s about showing up, even when you’re getting the cold shoulder. “Don’t not engage when they act like they don’t want to,” she explains. “Because it’s an act.” She shared a personal example of sitting outside her son’s door during a period when he didn’t want to talk.
That quiet proximity is actually a form of engagement. Over time, she explains, that quiet presence ended up creating a space for connection. “Eventually, he would start to talk,” she says. And if you can’t physically be there, Dr. Natterson says not to discount a digital presence. It still counts. As Magsaysay notes in the conversation, even a simple message of encouragement can keep the line of communication open.
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Modeling Body Neutrality and Health Literacy
When it comes to body image, Dr. Natterson points to something parents often overlook. Our own behavior is the loudest thing they hear. “The kids do as we do and not as we say,” she says.
Dr. Natterson warns that if we model self-criticism, they will mirror it. If they model neutrality or curiosity, that can create a different foundation. She also emphasizes how powerful information is. “When someone explains the science to them, they are relieved,” she says. She goes on to explain that the context can help kids realize they aren’t “broken,” she says, but that they’re just developing. This can help in understanding what’s happening in their bodies, which can help kids feel less out of control and more equipped to navigate change.
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And that same literacy can help parents stop misreading the signals, Dr. Natterson explains. Seeing distance as a stage rather than a rejection. What looks like distance may actually just be development, and what feels like withdrawal may just be a protection mechanism.
The work, according to Dr. Natterson, is less about decoding every behavior and more about staying close enough to be trusted when it matters.
Click here to listen to the full episode.