Your Hair, Your Story: A Solution for Women’s Hair Loss

Hair loss – especially in women – can be traumatic. An L.A.-based celebrity stylist has a solution to ensure losing hair isn’t where the story ends

Alfredo Lewis has seen his share of “hair disasters.” In fact, he’s made a following (to the tune of two million eager TikTok followers) from taking egregious hair and making it shine, both literally and figuratively, after flying them out to Los Angeles to offer a full “re-coifing.”

But he also knows that, beyond the fun aspect of the makeover, for many, “bad hair” isn’t just choosing the wrong style. It has to do with hair loss and the underlying factors that could be causing it.

“Hair loss is a deeply personal issue, especially for women,” said Lewis. “Unlike the more straightforward recession patterns we often see in men, women’s hair loss tends to be diffuse, emotionally loaded and connected to everything from stress and hormones to postpartum shifts and aging.”

In many cases, that bad ‘do may have a larger underlying framework, while simultaneously having an outsized impact on life and well-being. This is why Lewis so excitedly recommends hair serum products from Calecim Professional. The science-backed product line, the result of years of research and clinical trials, has evolved from a skin repair serum to a proven way to regrow thicker, more lustrous hair without resorting to invasive treatments, like plugging, and sans any harsh chemicals that could possibly exacerbate an already embarrassing situation.

Instead, says Lewis, Calecim is a game-changer.

“As a professional, I’ve seen countless ‘miracle’ products that promise the world and deliver very little,” he said.

“Calecim stands out because it’s rooted in biotech and backed by clinical research. It’s also gender-neutral, science-based and easy to integrate into real-life routines. That matters to me and to my clients.”

In addition, he says, a benefit is that results manifest themselves quickly and noticeably, often within two months, giving hope to those struggling with hair loss. “Most clients start to see visible improvements – less shedding, more fullness, healthier scalp – in as little as six weeks,” said Lewis. “Once clients reach their desired outcome, they can transition into a maintenance phase, where treatment continues just once a week at home.”

All of this, says Lewis, represents a reframing of hair loss. “For a long time, the conversation – and the solutions – have centered on men, but that’s finally changing. We’re seeing more targeted, science-backed treatments emerge that address hair loss in women with the sensitivity and precision they deserve.”

Because women’s hair loss is a personal journey and can still be fraught with some level of stigma, some have chosen to bravely document their personal experiences.

Included among them is Glory Borgeson, a 65-year-old YouTube personality with over 140k subscribers and a simple goal: help women over 50 thrive by sharing what healthy aging looks like.

Borgeson, who grappled with her own hair loss story, recommends Calecim’s Advanced Hair System, which she tried after experiencing hair loss in several locations on her scalp. She found the product easy to use (and, importantly to her followers, easy to demonstrate on film) and the results both predictable and faster than many other products on the market.

In addition, she found the regrowth she attained was a confidence booster. “Once I saw visible results, I felt comfortable filming it and showing my viewers my before and after photos,” said Borgeson.

Whether the treatment is being applied in a salon chair or in front of a streaming audience, the philosophy remains the same: Calecim is offering a real-world results solution for an issue that many women struggled with in silence, and is, in general, still facing a gender disparity. A results-driven, science-backed solution can offer hope, says Lewis.

“Hair loss doesn’t have to be a quiet struggle, and finally, there’s something real we can offer.”