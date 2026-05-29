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Body Health

What Tampons Are Actually Doing to Your Period Symptoms Might Shock You

woman laying on ground, period cramps
(Photo Credit: Studio Romantic)

Experts say that switching from tampons to menstrual cups or discs may reduce cramping, fatigue, and bloating.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
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For decades, most women managed their periods the same way without thinking twice about it. Tampons were simply the default. They were what existed in drugstores, what commercials showed. The idea that the products themselves might be affecting how you feel during your cycle was barely part of the conversation. That’s started to change in a major way over the last few years. Now, according to new research, switching from tampons to menstrual cups or discs is said to reduce cramping, fatigue, and bloating.

RELATED: The TikTok Conversation Around Recurring BV and the Vaginal Microbiome

In 2024, a study was published that measured toxic metals in tampons, including arsenic and lead, across products from multiple brands. Soon after, additional studies raised similar questions around both conventional and organic cotton products.

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Researchers believe the issue may stem from the cotton supply chain itself as cotton can absorb metallic compounds from soil and is often exposed to pesticides during farming as well as may go through bleaching during manufacturing. For many women, it was the first time anyone had connected those dots in a way that felt personal.

What many researchers haven’t looked at until recently, though, was whether switching menstrual products could actually change how women physically experience their periods, and according to a recent press release, by independent research firm PeopleScience, many women who switched from tampons to a menstrual cup or disc had lower daily reports of cramping, headaches, fatigue, and bloating compared to their tampon cycles.

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Can switching to a menstrual cup reduce period cramps?

The core difference is mechanical. Cups and discs collect and tampons absorb. This means hours of fibrous material pressed against vaginal tissue in an environment that absorbs things readily. According to a new study funded by Saalt, research suggests a kind of prolonged contact may disrupt vaginal pH and microbiome in ways that contribute to symptoms beyond localized cramping. The study goes on to say that “cups and discs also limit direct vaginal-canal exposure to potential contaminants in fibrous materials.” The study doesn’t resolve exactly how, but it does suggest the connection between product and symptom load is worth taking seriously.

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Why you probably still won’t switch, and why that’s not your fault

Even with all of this, most women are still using tampons. Research consistently shows cups remain a niche choice despite years of growing conversation about both their benefits and tampon safety concerns.

A menstrual cup asks something of you that a tampon never did. It asks you to be comfortable inserting, positioning, and removing a silicone device by feel, in a bathroom that may not be clean or private, with a body you may have spent your entire life being discouraged from knowing too well. The learning curve is real. So are the stakes of getting it wrong at work, on a heavy day, in a stall without a sink.

Some women try and find the fit simply doesn’t work. Not because they did anything wrong, but because bodies vary in ways that most women were never told to consider and have no standard way to screen for. The study, as noted in the press release, says that researchers point out that “variations such as a retroverted uterus or a shallow pubic shelf can affect cup or disc fit, and that most women are unaware of these variations.”

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Are tampons or menstrual cups better for period symptoms?

Well, this new research isn’t claiming that tampons are making you sick or making your periods worse, but what it shows is that a meaningful number of women felt better when they stopped using them. Whether it’s the metals, the disruption to vaginal environment, the physical difference of collection versus absorption, or something nobody has isolated yet, the researchers don’t claim to know, but what’s harder to dismiss is that these symptoms…the cramping, the fatigue, the headaches.. were never really investigated as product-related until a few years ago.

Click here to read the full study.

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Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

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