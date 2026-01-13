CES Shows the Future of Beauty Tech Devices, From Skin to Hair

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

CES 2026 brought out a wide range of beauty and body-focused tech this year, much of it aimed at making at-home care feel less experimental and more routine. Some of these devices are already on the market, while others are still moving through development or regulatory steps, making this more of a snapshot of what’s available now...and what’s coming next.

Here’s what stood out.

Live & Well Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Amorepacific’s Skinsight™ platform uses a sensor patch applied to the skin to track signals related to aging influenced by lifestyle and environment. The system then analyzes those signals in real-time and uses AI to deliver personalized skincare recs.

What stands out is the shift in mindset. Instead of asking what’s wrong with skin today, Skinsight™ focuses on how skin is changing over time. And how small adjustments might matter before problems show up.

Advertisement

RELATED: Think Your Brain Is in Charge? Dr. Shah Says Your Gut May Disagree

Samsung Electronics AI Beauty Mirror (with Amorepacific)

Integrated with Amorepacific’s skin analysis technology, Samsung’s AI Beauty Mirror uses camera-based diagnostics to assess pores, redness, pigmentation, and wrinkles. The system connects those results directly to treatment recommendations and compatible beauty devices.

(Courtesy of L’Oréal)

Advertisement

L’Oréal Light Straight + Multi-Styler

This styling tool uses infrared light and smart sensors to reshape hair at lower temperatures than traditional heat tools. The pitch here isn’t versatility or speed. It’s about minimizing damage over years of styling, acknowledging how hair tools affect the hair long-term matters just as much as how they work for us now.

RELATED: Red Light Therapy for Vaginal Health: The New Frontier in Intimate Wellness

L’Oréal Flexible LED Face Mask

Developed with medical device company iSmart, this ultra-thin silicone LED mask delivers red and near-infrared light in controlled sessions. L’Oréal has indicated the device would require FDA clearance in the U.S.

Appotronics Laser Hair and Skin Devices

Appotronics debuted several low-level laser devices for home use, including a full-scalp laser hair regrowth cap, a targeted hair growth band, and a multi-function laser device designed to address inflammation and pigmentation.

RELATED: You Don’t Skip Leg Day. So Why Ignore the Muscles in Your Face?

Nuon Medical Tech-Integrated Packaging

Nuon Medical’s approach stood out not because it introduced another device, but because it questioned whether a separate device is even necessary. By embedding light therapy, micro-vibration, thermal elements, and biosensing directly into skincare packaging, the company is treating the container itself as part of the treatment.

Advertisement

iPolish Smart Nails

Nails have often been talked about outside the serious beauty-tech conversation, but iPolish, by integrating sensors and digital features into manicures, is exploring how nails could become another interface for tech personalization.

The technology is still early, but its presence at CES signals a broader shift. Even the most decorative categories are being reimagined. Not just for aesthetics, but for interaction, customization, and potentially health-adjacent insights down the line.

RELATED: Inside the Rise of Eyelifts (Because Your Eyes Are the First to Age)

Ohm Body

(OhmBody)

Ohm Body didn’t look like a traditional beauty device, and that was the point. Its body-focused technology is designed to support nervous system regulation and stress recovery, placing it closer to wellness tools than cosmetic ones.

The device uses slow, rhythmic physical stimulation to signal the nervous system to shift out of stress mode and into a calmer, recovery-focused state. The idea is passive regulation....instead of actively meditating or tracking data, the body responds to consistent sensory input over time.

RELATED: Menopause Brain Fog Is Real. Here’s What Can Actually Improve It

Mind Health Why Protecting Your Attention Is the Most Radical Self-Care Move Right Now Our attention is collapsing under the weight of digital overload, emotional exhaustion, and a culture built on distraction. In ‘Finding Focus’, Dr. Zelana Montminy explains why reclaiming your attention may be the most essential act of modern self-care.

Biometric Scales Worth Watching

Smart scales also drew attention for how they’re expanding beyond weight tracking.

Withings Body Scan

This scale goes beyond weight and body fat by also offering clues about heart and circulation health, making it feel more like a quick at-home check-in than just a number on the floor.

Withings Body Comp and Body Smart

These are popular because they’re easy to live with. They track things like body fat, muscle, and visceral fat over time and automatically sync with health apps, which makes it easier to spot patterns instead of obsessing over daily changes.

Garmin Index S2

Built for people already using Garmin watches, this scale helps put workouts and recovery into context by tracking weight alongside muscle, bone, and hydration.

Advertisement

InBody Dial H30

Often used in gyms and medical settings, this scale offers more detailed body composition data than most home models, appealing to people who want deeper insights without stepping into a clinic.

Click here to explore more from CES