Cody Rigsby Breaks Down How to Actually Stick to a Workout Routine — From Soreness to Recovery

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There’s a point where most routines start to slip. Not at the beginning, when everything feels fresh, but a couple of weeks in, when the novelty wears off, and the effort starts to feel real.

Ask fitness instructor Cody Rigsby about this pattern, and he’ll tell you it’s entirely predictable. Through his partnership with Tylenol on post-workout pain management, he’s made it his mission to spotlight why having a reliable recovery routine matters. And in his view, it’s not about discipline. “People set themselves up to fail,” he tells LA Times Studios.

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After a few days, they start to fall apart. His approach is simpler. Start smaller, and make it something you actually want to come back to. A class you like. A playlist you’d listen to anyway. An instructor whose energy doesn’t feel like a chore. “You get that mental check,” he says. “That dopamine hit of achieving a goal.”

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The 5-Minute Habit That Builds Real Consistency

One of Rigsby’s go-to strategies is scaling a habit down until it’s easy to repeat. “I think taking five minutes to stretch is great,” he says. Five minutes isn’t about results. It’s about removing the negotiation. It’s hard to talk yourself out of something that short.

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And once you start, you often keep going. Over time, that small habit grows. A few minutes turn into a longer session. A couple of days a week becomes part of your schedule. “That’s where discipline kind of kicks in,” he says. Not at the beginning, but later, once the habit is already there.

Soreness vs. Injury: The Moment Most People Drop Off

This is where routines quietly fall apart. Soreness shows up, and suddenly skipping feels justified. Rigsby is quick to draw a line here. “If you’ve hurt yourself… definitely don’t push,” he says. But most of the time, it’s not an injury. It’s that low-level soreness that makes everything feel a little harder than usual. “You’re like, ‘Oh, I’m sore today, so I’m not going to go,’” he says.

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That moment matters because it tends to stack. One skipped day turns into a few, and the routine starts to drift. For him, the goal isn’t to power through discomfort or ignore it. It’s to deal with it so it doesn’t take over the decision. On days when soreness or a headache is getting in the way, he keeps it straightforward. “If I wake up at eight, I can be at the gym by nine,” he says, noting he’ll take Tylenol Extra Strength Liquid Gels to help manage minor aches so they don’t turn into a reason to skip. The window between feeling off and showing up gets smaller when you address it directly.

The Recovery Routine That Keeps You Showing Up

Rigsby’s recovery routine isn’t complicated. It’s consistent. “I like to stretch and prime myself before a workout,” he says. Afterward, he keeps it simple. Foam rolling at home, usually with something on in the background. Not a whole production. Just part of the routine. “It’s a good kind of hurt,” he says.

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He’ll also make time for a sauna when he can, and tries to get in a cold plunge about once a week. “I know the science is not solid on it,” he says. “But it reminds me that I can do hard things and it feels good.” That mental piece is part of it. Recovery isn’t just about what your body needs. It’s also about staying in a rhythm you can come back to.

Supplements, Electrolytes, and What’s Actually Worth It

He doesn’t overcomplicate this part. “I actually drink electrolytes during my workout,” he says, especially when he’s sweating more. Water works too, but for him, it helps to have something he enjoys drinking. Creatine is one supplement he sticks with. “I think creatine has a lot of science, not only for building muscles, but for brain activity,” he says. Beyond that, he keeps it minimal. Less time spent optimizing, more time just doing the workout.

When It Starts to Feel Automatic

At a certain point, the dynamic shifts. Rigsby notices it when he takes time off. Instead of feeling relieved, he starts to miss it. “If I’ve taken a week off… I’m ready to get back in the gym,” he says. It’s not about forcing yourself anymore. It’s just something you return to. That’s usually the part people don’t reach. Not because they can’t, but because they stop just before it clicks.