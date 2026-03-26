You’re Exercising Regularly — So Why Can’t Your Body Keep Up?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The trip had been on the calendar for months. A few days of skiing, nothing extreme. One of those late-season getaways before all the snow melts. You’d been working out consistently, maybe more than most people you know. There was no reason to think twice about it.

But somewhere on the mountain, second day, maybe third, something just felt off. Your turns might have required more thought than they normally do. Your body took longer to bounce back than you planned. You were in shape. You just weren’t ready. Matt Delaney, a performance expert at Equinox, has a name for that gap. And in his experience, it shows up often and not just on the slopes.

Live & Well Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Defining Functional Readiness: What “Ready” Actually Looks Like

Delaney believes we’ve been relying on outdated markers of fitness, just endurance or general strength, without taking into consideration how the body actually performs under real-world demands. “Readiness goes beyond just being in shape,” says Delany. “It means your body can handle the specific demands of skiing without breaking down early or risking injury.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Eating Enough Protein? Why Your Body May Not Be Absorbing It

In his view, that same concept applies well beyond the slopes. Fitness has been framed, for decades, as a combination of both cardio and strength. Delaney sees that framing as incomplete. In his view, being ready is more integrated than what most people think of as fitness. It’s not just about how much you can do, but how well your body can handle it.

Readiness, as Delaney explains it, comes down to having the lower-body strength to absorb force and maintain control, the eccentric capacity to decelerate, not just accelerate, core and hip stability to keep posture intact under load, balance and proprioception to adjust to uneven terrain, and the endurance to sustain all of it as fatigue sets in. Delaney says it’s not just when we’re working out that our bodies need to be ready but any time the body needs to make a quick adjustment, catch itself, or hold its position under stress. That’s quite often.

Advertisement

Why Lower-Body Power and Mobility Decline Faster Than Strength

Delaney says that while strength gets a lot of the attention as people age, he believes power warrants more of it. “Lower-body power is one of the strongest predictors of functional independence, mobility, and longevity as we age,” he explains. Power, as he describes it, isn’t just force… it’s force produced quickly. And unlike strength, which he says tends to decline more gradually, power can fall off faster after 40, driven in part by losses in fast-twitch muscle fibers and neural drive.

RELATED: “Muscle Knots” Might Not Be Causing Your Pain — Here’s Where Fascia Comes In

The signs, in his experience, aren’t always obvious at first. Slightly slower reaction time, a little less responsiveness in movement, a reduced ability to recover balance quickly when it’s needed. “Powerful legs act as a shock absorber for daily life and sports,” he says.

How Specialized Training Formats Expose Physical Weak Points

When Delaney talks about ski-specific training, he’s pointing to something broader than sport preparation. A training format that, in his opinion, forces the body to work in ways a standard gym session often doesn’t. Rapid changes in direction. Sustained effort under accumulated fatigue. These conditions, he says, can surface problems that more conventional workouts tend to leave untouched.

RELATED: AI Mobility Tech Could Change How We Age

“It forces your body to integrate strength, stability, and coordination in ways that everyday workouts might not,” says Delaney, noting that this kind of training can reveal asymmetries, control breakdowns, and weak points that might otherwise stay hidden until something goes wrong.

Advertisement

Common Movement Patterns: Addressing the Posterior Chain and Core Endurance

Across the clients he works with, Delaney says a few issues tend to come up repeatedly. A weak posterior chain, reduced mobility, compromised posture, and poor core endurance. He attributes these to a mix of factors. Time spent sitting, past injuries, and changes that accumulate gradually over time. In his experience, these patterns are subtle enough to go unnoticed until the body is placed under more complex or demanding conditions. “They’re all trainable with targeted work,” he says. Awareness, in his view, is often the first step.

The Relationship Between Cardiovascular Fitness and Injury Risk

Delaney describes a pattern he sees often.People who have the endurance to keep going, but not the strength or control to support it. “When endurance is solid but strength and deceleration lag, the body loses efficient force absorption and control,” explains Delaney.

RELATED: How I Got Stronger After 50 and Which Habits Changed Everything

In skiing specifically he says that shows up quickly. Each turn places load on the body, and without enough muscular control to absorb it, that stress can shift to joints, tendons, and ligaments instead. More broadly, he frames it as a mismatch between duration and control. You can last through the activity…but your body isn’t managing the demands as well as it actually needs to.

The Importance of Eccentric Strength and Deceleration

Among the qualities Delaney returns to most, eccentric strength, he say, may be the most consistently underemphasized. Most training Delaney observes, is oriented around producing movement. Eccentric work is about learning to manage it on the way down.

“Building the ability to lower under load slowly and controllably protects knees, builds resilience, and improves overall control when fatigued,” he says, qualities he describes as particularly relevant as demands on the body increase.

Longevity and Performance: Prioritizing Structure Over Intensity

For people who start noticing these shifts, the instinct, Delaney says, is often to push harder. Something Delaney does not recommend. Rather, his recommendation runs in the other direction: structured progression, deliberate sequencing, and recovery treated as part of the process rather than separate from it.

Advertisement

RELATED: Why Infrared Sauna and Massage Are the Smartest Recovery Duo

He first suggests building a strength foundation, introducing more dynamic movement over time, varying intensity across sessions, and treating rest days as part of adaptation rather than time lost. “And after 40, we adapt slower,” he explains. “But most of us will respond well to smart, consistent training.” Sleep, lower-intensity movement, and stress management, he adds, all influence how the body responds. And the margin for error, in his view, gets smaller even as the capacity to improve remains.

Reassessing Fitness Capacity for the Modern World

What Delaney describes, taken together, is a shift in how we look at and measure fitness. Less of a focus on output and more on how well our bodies handle what’s being asked of it. Less about intensity. More about capacity.

For many people over 40, he suggests, that’s a more useful place to start as movements that used to feel automatic now require more focus and often more recovery time.