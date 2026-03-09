Thinking About Increasing Your GLP-1 Dose? Read This First

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

If you’re on a GLP-1 medication like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, semaglutide, or tirzepatide, your scale is likely moving, but are you really tracking what matters?

When patients tell me the “food noise” is gone, I’m always happy for them, yet still concerned. Why? To explain, let’s learn some physiology first.

GLP-1 medications aren’t a foreign substance like a pharmaceutical created by mixing chemicals in a lab. It’s a hormone your body already makes in the gut and in the brain. It’s primary function is to help regulate blood sugar after you eat and shut off hunger when your body senses it is nutritionally replete. It does this by slowing how quickly food leaves your stomach. It signals fullness. And importantly, it interacts with the part of the brain that processes reward.

When I sat down with Dr. Rocio Salas Whalen, author of the national bestseller “Weightless” who has been prescribing GLP-1 medications since 2010, she described that reward component in a way I often repeat to patients.

“In the brain, it blocks the reward response,” she said. “You may go for that food at first, but it doesn’t give you the same dopamine release.” That explains why the experience feels different from dieting as dieting usually means you’re fighting the signal, while GLP-1almost eliminates the signal, so you don’t feel like you’re fighting against your own brain.

But once that appetite shift settles in, the real conversation begins. Because weight loss, by itself, doesn’t automatically mean good metabolic health.

What Bariatric Surgery Taught Me About Weight Loss

Before GLP-1 became part of everyday practice, I worked closely with bariatric surgery patients. At the time, gastric bypass was often the only serious intervention available for severe obesity. These were major surgeries. Even as techniques improved, they permanently altered anatomy.

Patients lost large amounts of weight. On the surface, it looked transformative. But over time, patterns emerged that weren’t as visible at first.

Follow-up wasn’t always thorough. Body composition wasn’t routinely tracked. Protein intake wasn’t emphasized with the intensity it deserved. Years later, some patients who had lost significant weight were struggling with fatigue, weakness, declining bone density, and reduced metabolic rate.

They were lighter. But they weren’t necessarily healthier. And, even more dangerously, a large portion of the weight they had lost was muscle mass.

When I mentioned this to Dr. Salas Whalen, she nodded immediately. “We didn’t know how much muscle was being lost,” she told me. “We weren’t measuring it.” That line resonated with me because it changed how I think about every patient who loses weight, whether through surgery or medication. The question isn’t just how much fat is coming off. The question is what else is going with it.

Your Metabolism Is Not Just About Calories

There’s a misconception that metabolism is this abstract furnace that simply speeds up or slows down. In reality, much of your metabolic capacity lives in your muscle. Skeletal muscle isn’t just something that helps you lift weights or climb stairs. It plays an active role in how your body handles glucose. It influences inflammation and affects how efficiently you use energy.

Dr. Salas Whalen puts it very directly. “Muscle is an endocrine organ. It produces myokines that are anti-inflammatory. It burns fat for energy. It improves insulin resistance. It controls glycemic response of insulin.” If muscle declines significantly during weight loss, resting metabolic rate often declines with it. Blood sugar control can become less stable over time. Strength and bone density can suffer.

That’s why when patients ask me whether semaglutide causes muscle loss, I answer carefully. The medication itself does not target muscle. But rapid weight loss without adequate protein intake and resistance training absolutely can reduce lean mass.

Dr. Salas Whalen often tells her patients something that initially surprises them. “If you’re losing hair, you’re losing muscle. It all comes from protein.” Hair thinning isn’t just cosmetic. It can be a signal that the body isn’t getting what it needs. So when I monitor someone on a GLP-1 medication, I’m not just watching the scale, I’m actually more focused on body composition. I’m asking about protein intake. I’m asking about strength training. Because preserving muscle is not optional. when on a GLP-1, It’s the difference between success and failure.

Why Faster Is Not Better

There’s a lot of pressure around speed. Social media rewards dramatic before-and-after photos. Friends compare weekly losses. Patients sometimes feel that if the medication is working, more must be better. But physiology doesn’t reward speed, it rewards stability. If someone is losing about half a pound to a pound per week, I’m comfortable with that pace. It typically allows fat to come off while muscle is preserved. If I see three or four pounds per week consistently, I slow things down.

When I asked Dr. Salas Whalen about dose escalation, she and I shared the same advice for our patients. “You don’t go up just because you can,” she said. “If it’s working, you stay there.” She has patients who lose thirty or forty pounds on the lowest dose of tirzepatide. There’s no reason to increase if the body is responding.

Many of the more severe side effects people worry about tend to occur when dosing is escalated aggressively or when patients remain on unnecessarily high doses. The medication is powerful. But how it’s used matters. Structure and medical supervision matter.

The Inflammation Shift Patients Feel Before They See It

One of the most interesting patterns I see doesn’t show up on the scale first. Patients tell me their joints ache less. Their rings fit more comfortably. They wake up feeling less puffy. Their energy feels steadier. Sometimes this happens before significant visible weight loss.

Part of that is straightforward. The fat stored deep in the abdomen, known as visceral fat, isn’t passive. It releases inflammatory signals into the bloodstream. When that fat decreases, that background inflammation can quiet down.

“Visceral fat is an active tissue,” Dr. Salas Whalen explained. “It produces cytokines that are pro-inflammatory. When you decrease visceral fat, inflammation decreases.” That shift can influence more than comfort. Chronic inflammation and persistently elevated glucose levels are common threads in cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline, and certain cancers. When glucose normalizes and visceral fat decreases, you are not just altering appearance. You are changing the internal environment that influences long-term health. That’s a different kind of transformation.

The Craving Shift That Changes Everything Quietly

There’s another pattern patients often describe. They lose interest in ultra-processed foods first. Not because they’ve sworn them off. Not because they’re exercising heroic restraint. Because they simply don’t feel as rewarding, because the true signal of nutrient density is winning over taste and sugar rewards.

Dr. Salas Whalen described it simply. “It blocks that reward response of sugar and fat.” When the usual dopamine surge isn’t there, the automatic second reach often disappears. Interestingly, many patients tell me they begin craving protein and whole foods instead! That matters so more than people realize.

Highly processed foods can destabilize blood sugar and disrupt the gut environment. When intake decreases, the microbiome can begin to rebalance. Sleep often improves. Energy steadies. It doesn’t happen overnight, it unfolds in a way that feels sustainable rather than forced.

The Generational Implication Most People Overlook

During our conversation, Dr. Salas Whalen shifted the focus in a way that really brought it home for me. She started talking about conception. “When patients are thinking about pregnancy,” she said, “I tell them your weight preconception is going to determine the weight of your offspring.”

Metabolic health influences how genes are expressed. It doesn’t rewrite DNA, but it affects how certain genes behave. For decades, obesity has compounded across generations, creating methylation changes in our DNA that was transferred from generation to generation, creating a ”family history” of obesity and diabetes. Now, we may have a way to interrupt that pattern. If someone improves their metabolic health before having children, that shift may actually influence the trajectory of the next generation’s risk.

That reframes the conversation entirely. This isn’t about fitting into a smaller size. It’s about inherited metabolic risk.

The Psychological Layer That Follows Biology

There’s one more dimension that rarely gets discussed. When food no longer carries the same emotional charge, something else opens up. For some patients, that space feels like relief. For others, it feels unfamiliar. Food may have been comfort. Ritual. Social glue. A shared language within a relationship. Dr. Salas Whalen sees this in her practice. “For some couples, food and alcohol were what they shared,” she said. “If one person changes and the other doesn’t, that can create tension.” Weight loss can also shift how people treat you. It can surface old experiences, old narratives, old insecurities.

GLP-1 can correct a biological signal, but it does not automatically reshape identity. Both journeys unfold in parallel.

What I’m Really Measuring

Dr. Salas Whalen said something that has stayed with me. “I think we built medical specialties based on the complications of obesity.” When you look at cardiology, nephrology, neurology, many of the diseases they treat share overlapping drivers. Elevated glucose. Insulin resistance. Visceral fat. Inflammation. If we address those drivers earlier, we don’t just change weight, we change our population’s reliance on the western medical system to deal with the complications we created with our food system.

That’s why when I work with patients on GLP-1 medications, I’m not focused solely on pounds lost. I’m asking so many different questions. What’s your plan for muscle preservation and growth? Is your grip strength improving on the dynamometer? Is your blood sugar stabilizing? Is your inflammation decreasing? The scale can tell you only what weight you’ve lost. It cannot tell you whether you are more metabolically resilient than you were six months ago.

That’s what I’m watching as your doctor. And that’s what ultimately matters.