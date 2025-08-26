Gut Ready With Me: Turning Gut Health Into the Ultimate Beauty Routine

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

Scroll through TikTok beauty videos and you might notice something a little different. Sure, the makeup palettes and top skincare picks are still there, but a new vibe is creeping in. “Get Ready With Me” clips now show mason jars of chia pudding, steaming mugs of green tea, and bowls of kimchi alongside your favorite brands of skincare. It’s beauty, but…gut-first.

The shift has a name, or at least a hashtag. Under #GutTok, which has racked up billions of views, creators have reshaped the familiar “Get Ready With Me” format to focus on gut health. This might seem far removed from traditional beauty. Yet the trend is rooted in an idea that is gaining traction among both researchers and consumers: The state of your digestive system can shape how you look and feel as much as anything you apply to your skin.

The gut–skin conversation

Scientists have been looking at this connection for a while, and now it’s starting to show up in everyday conversations. It’s called the gut–skin axis, and basically it means what’s going on inside your body can affect your skin just as much as the stuff you put on it.

Dr. Amy Shah, integrative medicine physician and Activia’s Gut Glow-Up Guru, explains it like this: “Your gut has this entire universe called the microbiome, and there’s billions of organisms in there. Your gut microbiome is talking to your skin and telling it what’s happening. So when your gut’s inflamed, then in turn, it inflames the rest of your body.”

It goes both ways. When your gut gets inflamed, your skin can flare up too. Think breakouts, redness, dryness, or a dull look. When your gut is balanced, it produces short-chain fatty acids that help regulate your immune system and strengthen your skin’s barrier....the thing that keeps moisture in and irritants out.

For a lot of people, this changes how you think about common skin issues. Acne, eczema, or rosacea, which we usually try to fix with creams and serums, can actually start in the gut. Focusing on gut health gives your skin support from the inside out, instead of just layering on more products.

Why movement matters for microbes

Gut-friendly beauty isn’t all about what you’re eating. Exercise, in particular, offers benefits that go beyond muscle tone or cardiovascular fitness.

“Gut bacteria love it when you exercise and get nature time,” Dr. Shah explains. Regular movement improves circulation, delivering oxygen and nutrients to the skin while encouraging the gut’s microbial residents to produce more of those skin-supportive short-chain fatty acids.

Research backs this up, too. Active individuals often have greater microbial diversity, which is a marker of good gut health, compared to people who do not exercise. A larger diversity of microbes allows for better digestion, higher energy, and improved resilience against both internal and external stressors.

Movement definitely does not need to be intense to have a positive effect. Taking walks, doing yoga, going on casual bike rides, or even dancing in the living room all stimulate the gut in positive ways. Even small choices, like taking the stairs, stretching between tasks, walking to pick up lunch, can make a difference over time.

Stress, sleep, skin

Stress levels, sleep quality, and daily routines influence the microbiome as well. “When you’re not eating well, you’re not sleeping well, you’re super stressed, or you’re not getting enough nature time, you will notice breakouts, or you might notice dull skin,” says Dr. Shah.

The gut is particularly sensitive to chronic stress. Elevated cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone, can alter the microbial balance, slow digestion, and weaken the gut lining. These changes send ripple effects outward, sometimes appearing as skin dryness, uneven tone, or more frequent irritation. Rest is another key part of gut health. During sleep, the gut and skin repair themselves, so adequate sleep supports the immune system and restores the skin’s natural barrier functions.

A practical approach to gut-friendly living

The flood of TikTok gut health tips online can make it feel way more complicated than it really is, or make it seem like you have to spend a small fortune on fancy supplements to get it right. But Dr. Shah keeps it simple: most of the essentials that you need are things anyone can buy for themselves.

“You can improve your gut with simple things like eating fiber, probiotic foods, moving your body, and getting outside in nature…it doesn’t have to be super complicated,” she says.

She lays it out like this: Try to hit 25–30 grams of fiber a day from whole grains, fruits, veggies, and legumes. Fiber is basically fuel for your good gut bacteria, helping them make anti-inflammatory compounds that are also good for your skin. Add in probiotics (yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi) to bring in more helpful microbes. Move your body in ways you actually enjoy. Walks, yoga, team sports, whatever works for you. And squeeze in even short stints outside in nature. It can lower stress hormones and help your gut bacteria stay diverse.

Product picks for a gut-ready routine

For those looking to add specific products into their routine, Dr. Shaw points to options that align with the basics. Activia Probiotic Yogurt , for example, combines live cultures with about three grams of fiber per serving in its new formula.

Bob’s Red Mill Organic Ground Flaxseed is good for gut health too, because it has fiber that can be blended into smoothies or sprinkled over breakfast foods. For those who enjoy savory, fermented foods, having Wildbrine Organic Kimchi can help you get both the nutrients and probiotics you need.

Supplements can play a role in your gut health, too, but they should not replace a balanced diet. A prebiotic powder, such as Hyperbiotics Organic Prebiotic Powder , supports the growth of beneficial bacteria already in the gut. Digestive enzyme products like Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Digestive Enzymes can help improve digestion and reduce occasional bloating.

Whatever the choice, Dr. Shah advises reading labels closely. Look for probiotic strain names and CFU counts when evaluating supplements. Reliable products should complement, but not replace, a preexisting diet and lifestyle.

