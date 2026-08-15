Your Tight Jaw Might Be Feeding Your Body’s Stress Response

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“Nervous system regulation” has become a phrase we can’t stop hearing about. It shows up in burnout content, in menopause content, in recovery routines and longevity protocols, in the vague but persistent sense that modern life keeps us stuck in fight-or-flight, the body’s alarm setting for danger, long after the actual danger has passed.

Somewhere in that conversation, jaw tension turned into its own subplot.

Arguably, when LeAnn Rimes filmed a jaw and facial release session that left her visibly emotional. It gave millions of people a physical vocabulary for something they’d only felt abstractly. People who’d never used the words “somatic release” suddenly had a name for the ache in their jaw after a hard week, and a reason to wonder whether it meant more than just a hard week.

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Garry Lineham has been fielding versions of that question for years. He’s the co-founder of Human Garage, a Los Angeles bodywork practice built around fascia, the connective tissue that wraps muscles and organs, and the maneuvers he teaches to release tension held in it.

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Lineham isn’t a physician or a researcher. He describes himself as a tech entrepreneur who solves problems. He came to bodywork after years of chronic pain and physical and emotional trauma that sent him looking for relief that conventional treatment wasn’t giving him, and eventually into training as a practitioner himself.

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His argument about the jaw is less a diagnosis than a working theory built from years of watching clients clench. “It’s a bilateral relationship,” he says of the connection between jaw tension and stress on the Live + Well podcast. “What I mean is that one infects the other.”

He says the jaw is one of the places the body physically braces, the same way it braces before a hit or clenches to generate force at the gym. “Your jaw is a place in your body where you hold stress,” he explains. “If you want to create force at a gym, you push your jaw.”

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“Your body knows when you clench your jaw to tighten up and provide resources to deal with the problem,” Lineham says. “So simultaneously, if your jaw is tight, your body does not know the difference anymore. It just acts as if you are in those situations all day long.”

Ask him why the jaw specifically, out of every muscle group fighting for attention, and Lineham doesn’t claim it’s special so much as convenient. “The reason why it holds tension is because our bodies are in so much tension,” he says.

He points to the sheer volume of daily input most people are absorbing that his generation wasn’t: news cycles, social feeds, a running tally of things to brace against. “We have chemical stressors in our life. Environmental stressors. We have emotional stressors,” he notes. “We’re clenching as a part of protecting ourselves from the environment, and the environmental stresses are causing our bodies to tighten and tighten and tighten. And the jaw is just one indicator. It’s not the only place that we hold stress.”

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It’s the same concept as why you can be exercising regularly and still feel like your body can’t keep up. Effort and recovery aren’t the same thing, and a body running on chronic tension doesn’t necessarily register the difference.

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That reframing, stress as reaction rather than circumstance, is the part of his pitch that lands hardest. “We’re taught the stress is our lives, our jobs, taxes, the world we live in, traffic,” he says. “That is not stress. Stress is our reaction to it. And if we have more capacity to react to it, then stress becomes manageable.”

It’s a distinction that shows up everywhere from therapy rooms to recovery tools marketed on the promise of building exactly that capacity, whether it actually arrives through a jaw release, a breathing drill, or eight hours of sleep is still very much up for debate.

It’s also part of why more women in perimenopause are trading extreme workouts for gentler ones. Pushing harder doesn’t build capacity if the body is already maxed out just holding its own tension.

Listen to the full conversation with Garry Lineham on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.