Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts Designed to Help Mom De-Stress

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There is a particular kind of gift-giving that happens in the days leading up to Mother’s Day: the frantic, the well-intentioned but unfortunately generic. A candle that will live on a shelf. Another picture frame or bracelet. And so with only a few days left, we put together a guide of self-care gifts, each chosen with intention to help the moms in our lives relax and recharge.