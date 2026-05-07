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Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts Designed to Help Mom De-Stress

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2026

Looking for a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift? These wellness and self-care picks help Mom relax, sleep better, and carve out time for herself.

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By LA Times Studios Staff
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There is a particular kind of gift-giving that happens in the days leading up to Mother’s Day: the frantic, the well-intentioned but unfortunately generic. A candle that will live on a shelf. Another picture frame or bracelet. And so with only a few days left, we put together a guide of self-care gifts, each chosen with intention to help the moms in our lives relax and recharge.

The Weighted Blanket for Your Eyes | Nodpod

The Weighted Blanket for Your Eyes (Nodpod)

Pink Salt Soak

Pink Salt Soak (LILFOX)

Aveda Scalp Solutions Stimulating Scalp Massager

Circulation-boosting scalp massage with a substantive case for improving hair density over time. (Aveda)

Adjustable brushed steel that holds a book, a glass, a candle.

Adjustable brushed steel that holds a book, a glass, a candle. (Amazon/ BVL)

HRV monitoring housed in a gemstone face, with no screen and no time display.

HRV monitoring housed in a gemstone face, with no screen and no time display. (Nowatch )

KNESKO Luxe Mask Meditation Kit

Gold-infused collagen masks paired with a meditation guide. (KNESKO )

Mulberry silk pillowcase

Mulberry silk pillowcase (Ulta / Blissy )

Targeted heat and LED therapy for the periorbital area.

Targeted heat and LED therapy for the periorbital area. (Peep Club)

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Heat, gentle vibration, and full blackout combine in a mask that is clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster.

Heat, gentle vibration, and full blackout combine in a mask that is clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster. (Therabody )

A sternum-placed device that delivers infrasonic resonance to the vagus nerve.

A sternum-placed device that delivers infrasonic resonance to the vagus nerve. (Sensate)

Antimicrobial, quick-dry bath padding that transforms an ordinary soak into something worth actually looking forward to.

Antimicrobial, quick-dry bath padding that transforms an ordinary soak into something worth actually looking forward to. (BADESOFA )

Percussive therapy, microcurrent, and LED wavelengths in one device.

Percussive therapy, microcurrent, and LED wavelengths in one device. (Therabody)

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