Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts Designed to Help Mom De-Stress
Looking for a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift? These wellness and self-care picks help Mom relax, sleep better, and carve out time for herself.
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There is a particular kind of gift-giving that happens in the days leading up to Mother’s Day: the frantic, the well-intentioned but unfortunately generic. A candle that will live on a shelf. Another picture frame or bracelet. And so with only a few days left, we put together a guide of self-care gifts, each chosen with intention to help the moms in our lives relax and recharge.
Heat, gentle vibration, and full blackout combine in a mask that is clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster. (Therabody )
Antimicrobial, quick-dry bath padding that transforms an ordinary soak into something worth actually looking forward to. (BADESOFA )