What Lululemon’s Studio Yet Gets Right About High-Performance Training

High performance is usually framed as something you can see. More weight. More reps. More visible proof of effort. But inside Studio Yet., Lululemon’s Los Angeles fitness space, the definition expands beyond output. Performance starts in the mind, before the body reaches its limit.

That idea takes shape through KR Method, the high-intensity strength and conditioning class led by Korey Rowe. Rather than fitness being positioned as the endpoint, his approach treats it as a more ongoing practice grounded in discipline.

Where Strength Training Becomes Mental Training

“When someone walks into a KR Method class saying, ‘I can’t,’” Rowe tells LA Times Studios, “I hope they leave saying, ‘I know the first step to change that.’” That shift in language reframes the experience.

Rowe’s method sits alongside a mix of strength, Pilates, conditioning, and run-based classes. The classes are all different, but they’re rooted in the same idea. It’s not about pushing as hard as possible... it’s about being thoughtful in how you move.

The roster includes names like Akin Akman, Shannon Nadj, and Kirk Myers, each bringing a distinct method while operating within the same performance framework. “When you only push against perceived physical limits, it eventually leads to burnout,” Rowe explains. That approach is reflected in how the classes are designed. Sessions are physically demanding without centering performance for its own sake. There’s no emphasis on maxing out or dominating the room.

“When you combine intelligent physical demands with an environment that challenges limiting beliefs, you create growth that is restorative,” Rowe explains. This distinction, between burnout and sustainable progress, defines the experience more than any single format or class type. It also reflects a broader shift in how Rowe defines high performance. Rather than chasing what looks impressive, the focus is on mastering fundamentals and building habits that compound over time.

Why Mobility and Discipline Are Central to the Method

For Rowe, mobility is not an add-on. It is a core part of how the program is built. “Mobility is not about flexibility. It is about having a body that moves the way it was designed to, without restriction or pain,” he explains.

That focus extends beyond the workout itself. It shapes how the body recovers, from walking to sitting to carrying. The goal is not isolated performance, but consistency and resilience over time. As Rowe puts it, it “changes how you move through everything,” not just workouts, but how you function in your body day to day.

That same long-term thinking applies to how he approaches progress. “Motivation comes and goes,” Rowe says. “Discipline is what creates freedom.” For Rowe, that idea starts with reframing. Discipline is often misunderstood, but in practice, it becomes the structure that makes progress possible rather than a form of restriction.

In a results-driven fitness landscape, that framing shifts the focus away from short bursts of intensity. At Studio Yet, consistency matters more than spikes in effort. Discipline becomes the structure that allows progress to build over time. Or, as Rowe explains, “when discipline becomes the goal, the win becomes the byproduct.

(Courtesy of Lululemon)

Designing for How You Feel, Not Just How You Perform

Inside Lululemon’s new studio, “...there are spaces where growth becomes inevitable because of the people, the ethos, and the support,” Rowe says of Studio Yet, which was built to help people stay focused and consistent.

“There is a feeling of possibility in the room,” Rowe says. “People believe in each other, and that changes how hard they are willing to try.” That shows up in how people move through the class. It’s less about keeping up and more about staying with it. And for people earlier in their fitness journey, that shift can matter more than the workout itself.

The word “yet” offers a different way to think about progress. “Yet means going on the adventure of becoming the person who can accomplish those goals,” Rowe says. “If you have the courage to start and the resilience to never stop, you will get there.”

For Rowe, it also functions as a reminder that progress can take time. Y.E.T. stands for “You Eventually Triumph,” reinforcing the idea that growth is built through consistency, not immediacy. It shifts the focus away from where you are now and toward continuing the process. Less about proving something, more about staying with it long enough to see change happen.

