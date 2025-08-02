Are You Burned Out or Just Tired? 6 Tips to Help You Recover

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

If you’re feeling drained or foggy, don’t be too quick to self-diagnose burnout. Sometimes exhaustion really is just a tough week or a string of restless nights. But when fatigue doesn’t let up, no matter how much rest you try, it’s time to dig a little deeper. Getting to the real root of your exhaustion can change not only how you recover, but how you age.

The line between being tired and actually burned out

Mental fatigue is like you’re running on low battery, and you usually feel better after some downtime. Burnout is different. Here, the battery itself is faulty and refuses to recharge. At first, symptoms may seem subtle: brain fog, irritability, or a sense that something just isn’t right. And over time, can grow into physical issues like inflammation, sleep problems, or changes in your skin.

So how do you tell the difference between mental fatigue and burnout?

According to experts at 10X Health, burnout presents with persistent changes in the body’s stress system, and specialized cortisol testing can even pinpoint adrenal imbalance before symptoms become obvious. In fact, signs of chronic stress and biological “wear and tear” often show up on your skin before you realize how deeply you’re affected.

Advertisement

How your genes can shape your recovery

Getting over stress isn’t just about mental strength or positive thinking. Part of it comes down to the genetic hand you’ve been dealt. Some people’s bodies naturally hang on to stress hormones longer, which means it’s harder for them to relax and bounce back after a tough time. Others have genes that affect important brain chemicals like serotonin, which plays a big role in how well you sleep and how steady your mood feels.

Certain genetic quirks can also slow down your body’s ability to clear out stress and inflammation, which can make it take longer to recover after you’ve been run down. This helps explain why some people feel fine after a rough week, while others keep feeling tired or “off” for much longer.

Experts say that real burnout is often linked to imbalances in those same brain chemicals. When levels of serotonin or dopamine drop, you might notice you’re less motivated, can’t focus as well, or your sleep and mood just aren’t what they used to be. Another chemical, called GABA, helps your brain feel calm. If you don’t have enough, you’ll likely feel anxious or overwhelmed.

Advertisement

Brain chemistry and your glow

The effects of chronic stress are more than mental. As burnout sets in, levels of serotonin and dopamine often drop, which makes restful sleep and daily motivation harder to keep up. A dip in GABA can increase tension and make stress more difficult to handle. Your skin might be the first place you notice a problem. Elevated cortisol from chronic stress can break down the skin barrier and slow cellular repair which can lead to an overall dullness or cause breakouts.

The consequences aren’t just cosmetic. Research shows that chronic stress also slows wound healing and undermines your skin’s natural ability to recover.

Matching recovery to biology

There’s no one-size-fits-all fix for burnout. What works for your best friend might not work for you, because our bodies all handle stress a little differently. That’s why more clinics are customizing recovery plans to match your unique needs.

Advertisement

For people whose bodies take longer to recover from stress, calming supplements like L-theanine, ashwagandha (an ancient root used in herbal medicine), and certain types of magnesium can help you feel more relaxed. If you’re someone who struggles with low mood or motivation, special amino acids like L-tyrosine or 5-HTP can help boost the brain chemicals that keep you focused and upbeat.

If your stress response seems out of whack, maybe you’re tired at the wrong times or can’t fall asleep, simple fixes like B vitamins, getting some sunlight first thing in the morning, and gentle herbs like Rhodiola could help reset your body clock. And if your system needs help clearing out stress and inflammation, things like special B vitamins, glutathione (an antioxidant), or even a regular sauna session can help your body recharge and recover faster.

In short, the best way to recover from burnout is to listen to your body.

Recovery beyond the day spa

Recovery is now about upgrading your biology at a cellular level, not just pampering. The Super Human Protocol at 10X Health weaves together pulsed electromagnetic field therapy, which helps recharge your cells, exercise with oxygen therapy to support mental sharpness and memory, and red light therapy to lower cortisol and help clear brain fog.

What ties these methods together is a focus on mitochondrial health. When your mitochondria are working efficiently, you feel energized and resilient. When they slow down, motivation and metabolism suffer. Mitochondrial testing shows that low mitochondrial performance isn’t just a side effect of aging but often drives persistent fatigue and premature decline.

Identifying and addressing mitochondrial dysfunction early allows you to layer in targeted therapies, such as light therapy , oxygen protocols, and circadian-aligned habits, to restore natural energy and resilience.

Not all trends will work for you

Not all wellness trends are right for everyone. Intense cold plunges or strict detox regimens can make things worse if your body is already feeling depleted, especially if you have underlying thyroid or adrenal issues. Your foundation of recovery is dependent on the basics: restorative sleep, consistent hydration, nourishing food, and movement.

Advertisement

And don’t overlook hydration, as skin that is well hydrated recovers faster and appears noticeably younger, while dehydration can accelerate signs of aging and sap energy.

6 expert tips to help you recover

If you’re wondering what to do next, we’ve got you covered.

Know the difference between being tired and burned out

Pay attention to how you feel after rest. If you’re still feeling groggy no matter what you try, and you notice brain fog, mood changes, or your sleep and skin are off, it could be more than just a long week.

Get curious about your body’s natural wiring

We all process stress differently, and genetics can play a big role. If you’re interested, talk to your healthcare provider about tests that reveal how your body handles stress and recovery.

Personalize your recovery plan

If you can’t seem to relax, try taking a calming supplement. If you have low motivation, your amino acids might give you a lift. And for inflammation or cellular stress, try either methylated B vitamins or glutathione.

Focus on the basics

Make sure you get good sleep, drink enough water, eat healthy foods, and move your body in ways that feel good.

Skip the trends that don’t feel right

Not every wellness trend is right for you.

Remember, you will be able to recover

Your body wants to heal. Whether it’s science-backed supplements or simply more rest, you can get your energy and clarity back.

Advertisement

Burnout is not forever

If you feel trapped in a cycle of exhaustion, remember that your body wants to recover. Ordinary fatigue can often be resolved with a few nights of better sleep or a digital break, but burnout may require a more complete reset.

By supporting your natural rhythms, restoring balance to your brain chemistry, and choosing supplements or therapies that can work for your genetics and biology, odds are you will be able to fully recover.

Click here to learn more about 10x Health