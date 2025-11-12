Breaking News
In historic vote, L.A. caps rent increases for rent-stabilized apartments at 4%
Body Health

Kayali’s New Collection Turns Fragrance Into a Manifesto for Self-Love

Mona Kattan’s KAYALI Freedom Launch
(Getty Images / Vivien Killilea)
Flavio Gomez
By Flavio Gomez
Mona Kattan, founder of Kayali, is challenging the traditional role of fragrance with her latest launch, ‘Freedom’, positioned as much more than a scent line..but a manifesto on self-acceptance and authenticity. Kattan aims to reject impossible standards within the beauty industry, asserting that in a culture that often tries to put us in a box, fragrance should instead serve as a tool for personal liberation.

happy woman shopping in store wearing bright colors

Mind Health

Can Color Really Boost Your Mood? What Experts Say About “Dopamine Dressing”

From power reds to calming blues, learn how dopamine dressing uses color psychology and style cues to improve mood, confidence, and mental health.

Kattan wants those who wear the fragrance to embrace their layered and evolving identities, which makes the collection a purposeful step toward empowering individuality while inviting consumers to celebrate their complex and true selves. She wants everyone to feel empowered to celebrate who they are, sharing that the collection’s tagline, “Find Your Light,” actually came from something very personal. The motto is about discovering one’s inner power and letting it serve as a guide, and while Kattan understands that embracing this kind of personal freedom can feel daunting, she finds that nothing is more fulfilling.

Inside Phlur: Chriselle Lim on Storytelling, Scent Craft, and Building a Fragrance Brand

Live & Well Videos

Inside the Viral Phlur Perfume That Smells Like Someone You Miss

On the latest Live & Well podcast, Phlur founder Chriselle Lim shares how its viral scent Missing Person turned personal heartbreak into a cultural moment that redefined emotional beauty.

FREEDOM Discovery Layering Sampler Set
(Sephora)

The four newly released musks are not merely sets of scents but designed to be mixed and layered according to one’s mood, as according to research, the sense of smell plays an important role in the physiological effects of mood and stress. These new scents encourage an evolving conversation with the self. This ethos is rooted in the brand’s name, Kayali, meaning “my imagination” in Arabic, a tangible expression of Kattan’s belief that we are meant to be complex, messy, and wonderfully in flux.

What’s trending in skincare

She wants wearers to smell not like a single prescribed note, but like the full, rich, complex story of a life being lived honestly. This commitment to authenticity found its echo in a surprise, soulful performance by Grammy winner Kali Uchis at Kayali’s recent launch, according to a press release.

Ultimately, Kayali’s new collection is an attempt to start a conversation, a movement toward self-acceptance functioning as a scented permission slip, shifting the definition of confidence away from external achievement.

Flavio Gomez

Flavio Gomez is a Content Marketing Strategist at LA Times Studios, driving strategy across multiple verticals and leading high-impact event marketing initiatives.
