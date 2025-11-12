Kayali’s New Collection Turns Fragrance Into a Manifesto for Self-Love

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Mona Kattan, founder of Kayali, is challenging the traditional role of fragrance with her latest launch, ‘Freedom’, positioned as much more than a scent line..but a manifesto on self-acceptance and authenticity. Kattan aims to reject impossible standards within the beauty industry, asserting that in a culture that often tries to put us in a box, fragrance should instead serve as a tool for personal liberation.

Kattan wants those who wear the fragrance to embrace their layered and evolving identities, which makes the collection a purposeful step toward empowering individuality while inviting consumers to celebrate their complex and true selves. She wants everyone to feel empowered to celebrate who they are, sharing that the collection’s tagline, “Find Your Light,” actually came from something very personal. The motto is about discovering one’s inner power and letting it serve as a guide, and while Kattan understands that embracing this kind of personal freedom can feel daunting, she finds that nothing is more fulfilling.

The four newly released musks are not merely sets of scents but designed to be mixed and layered according to one’s mood, as according to research , the sense of smell plays an important role in the physiological effects of mood and stress. These new scents encourage an evolving conversation with the self. This ethos is rooted in the brand’s name, Kayali, meaning “my imagination” in Arabic, a tangible expression of Kattan’s belief that we are meant to be complex, messy, and wonderfully in flux.

She wants wearers to smell not like a single prescribed note, but like the full, rich, complex story of a life being lived honestly. This commitment to authenticity found its echo in a surprise, soulful performance by Grammy winner Kali Uchis at Kayali’s recent launch, according to a press release.

Ultimately, Kayali’s new collection is an attempt to start a conversation, a movement toward self-acceptance functioning as a scented permission slip, shifting the definition of confidence away from external achievement.

