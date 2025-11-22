Are the Next GLP-1 Drugs Finally Going to Outrun “Ozempic Face”?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Ozempic, Zepbound, and Wegovy are now household names. And as these GLP-1 medications have exploded in popularity, so has the conversation around what rapid weight loss actually looks like. One of the most talked-about side effects? “Ozempic face.”

It’s just internet slang, of course, not a formal diagnosis. But it’s a simple, common-sense way to describe the hollow or sometimes sagging look people get when the pounds drop off faster than their skin can keep up. Think about it: You lose that facial volume quickly, especially the fat and muscle that provide structure…and suddenly, the skin looks looser, less firm, and maybe a little older.

Live & Well Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Advertisement

Now, according to a press release, researchers are developing next-generation GLP-1–based therapies designed to deliver the same metabolic benefits with fewer downsides.

What Is “Ozempic Face” & Why Does It Happen?

“Ozempic face,” of course, is just internet slang for what can happen when someone loses weight quickly, and not an actual medical condition. Usually from popular GLP-1 medications like Wegovy, Ozempic, or Zepbound.

And look, “Ozempic face” is real. When that fat and underlying muscle decrease faster than the skin can adapt, the face can look totally deflated. “When weight comes off fast, the skin doesn’t always have time to catch up,” explains Dr. Raj Dedhia, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon. He clarifies that you lose both fat and some lean muscle, and essentially, the support system under the skin deflates. The collagen and elastin fibers get thin and stretch, making the face look looser and sometimes older.

Advertisement

But Dr. Lyle Leipziger, chief of plastic surgery at North Shore University Hospital and LIJ Medical Center in New York, points out that these changes aren’t just happening to the face. He explains that when fat volume drops quickly throughout the body, “extra skin and sagging tissue can appear almost anywhere,” which can be jarring even when weight-loss goals are achieved.

RELATED: Weight-loss drugs may lower cancer risk in people with diabetes, a study suggests

Even those studying next-generation GLP-1 therapies seem to agree that change is less about the drug and more about the sheer speed of the transformation. Your body composition changes too quickly, and the skin elasticity and muscle tone simply can’t keep pace. This is why the volume loss is so noticeable.

Advertisement

Dedhia says timing is everything. “With rapid or dramatic losses, those elastic fibers can’t rebound fully,” he explains. Leipziger adds that patients often feel confident about their progress, “but are surprised when their face seems to have aged faster than the rest of them.”

RELATED: How Growth Factors Are Transforming Anti-Aging Skincare

Body Health Your Body Doesn’t Like When You Miss a GLP-1 Dose Flying with Ozempic, Wegovy, or Mounjaro? Experts explain what happens inside your body when a dose is delayed and why one missed injection can cause a chain reaction.

Why Fast Weight Loss Stresses the Skin

Why does this happen? The skin stays smooth because of the fat underneath it, and it stays firm because the muscles below give it structure. When both shrink at once, the whole “scaffolding” weakens. Rapid fat loss removes the padding. Rapid muscle loss removes the underlying shape. Together, they make the skin look less elastic and looser.

Advertisement

It’s crucial to understand this isn’t unique to GLP-1 drugs. Any super-fast weight loss can cause the same hollowing and sagging. However, GLP-1 medications really accelerate the pace, which is why the changes look more dramatic. Researchers say the body simply has limits. Factors like skin elasticity, collagen quality, age, sun exposure, hormones, and genetics all play a role in how well the skin bounces back. When weight changes faster than those factors can adjust, the skin lags behind. Dr. Dedhia explains that with rapid drops, “elastic fibers can’t rebound fully,” which is why facial features can suddenly look sharper or much more deflated.

RELATED: Feeling the GLP-1 Gut Shift? These 23 Probiotics Actually Help

How People Can Protect Their Skin During GLP-1 Treatment

Even though some volume loss is inevitable, experts agree you can absolutely minimize it. The strongest support? Strength training. Preserving or building muscle helps keep the skin’s foundation intact, especially in key areas like the jawline, cheeks, arms, and abdomen. Studies even show resistance training can boost skin thickness and elasticity, making it tougher during weight changes. Dr. Dedhia reminds us that adequate protein is equally important for maintaining that lean mass.

And again, the pace of weight loss matters most. Losing weight too quickly can make patients feel like their face is aging at double speed. “Losing weight slowly helps maximize facial skin rebound and minimize facial sagging,” says Dr. Lyle Leipziger. For those who notice early hollowing, subtle fillers can help maintain balance as the pounds come off. Think of it as strategically restoring volume so the inevitable changes look more natural, rather than shocking.

RELATED: The Botox Alternative Changing How We Slim and Shape the Nose

A New Class of GLP-1 Drugs & What They Might Mean for Skin

According to a press release, researchers are developing a next-generation weight-loss drug that works on four different hormones at once… GLP-1, GIP, glucagon, and peptide YY. This multi-hormone strategy aims to create a more powerful yet more controlled form of weight loss. Early research suggests it could help people lose weight at levels closer to Bariatric surgery, but with fewer digestive side effects and better protection of muscle, bone density, and metabolic stability.

Advertisement

The drug might also influence appetite regulation, metabolism, and energy balance more evenly throughout the day. Instead of sharp drops in hunger followed by rapid weight changes, researchers are hoping this medication could produce a smoother decline in body fat. And steadier weight loss is also linked to better collagen preservation, fewer stretch-related changes, and a lower risk of severe sagging.

RELATED: Face Tape for Wrinkles: TikTok Trend or Anti-Aging Magic?

Still, surgeons say it’s too soon to make assumptions about cosmetic outcomes. Dr. Raj Dedhia says, “We don’t have data on how this will affect loose skin.” Until long-term studies are available, the same biological rules apply: the faster someone loses weight, the faster they lose volume.

Advertisement

Experts caution that while new GLP-1 combinations may reduce some of the extreme effects seen today, no medication will override the basic physiology of skin. Age, genetics, sun exposure, and how much weight someone loses will always shape how the skin responds. The emerging consensus is that these next-generation drugs may improve the process, but they won’t replace the need for muscle preservation, proper nutrition, and, for some patients, aesthetic refinement.

RELATED: When Injectables Go Wrong — and Why Dissolving Might Be the Reset You Need

Why More People Are Seeking Cosmetic Refinement After Ozempic

Because GLP-1 medications create significant changes in both body composition and facial volume, surgeons are seeing a wave of new patients. Dedhia says GLP-1 medications have created a new category of patients “...who’ve achieved their metabolic goals and now want their appearance to match how they feel.” The most common requests include deep-plane facelifts, neck lifts, fat transfer, and subtle contouring to restore definition.

Advertisement

Dr. Leipziger reports a similar surge for body procedures, including tummy tucks, breast lifts, and full body lifts, especially following large, rapid weight losses. These procedures aren’t about reversing the weight loss; they’re about refining the incredible results. For many patients, GLP-1s helped them transform their health, and cosmetic procedures simply help them feel fully aligned with the person they’ve become.

As the next generation of GLP-1 drugs moves closer to real-world use, the conversation is definitely shifting. These medications won’t erase biology, but they may help make weight loss less punishing on the skin…and maybe more predictable overall.

Click here to learn more about TuftsNow