I Spent 25 Years Fighting My Curls — Here’s What Finally Made Me Embrace Them

(Angelica Coronado)

For most of my life, I didn’t think of my hair as curly. I just knew it as thick, long, and relentlessly frizzy. I loved wearing it long, but I had no real direction for how to style it. And certainly no understanding of what caring for curls actually involved.

So for 25 years, I did what so many of us were taught to do.... I blow-dried it straight, flat-ironed it smooth, and then curled it again with a hot tool. Looking back, it makes absolutely no sense. I already had curls.

It wasn’t until early 2025 that I seriously committed to bringing back my natural texture, a mix of 2C and 3A waves and curls, and realized just how much damage I had to undo. Society has long told us that curling-iron curls are the most “polished” or “desirable” version of textured hair.

This journey became my way of pushing back against that idea and choosing what actually feels like me.

When I first turned to social media for guidance, I felt discouraged almost immediately. My feed was filled with women with tight, uniform curls...glossy spirals that never quite resembled my own hair. I kept wondering what I was doing wrong.

What I eventually learned was this: my hair didn’t need better styling, it just needed rehabilitation. After decades of heat damage, my curls weren’t going to bounce back overnight. More importantly, I realized I was following routines designed for curl patterns that were just not for me.

3 steps that changed my relationship with my curls

Step 1: Stop using heat

I stopped putting heat on my hair. Not “less heat”, no heat. The constant straightening was basically teaching my curls to forget who they were.

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Repairing Hair Treatment (Olaplex)

Step 2: Try Bonding Treatments

A few products became staples for me during this phase. Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector is the classic at-home bond builder, designed to strengthen hair between salon visits and help repair damage over time. I also love Lebanta Batana Paste, a pure, unrefined batana oil that nourishes both the scalp and strands. If your goal is healthier growth, softness, and curls that feel less fragile, this one is genuinely worth the hype.

Step 3: Find Creators With Your Exact Curl Pattern

This was the step that changed everything. Curl patterns range from 2A to 4C, and once you figure out where you fall, your entire routine becomes more intuitive.

For years, I made the mistake of copying routines meant for much tighter coils. The result? My hair felt heavy, weighed down, and nothing like the definition I was hoping for.

Once I started following people with hair that actually looked like mine, everything clicked. The routine stopped feeling like a confusing science experiment and started feeling… normal. What used to take me more than an hour slowly became 30 minutes, then 20. That’s about where I am now.

There is a trial-and-error phase. You’ll test curl creams, gels, and mousses... but once you find the right products and the right order, the process will become intuitive.

My Current Curly Hair Routine (In Order)

1. Cleanse & Condition

I start with the curl shampoo and conditioner from Redken. About once a week, I also use the clarifying shampoo from Kristin Ess to remove buildup.

(Angelica Coronado )

2. Leave-In Conditioner

Right out of the shower, while my hair is soaking wet, I apply As I Am Classic Leave-In Conditioner. Less is more here. Too much can weigh your curls down.

3. Curl Cream

Once my hair is detangled, I apply Moroccan Oil Curl Defining Cream from root to tip. Again, restraint is key.

4. Gel for Definition

Next, I layer in Doux Bee Girl Honey Curl Custard, working it through evenly from roots to ends.

5. Root Foam for Lift

Only at my roots, I apply Doux Crazy Sexy Curl Honey Setting Foam. This gives volume without heaviness.

6. Brush & Scrunch

I separate my hair and define curls with a curl brush, then lightly scrunch with a bit more foam. At this stage, your hair must stay wet....not damp. A continuous water spray bottle is essential.

7. Drying

If I have time, I air-dry for about an hour. If not, I diffuse on medium heat, focusing first on the crown and roots. After about 15 minutes (changing directions), I finish scrunching with the diffuser on low speed, high heat.

8. Break the Cast

Once fully dry, I scrunch out the gel cast using Dove Bond Strength 10-in-1 Serum.

9. Light Hold

If needed, I finish with a light hairspray. Just enough to set without stiffness.

There’s no denying it...maintaining curly hair does take more effort. Sleeping with curls, refreshing them throughout the week, and protecting the pattern is far more involved than blowing your hair out. But it’s worth it. I feel more like myself with my natural curls.

Straight hair will always be a look. It can be fun and a nice change, but learning to love the hair you already have? That’s something else entirely.