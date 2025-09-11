This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

When most people start antidepressants, the conversation with their doctor usually covers things like weight gain, fatigue, maybe even sleep changes. But could another side effect be flying under the radar?

That’s the question Flow Neuroscience, the company behind a brain stimulation device for depression in Europe, is asking U.S. regulators right now. In a recent press release, Flow points to research suggesting that for some people, sexual side effects from antidepressants may linger for years, even decades, after stopping the medication.

It raises a larger issue...should patients in the U.S. be warned about this risk before they start treatment, the same way they are in Europe, Canada, and Australia?

How Common Is This Problem?

Flow cites studies showing up to 80% of people on SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) experience some level of sexual dysfunction during treatment. That can include reduced libido, genital numbness, or difficulty reaching orgasm.

But the real concern? According to a recent study, the risk for irreversible sexual dysfunction (PSSD) is about 1 in 216 patients. Some case reports even describe symptoms lasting more than 20 years.

Other studies have expanded on this, explaining that symptoms often start during treatment, sometimes after just a few doses, and can persist indefinitely. Yet diagnosis is tricky: doctors have to rule out everything from hormonal imbalances to psychological stress, and no standardized test really exists.

Advertisement

Also, not every antidepressant carries the same risk. Some are known for a higher likelihood of sexual side effects, while others seem to cause fewer problems for many patients. Dr. Hannah Nearney, Flow’s UK Medical Director, asks if a medication has the potential to cause life-long changes to sexual function, “shouldn’t patients have the chance to weigh that risk before they start?”

Are There Alternatives That Don’t Carry the Same Risks?

Flow wants to know if class-wide warnings would create consistency across the medical community and give patients the right to make fully informed decisions. Additionally, Flow points to emerging non-drug therapies as part of the conversation.

In the UK, for example, Flow’s own tDCS brain stimulation device is already used by the National Health Service as a depression treatment.

Advertisement

Other companies are moving in the same direction. BrainsWay and Neuronetics (with its NeuroStar device) offer FDA-cleared Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for treatment-resistant depression. Sooma Medical is conducting U.S. trials of its at-home device, while Abbott is exploring Deep Brain Stimulation for severe cases. And then there’s Exomind, a next-gen version of TMS, offering 30-minute, non-invasive brain stimulation sessions that promise less downtime and more comfort than traditional TMS.

What Flow Wants You to Know

Ultimately, Flow Neuroscience is pushing for:



Full transparency: Should all SSRIs carry the same warnings as they do in Europe?

Should all SSRIs carry the same warnings as they do in Europe? Equal access to alternatives: Could brain stimulation therapies give patients safer, non-drug options?

Could brain stimulation therapies give patients safer, non-drug options? Informed consent: Don’t people deserve all the facts before they make a decision about their mental health care?

As Dr. Nearney says, “It’s not about scaring patients. It’s about giving them the choice to weigh all the information (risks, benefits, and alternatives) before starting treatment.”

Click here to learn more about Flow Neuroscience