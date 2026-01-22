The Trampoline Workout You Remember — Reframed for the Adult Body

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

2026 might be the year you incorporate a trampoline into your workout routine. Chances are you’ve seen trampolines (or rebounders) stacked up in your gym, workout studio or being used by fitness instructors on social media, but they can be intimidating to step onto, steady your footing and start jumping. Given the countless benefits to your health, the bouncy surface and the cardio-based, low-impact exercise it provides, is worth a second look.

Tiffany Marie Jenkins is the founder of Trampoline Trim and my guest on this week’s episode of the Live + Well podcast. Based in Los Angeles, Jenkins is a trained engineer and worked as a professional dancer in film, television and for the New York Knicks before creating the workout in 2018. Using a rebounder for a high-intensity, low-impact routine, this type of movement is known for building stamina and stability while also supporting immune health.

As Jenkins mentions in our interview, 30 minutes of rebounding is equal to about an hour of running in terms of cardio benefits. Rebounding can also stimulate lymphatic drainage, increase bone density and red blood cell production, all while lessening the impact that tends to come with running or cardio dance class, on the joints, knees and lower back.

On top of the physical workout, Jenkins puts an emotional emphasis on the word “trim.”

“For me, it’s always been bigger than the workout.” She says. “It’s about what you’re releasing and letting go of, that’s not in the physical.”

At the start of each class, she challenges clients to think of what they would like to let go of during the hour-long session, deepening the mind-body connection of executing the moves, staying coordinated and releasing emotions or circumstances that no longer serve you. Between the emotional catharsis and high-intensity cardio, it’s an efficient workout with a huge physiological upside.

The unstable surface of the rebounder makes everyday exercises like push-ups and sit-ups more challenging to execute. This wobbly surface is what Jenkins says is scientifically referred to as a “proprioceptively enriched environment,” which means that the tiny little proprioceptors in the body that connect the primary muscles are engaged and working.

“The proprioceptors are basically your stabilizers.” Says Jenkins, “You’re trying to stabilize yourself on this trampoline and working those while you’re also engaging up the quad, while you’re also engaging the glute and the core.” On the way down from each jump, Jenkins mentions that something called an “osteoblast” occurs, increasing bone strength due to the gravitational force of bouncing up and then coming down.

Finding and building strength are at the core of Trampoline Trim in both a physical and emotional capacity. “It’s a combination of strength, resilience and confidence,” says Jenkins about Trampoline Trim, “and elevating and operating from our highest self through the workout.”

