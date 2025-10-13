Advertisement
The Surprising Body Parts Women Care for Most — and the Ones They Skip

Young woman washing hair in shower at luxury spa. Woman washing her curly hair with shampoo and a lot of lather.
(Courtesy of Frances Coridolfi/Rido )
Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
We talk a lot about skincare. But usually, we mean face. Maybe neck. Maybe hands if we’re feeling generous. The rest? Turns out, not so much.

A recent survey looked at how women actually care for their bodies, and the results are not what social media would have you believe. While #elbowcare has more than 59 million posts, not even half of women include elbows in their routines. #scalpcare is another favorite online, but in real life? Scalps are not getting regular attention.

What We Actually Care For

So what are women actually caring for? The predictable stuff. Hands (68%), legs (67%), arms (62%), neck (60%), feet (58%)— the parts that are visible, the ones that meet the world.

The rest fades into the background. Only 38% of women include intimate skin in their daily routines. About 43% care for their chest or breasts. 37% for their back. And that’s pretty much where it ends.

When you see it all laid out, it’s not that surprising. We focus on what people see. We moisturize what gets noticed. Everything else (the places we don’t talk about, or can’t easily reach) goes without.

A beautiful model with white cream on her face, applying the skin care patch product to one cheek.

Healthy Skin

How to Tell What Your Skin Really Needs

Think you have dry skin? It could be dehydration. Here’s how to decode your symptoms, protect your skin barrier, whether you’re flaky, tight, oily, or all three.

The Consequences of Selective Care

Hands and legs seem to dominate our routines, both cared for by nearly seven in ten women. Arms (62%), neck (60%), and feet (58%) follow closely behind. Everything else? Forgotten territory. Many women even say they don’t include intimate care in their daily routines.

The pattern makes sense when you think about it. We care for what we see. We prioritize what other people notice. Areas that live under clothing, or don’t show signs of aging as quickly, tend to fall off the list. But that selective care comes with consequences. Research on the skin barrier shows that neglecting areas prone to friction, dryness, or low circulation (like elbows, knees, and back) can accelerate texture changes and inflammation over time.

And then there’s the microbiome. The intimate microbiome is particularly delicate, and ignoring it can disrupt the skin’s natural pH and lead to irritation. It’s not about vanity...it’s about basic health.

Halle Berry (Actor, Joylux Investor & Founder of Respin), Christina Aguilera (Singer & Playground Co-Founder)

Body Health

Christina Aguilera and Halle Berry Get Candid About Their Vaginas

Halle Berry and Christina Aguilera joined Tamsen Fadal for a conversation on vaginal dryness, menopause, and sex alongside Joylux, Playground, and Ulta Beauty.

The Cultural Hierarchy of Skin

There’s something cultural at play here, too. The numbers suggest an unspoken hierarchy: visible skin deserves care, private skin does not. That divide shows up across generations. Gen Z women, ages 16 to 24, are the most open to full-body care and for Millennials (25–34), the focus stays practical: legs (70%) and underarms (58%). By midlife (35–54), it’s about maintenance — arms, elbows, feet.

It’s not about neglect so much as priority. What we’re taught to notice, we protect. What we’re told to ignore, we quietly let go.

middle aged beautiful woman applies anti aging estrogen cream on face

Healthy Skin

How Estrogen Facial Cream is Redefining Anti-Aging Skincare

Discover how estrogen facial cream, from prescription to phytoestrogen formulas are helping perimenopausal and postmenopausal women restore hydration, elasticity, and glow with science-backed skincare.

How Region Shapes Routine

Body-care routines look different across regions. In the Northeast, women lead the pack in leg and intimate care, suggesting a more wellness-forward mindset. The South ranks highest for hand care and breast care, while the Midwest is the most consistent, with women saying they apply skincare across their entire body.

Out West, things shift again. Women prioritize legs and arms but report the lowest rates of intimate care. Regional differences might sound trivial, but they highlight how environment (and culture) shape what “care” looks like. Dry air makes people more diligent about hydration...humidity makes them skip lotion altogether.

Aging Beyond the Face

When asked which areas would need the most attention as they age, women listed the obvious ones: hands, feet, and legs. Everything else barely registered. Still, aging doesn’t just show up on our faces or hands. Studies on photoaging and collagen loss show that all exposed skin experiences thinning, reduced elasticity, and moisture loss over time. Areas like the chest, knees, and forearms are especially prone to sun damage.

How to Treat and Prevent Hyperpigmentation: Aesthetician-Approved Tips That Actually Work | Live & Well by LA Times Studios

Healthy Skin

Aesthetician-Approved Guide to Treating and Preventing Hyperpigmentation

Struggling with dark spots? Learn what causes hyperpigmentation, how to prevent it, and the best treatments—from skincare ingredients to best procedures—to achieve a brighter, even complexion.

Redefining What “Skincare” Means

What’s encouraging is that women are starting to expand the idea of skincare altogether. Caring for your skin doesn’t have to be performative. It doesn’t have to stop where the mirror ends. It can just be about feeling better in your own body, piece by piece.

Add SPF to your hands. Use a pH-balanced cleanser instead of harsh body soap. Exfoliate knees and elbows once a week. Try a scalp massage when you shampoo. None of it takes more time than scrolling through another “everything shower” video.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content production and video for Live & Well and SPACES.

