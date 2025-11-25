Advertisement
The Yoga Poses That Help Your Stomach Recover From Thanksgiving Dinner

group yoga practice in bright airy room performing Matsyendrasana twisting asana, or Lord of Fishes Pose
(Courtesy of Jack F)

Thanksgiving dinner leave you uncomfortably stuffed? Try four easy yoga poses that calm bloating and help your body settle after the holiday feast.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
We all eat a lot on Thanksgiving. Well, most of us, anyways. Richer and fattier foods. Sauces. Our plates stack up after having been filled with more calories and components than a typical Thursday.

It should come as no surprise that more than 70 percent of Americans experience digestive discomfort during the holidays. We’re stretching our stomachs with our oversized portions, and many of us will feel that post-meal pressure (the part when you want to unbutton your pants).

“Heavier foods take longer for the body to break down,” explains David Turner, a yoga instructor at Yoga-Go. “Because fats slow the rate at which the stomach empties into the small intestine. Larger portions mean the stomach stretches beyond its usual limit, which sparks fullness, pressure, or bloating.”

Turner says that natural remedies like certain yoga poses can help you process your food more efficiently and ease digestive issues.

Here are four poses that support digestion with minimal effort:

1. One-Legged Wind Relieving Pose (Eka Pada Apanasana)

One Legged Wind Relieving pose, or Eka Pada Apanasana, from supine position lying on back
Eka Pada Apanasana stretch from a supine position to ease bloating and release lower-back tension.
(JackF )

This shape is simple and targeted. It gently compresses the abdomen and encourages the release of trapped air, which often builds after a heavy meal.

How to do it: “Lie on your back with your legs extended. Gently bring one knee toward your chest, clasping your hands around your shin, and hold for 20 to 30 seconds. Switch legs and repeat before bringing both knees in together, hugging them to your chest for a final time.”

This pose helps get things moving again and relaxes tightness in your lower back and hips. The gentle squeeze often brings real relief as built-up pressure fades.

2. Half Pigeon Pose (Ardha Kapotasana)

Half Pigeon Pose stretch for hip mobility, glute relief, and deeper flexibility.
(JackF - stock.adobe.com)
Digestion rarely misbehaves in isolation. The hips tighten. The low back tenses up. Half Pigeon helps loosen the areas that get cramped when the core feels heavy.

How to do it: “Start on your hands and knees, placing your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Bend your right knee and slide it towards your right wrist. Your shin should be positioned at around a 90-degree angle. Extend your left leg back, keeping your knee and foot on the floor. Hold for 30 seconds to a minute, then switch sides.”

This pose helps to stretch the front of the body and gives the hips more room to relax. As your breath deepens in this posture, your stomach often starts to settle too.

3. Seated Spinal Twist (Marichyasana)

Matsyendrasana. Seated Spinal Twist. Yoga for digestion.
(JackF)

Rotation is one of digestion’s best allies. Twisting compresses and releases the abdomen in alternating patterns, which helps the organs function more efficiently.

How to do it: “Sit on the floor with your legs extended, bend your right knee, and place your right foot outside your left thigh. Twist your torso to the right, placing your left elbow outside your right knee and your right hand on the floor behind you. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds and switch sides.”

Once your breath settles into the twist, the tension eases. More circulation reaches your core, which helps your digestion wake up and start moving again.

4. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana)

Bridge Pose yoga stretch for core strength and improved flexibility.
(JackF )

Bridge encourages space in the abdomen and lift through the pelvis.

How to do it: “Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Press your feet and arms into the floor, lifting your hips toward the ceiling. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds while breathing deeply.”

The lift in this pose gives the diaphragm space and allows the abdomen to relax.

Practicing these four yoga poses after a big meal can help reduce bloating, promote better digestion, and make you feel lighter. We realize that the thought of doing any sort of activity after eating a large meal may not be the thing that sounds enjoyable...but your body will thank you.

