Why Awards Season Faces Look Better With Less Done

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

As awards season moves from the Golden Globes to the Grammys and ultimately the Oscars, not to mention the Critics’ Choice Awards, BAFTAs, and so many other red-carpet moments… the same faces appear again and again. And each time under brighter lights and tighter crops.

What used to read as polished in a still image, well, now we want to see expression and movement.

Live & Well Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

What Reads Well on Camera Is Built Earlier

Vanessa Lee, a comestic RN and founder of The Things We Do, describes the shift less in terms of trends and more in terms of constraint.

Advertisement

“You want to have that movement, but you want the tissues to be able to be smoother and tighter at the same time,” Vanessa tells LA Times Studios about helping her celebrity clients prep for the red carpet.

RELATED: Can You Really Lift Your Face Without Surgery?

“I think 10 years ago, the aesthetic was like just place Botox everywhere so they’re as smooth as possible on screen,” Vanessa explains. “And you saw with some very legendary actors… that that was not the move.” While it may have worked in editorial…it didn’t translate in motion. “Not when you’re on screen giving the performance of your life.”

Advertisement

Lee suggests a longer timeline when asked about awards season prep. Rather than relying on last-minute intervention.

“When someone is getting ready for filming, I make sure that the neuromodulator (Botox, Dysport, Jeuveau) is already set in and run out by the time it’s red carpet or filming time,” Vanessa explains. “So usually around three to four months before is when we’ll do the prep.”

That timing, she says, changes what’s visible. “I’ll have a client who’s on screen, and they’re treating it while it’s mild,” she explains. “So I get to do less, and I get to do it less frequently.” By the time an actor steps in front of a camera, Vanessa says, the most visible phase of treatment has already passed.

RELATED: Doctors Are Pushing Back on Viral Beauty Requests — Here’s Why

“As soon as that’s out of their system, their skin has had a break from all of the harsh dynamic movement,” Vanessa explains. “So their skin looks really healthy and a lot smoother, but they have full movement.”

Surface Treatments Are Replacing Structural Correction

What remains in the final weeks tends to be less about structure and more about surface, Vanessa says.

Advertisement

“When it comes to creating camera-ready skin, I really do love Korean glass stamping of growth factors into the very superficial layers of skin,” she explains. “So for the red carpet…clients are smooth, bright…but also not sacrificing any of the movement.”

Healthy Skin The Truth Behind Skincare’s Most Underrated Hero Ceramides aren’t just another moisturizer buzzword. From breakthrough lipid blends to ingestible rice-ceramide capsules, learn how these barrier-building molecules curb dryness, redness, and premature lines.

Vanessa says she loves to pair stamping with treatments designed to refine rather than reshape. “Number two is pico,” she says. Referring to picosecond laser treatment, which is said to break up pigmentation and stimulate collagen without significant downtime.

RELATED: When Injectables Go Wrong — and Why Dissolving Might Be the Reset You Need

“I love pico for the skin for brightening, minimizing pore size, and also just making it easier for flawless, minimal makeup to come through.” The approach is layered, but restrained, she explains.

Face Care What Really Works for Your Skin, According to Shani Darden On the latest Live & Well episode, Shani Darden breaks down retinol, tretinoin, sun habits, and the treatments that truly make a difference — plus simple, realistic tips anyone can try.

“I think the most important thing… is making sure that they’re not sacrificing any of the movement in the face,” Vanessa says. “That they feel comfortable in their own skin… but that they have a healthy glow and something about their look is refreshed and rested.”

And so while the faces we watch most closely are seen again and again within a matter of weeks, what reads as effortless according to Vanessa on the red carpet is actually rarely last-minute.

Advertisement

Click here to learn more about The Things We Do