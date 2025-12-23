You Don’t Skip Leg Day. So Why Ignore the Muscles in Your Face?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Working out your face the way you work out your body makes sense. Muscles respond to movement, circulation increases with stimulation, and tissue adapts over time.

Yet for decades in the U.S., facial movement has been treated as something to avoid rather than train. The prevailing advice was restraint: don’t squint, don’t frown, don’t emote too much if you want to age well.

Elsewhere, the approach has long been different. In Japan, face yoga has been practiced as routine maintenance. Across Europe, hands-on facial massage and muscle manipulation are standard parts of care rather than occasional indulgences. When FaceGym launched in London in 2014, it formalized what many cultures already understood: the face follows the same biological rules as the rest of the body. Around the same time, educators like Danielle Collins were building global audiences online, teaching structured face yoga routines that approached facial muscles with the same logic Pilates applies to the core.

The anatomy hasn’t changed. The mindset has. As conversations around aging become more nuanced, people are increasingly looking for ways to support their faces that don’t rely exclusively on injectables or procedures.

The triggers are familiar: jaw tension from stress, lingering puffiness, softening through the cheeks, a loss of definition along the jawline, eyes that look tired even after sleep. These are the same signals that prompt people to head to the gym when they notice stiffness or strength loss in the body. The face, it turns out, isn’t exempt from those patterns. It simply hasn’t been trained that way here until recently.

The Face Was Always Muscular. We Just Ignored It.

There are more than 40 muscles in the face. They activate when we chew, speak, concentrate, clench, and react. Some are overworked. Others barely engage. Over time, imbalance shows up as tension, puffiness, or subtle shifts in structure that people often chalk up to “aging” without considering muscle behavior underneath.

As FACEGYM’s Global Education Manager Naomi Ulbricht explains, “Much like the body, the more we work out, the more toned, sculpted, and lifted the muscles become. Facial fitness means applying that same principle to the face.”

She points to the underlying structure most people forget. “The skin sits on top of muscle, so when we train the facial muscles, we improve the support underneath the skin.” Support matters. “With consistent facial training, circulation increases, fluid stagnation is reduced, and the muscles become more engaged, resulting in a face that looks more lifted, sculpted, and defined.”

Why Facial Training Is Gaining Traction Now

We’re tired. We (sometimes) eat salty foods before bed. We want easy solutions to help us look and feel better. Injectables and lasers still play a role, and of course there are great tools that can help, but they’re no longer the only solution. There’s growing curiosity around what the face is actually doing day to day, and how stress, posture, and tension shape how it looks.

Ulbricht frames the shift as one away from surface-only thinking. “Rather than focusing only on the surface of the skin, we look at the face and how it responds to movement, stimulation, and consistency.” Consistency keeps coming up. “Similar to going to the gym… visible results come from consistency and training...”

Face Yoga Exercises (Andrei Kuchmiy/My Ocean studio )

That same logic underpins face yoga programs that have quietly exploded online. Platforms like Face Yoga Expert emphasize daily routines that target cheeks, jawline, eyes, and neck. App-based face yoga programs now count millions of downloads collectively, suggesting this isn’t a fringe interest so much as a habit people are trying to build.

Why Technique Matters More Than Pressure

Spend enough time watching facial workouts online and the lines between techniques start to blur. Everything begins to look the same. Tools scraping skin, faces pulled upward, redness framed as proof it’s “working.” That’s usually where misunderstanding sets in.

“There are two common misconceptions right now, and they swing in opposite directions,” Ulbricht says. On one end is the belief that any firm pressure is harmful. “One is the belief that you should never use firm pressure on the face because it will stretch or damage the skin and cause sagging.” On the other end is the assumption that more intensity automatically means better results. “The other is the idea that harder, faster, and more aggressive techniques automatically deliver better results.”

What often gets lost in social content is nuance. “A lot of viral content confuses redness with effectiveness and focuses on ‘snatching’ without respecting tissue direction, appropriate pressure, or lymphatic drainage pathways,” says Ulbricht.

Lymphatic Drainage and Sculpting Aren’t the Same Thing

Not all facial massage techniques are meant to do the same job. “True lymphatic drainage is light, rhythmic, and pathway-based,” Ulbricht explains. “It is designed to encourage lymph to move, not to use firm pressure, as the lymphatic vessels sit just beneath the skin.”

Sculpting massage goes deeper. “Sculpting massage is deeper and more targeted, focusing on muscle stimulation and fascia release to lift, contour, and relieve tension.” They work best together. “They are different techniques with different outcomes, and when layered correctly, they deliver the best results.”

Why Results Look Different on Different Faces

Two people can do the same facial workout and walk away with very different results. “Age also plays a role,” Ulbricht says. “If you are in your twenties and collagen and elasticity are at their peak, the lift may feel less dramatic, while de-puffing and glow are often the most noticeable changes.”

Others see faster shifts. “For others, especially those holding more fluid, tension, or fatigue in the face, results can appear more immediately visible.”

Daily factors matter too. “Hydration, sleep, stress, and hormones also influence how the face holds fluid and tension day to day, which is why results can vary from person to person.”

Do Face Workouts and Face Yoga Actually Work?

Face workouts are often dismissed as temporary, and Ulbricht doesn’t entirely disagree. She contextualizes the criticism the same way any trainer would. “Like going to the gym for your body, consistency is what drives long-term change,” she says. “As much as we would all love one workout to deliver a six-pack, that is not how muscle works.”

The face follows the same rules. “Facial muscles need regular training to activate muscle memory and improve tone over time.” That doesn’t mean short-term results aren’t real. “You may see immediate results from fluid movement, circulation, and muscle engagement, but lasting change comes from consistency.”

This is where expectations often get confused. One reason face workouts and face yoga feel convincing is how quickly the face responds. That immediacy can make it seem as though muscle change is happening instantly, when in reality, two systems are at work…

“Both contribute, and it really depends on the person,” Ulbricht explains as fluid movement she says delivers the fastest visible de-puffing and definition. “We also encourage lymphatic flow,” Ulbricht says, helping to “...move the fluid out of congested areas and into the lymphatic pathways.” From there, “...it drains through the lymph nodes and re-enters the body’s circulation to be processed naturally.”

Activating the muscle works differently. “Muscle activation, on the other hand, creates a more lifted and tighter look.” She adds, “When facial muscles are activated, you often see immediate lift and firmness, and with consistent training, muscle memory develops, supporting longer-term visible results.”

Knowing the difference matters for maintenance. “That is why we always recommend supporting in-studio workouts with a good at-home skincare routine and some facial massage movements…to keep the muscles active and help prolong results.”

Why the Face Responds So Quickly

Compared to larger muscle groups, the face reacts fast. “The face responds very quickly to stimulation,” Ulbricht explains, sharing that when circulation is increased, there is an instant brightness and glow. And “when we stimulate lymphatic flow, puffiness reduces.”

Muscle engagement can add structure. “Activating the facial muscles creates lift and definition, and releasing tension helps the face look more open and relaxed,” Ulbricht notes. The anatomy supports that responsiveness. “Because the face has a rich blood supply, dense nerve endings, and visible fluid retention, these changes can happen in a short amount of time.”

You’re not going to buy every machine or weight set you use at the gym, but maybe once you have a few favorites and learn how to use them, you might consider investing in one or two. Same for face tools.

Brands like SkinGym and NuFACE have helped bring facial fitness into daily routines, offering tools designed to support muscle stimulation and encourage lymphatic movement without requiring an appointment. Used consistently, they’re best positioned as maintenance rather than replacement. Online face yoga classes and digital subscriptions play a similar role, giving people structured guidance at home and helping demystify technique without the pressure of a studio visit. Platforms like Face Yoga Expert, The Face Yoga Method, and app-based programs such as Luvly offer guided routines that walk users through facial exercises step by step, making facial training feel less experimental and more like a practice you can actually stick with.

While facial training can be fully DIY, Ulbricht advises, like a traditional gym, to use your at-home tools in tandem with in-studio sessions. “In the studio, trainers can work with greater precision and intensity than you can achieve on your own,” she explains. Admittedly, many of us feel confident going about our routines alone, but confidence and technique aren’t always the same thing.

Personalization (and the Risk of Doing Too Much)

Just like faces don’t age the same way, they don’t respond the same way either. “Our trainers adapt techniques by reading each face individually,” Ulbricht says. “Everyone holds tension, fluid, and muscle engagement differently.” Pressure and pace shift depending on the goal, explaining that trainers will adjust pressure and pace depending on whether the goal is to de-puff, lift, or tone.

And you can do too much, she says. “Like the body, the face responds best to the right amount of stimulus, not constant intensity.” Signs of overuse show up quickly. “Overworking the face can show up as prolonged redness, sensitivity, increased puffiness, or irritation.” Her conclusion mirrors good fitness advice everywhere. “Consistency delivers results, but more force does not always mean better outcomes.”

Where Face Workouts and Face Yoga Are Showing Up Now

As facial training becomes more mainstream, it’s no longer tied to one studio or one philosophy. What exists now is a range, from hands-on studio sessions focused on sculpting to quieter at-home routines built around repetition.

The Things We Do

At The Things We Do, facial work leans more intuitive. Based in Los Angeles, treatments blend sculpting massage, muscle manipulation, and lymphatic techniques, often with an emphasis on tension release as much as visible definition. It’s popular with clients who want their face to look more rested and structured, without anything overly aggressive.

FaceGym

Often described as a gym for the face, FaceGym helped bring facial workouts into the mainstream, particularly in the U.S. Its London roots mattered. Facial training was already more normalized in Europe, and FaceGym translated that thinking into a format that felt familiar to anyone who already worked out. Today, FaceGym operates studios in London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and other major cities globally, making facial fitness feel as routine as booking a workout class.

Rescue Spa

With locations in New York City and Philadelphia, Rescue Spa takes a more European approach, where facial massage is viewed as ongoing care rather than a special occasion. Techniques prioritize circulation, muscle engagement, and skin function over dramatic contouring.

SKINNEY Medspa

With clinics in New York City and Miami, SKINNEY sits closer to the clinical end of the spectrum for clients looking for more technology-driven results, blending medical-grade devices, injectables, and physician-guided treatments rather than the workout-style facial training

Face Yoga, at Home

Online platforms like Face Yoga Expert and The Face Yoga Method have helped normalize face yoga as a daily practice, reaching global audiences through digital subscriptions and guided programs. Short routines, apps, and videos make facial training easier to fit into everyday life, whether as maintenance between studio sessions or a low-pressure entry point for beginners.

Where Face Exercises Fit in a Modern Aging Routine

What face exercises and face yoga ultimately offer isn’t a shortcut or a promise to reverse time. They’re a way of understanding the face as part of the body’s muscular and lymphatic systems, and treating it with the same logic. Not a replacement for dermatology or aesthetics, but a parallel practice built on movement, awareness, and consistency.

