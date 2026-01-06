What the Face Will Look Like in 2026, According to Dr. Cat Chang

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Cat Chang, best known for her anatomy-driven, skin-first approach to facial rejuvenation, isn’t interested in chasing trends. She’s more focused on undoing the habits that no longer serve patients. And her perspective on the future of facial aesthetics is less about what’s new and more about what’s lasting.

As the new year begins, Dr. Chang sees the field moving away from buzzwords and quick fixes and predicts 2026 will be about decisions that will continue to make sense year after year.

Prediction 1: Technique names will matter less than outcomes

Somewhere along the way, many of us have become fluent in aesthetic-speak. Or rather, many of us will go into an appointment using lingo we think is accurate because the internet told us so. Deep plane. SMAS. Mini. Scarless. Chang sees it constantly. The intention is good. The focus, less so.

In Episode 7 of the ‘Live & Well’ podcast, Dr. Chang explains how many patients were coming to her with very technical questions, and yet, while they were interesting questions according to Dr. Chang, she said they didn’t help the patients determine if she was the best surgeon for them.

What actually clarifies things is visual. “Seeing a before and after is really the best way to determine if somebody’s vision is similar to yours,” says Dr. Chang.

In 2026, Dr. Chang predicts fewer conversations about what something is called and more quiet recognition.

Prediction 2: Recovery will shape how people choose procedures

Downtime isn’t theoretical anymore. It’s something patients have to live through and account for. Dr. Chang explains that she can do a deep plane facelift and another surgeon can do another, but that the results will look totally different. “Our healing times are also different,” Dr. Chang explains.

She’s been deliberate about refining that part of the equation. “I’ve really kind of honed in my technique so that it’s minimal recovery time, minimal bruising,” she says. In some cases, she’s had patients “back on set at 12 days after a facelift.”

By 2026, she expects recovery to be discussed as openly as results, because for many patients, it is the result.

Prediction 3: Scar conversations will become more honest

There’s a moment in every consultation when reality enters the room. Scars exist. And avoiding that fact doesn’t make them disappear. Dr. Chang is direct about it. “Anytime you put a scalpel on the skin, anytime you make an incision, there is a scar,” she says. What matters is where the eye lands.

“The way to do it is to really hide them in natural shadow points of the face.” She explains that a scarless approach has a very specific place, and they’re not universal. They work best when there isn’t excess skin to manage. Otherwise, lifting deeper tissue without addressing the skin can create visible distortion. “That’s where you can see weird puckering around the face and the ears.”

By 2026, Dr. Chang expects fewer promises of invisibility and more candid conversations about anatomy.

Prediction 4: Younger patients will prioritize longevity over transformation

Despite social media narratives, Dr. Chang doesn’t see a generation rushing into surgery. “Do I think most patients in their twenties need a lift? Probably not,” she says. “The majority of patients requesting facelifts in their twenties, I turn away.”

What they’re actually looking for is reassurance and a plan. “They do want to know what they can do to be preventative or a long-term strategy to help with the aging process.” Dr. Chang says she spends a lot of time explaining what not to do just yet. And often, that’s the relief.

By 2026, she predicts younger patients will continue to invest early, but with patience and foresight instead of urgency.

Prediction 5: Camouflage treatments will continue to lose favor

Patients are rethinking non-surgical treatments. “With something like filler, you’re typically camouflaging and masking,” Dr. Chang says. “You’re not really lifting.” That distinction matters more now than it did a decade ago.

Education has changed expectations. Patients understand that devices and injectables have limits. “There is more understanding about the limitations of non-surgical procedures,” she says.

By 2026, she expects fewer layered fixes and more direct decisions about how to treat the actual anatomical issue.

Prediction 6: Skin quality will define how well results age

The skin remembers everything, explains Dr. Chang. “Surgery doesn’t change quality of your skin,” she says. “It’s like giving me a piece of fabric and asking me to make a shirt. I can’t change the fabric.”

Elasticity, collagen, and skin health determine how natural a result looks and how long it holds. No amount of technical skill can override poor material.

By 2026, she believes skin quality will quietly become the marker of excellent work, even when no one can quite name why a face looks better.

Prediction 7: Collagen stimulation will replace volume chasing

Dr. Chang uses collagen stimulators, but selectively. “I love Sculptra in the temples,” she says. “It’s my favorite place for Sculptra.”

Elsewhere, she’s cautious. Her concern isn’t immediate results. It’s long-term mechanics. “It can cause scar tissue in planes where there shouldn’t be scar tissue,” she explains. “Those are glide planes… and if there’s scar tissue, they don’t slide, which means I can’t lift as much later.”

By 2026, she expects patients to care less about how fast something works and more about whether it limits future options.

Prediction 8: Regenerative, patient-specific treatments are the future

When Dr. Chang talks about the future, her tone shifts from caution to curiosity.

“Something we’re going to see down the road is really patient-specific filler,” she says, describing the possibility of using a patient’s own cells to create customized materials. She also points to early exploration of implants made from a patient’s own tissue, removing the need for foreign materials altogether. For her, it’s not a leap. It’s a progression.

By 2026 and beyond, aesthetics will look more biological, more personal, and less standardized.

