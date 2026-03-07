Preventive Aging Is Less About Doing More — and More About Doing It Earlier

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

We’re starting to think differently about how our faces age. In aesthetics clinics, the conversation has moved away from doing more and toward doing things earlier, with the goal being not to pile on treatments but rather timing them before actual structural changes become harder to reverse.

Vanessa Lee, founder of The Things We Do, has built her practice around that shift. Instead of focusing on correction, she looks at how to strengthen the skin before deeper structural changes set in.

“How do we make this tissue as strong as possible?” Lee asks. “How can we create a foundation so that people can look normal while working on this age delay?” These questions point to a shift in aesthetics clinics. Instead of waiting for deeper lines or sagging to appear, more treatments are happening earlier, when changes aren’t yet as noticeable.

Preventative aesthetics moves the focus away from fixing visible signs of aging and toward maintaining the face before those changes fully set in. “I would say a lot of my clients on screen really prioritize preventative treatments,” she explains. “It’s more of a perspective on aging and age delay.”

For people whose faces are constantly on camera, waiting until something becomes obvious isn’t always an option. That timing, Lee says, changes the approach entirely. The goal becomes maintaining what’s already there, rather than trying to rebuild it later.

“I think a lot of our patients who come in, they usually come in when a symptom of aging is moderate to severe,” she says. But when she has patients who come in to treat while it’s “while it’s mild”, Lee says she gets to do less and see patients less frequently. Instead of correction, the approach becomes maintenance. Subtle adjustments that preserve structure before it starts to shift.

“When we end up tightening things, slightly lifting, but you still look like yourself, that’s what makes the biggest difference over time,” she says. That restraint is intentional. It’s rooted in understanding the face before it changes too dramatically.

“Facial balancing isn’t just injecting a few areas and ‘looking prettier’ afterward,” Lee explains. “It’s about analyzing the thirds of the face. Which is strongest? Which is weakest? What actually needs to be brought into balance?” Often, Lee explains, that means layering smaller, complementary treatments instead of relying on a single fix.

Lee likes to layer smaller treatments like filler, growth factor, and skin-strengthening treatments, as she says, “they work really well together.” In her practice, that often means treatments designed to strengthen the skin gradually rather than create an immediate visual change. “It takes the guesswork out,” she explains.

Lee says her goal is simple: “strengthen the skin and get out.”

When treatments happen earlier, the work tends to be lighter and less frequent. Waiting, she explains, often means the opposite. “At that point, we have to do more at once, and we have to do it more often,” she says, referring to patients who come in after changes are more advanced. “So preventative really is key. You get to save, and you do less, and it’s less uncomfortable, less often.”

When to Treat — and When to Let the Face Move

What’s less obvious is that preventive strategies aren’t just about starting early. It’s also about knowing when to step back. One of the clearest differences Lee sees between everyday patients and those preparing for high-visibility moments comes down to timing.

“If I’m prepping a bride for her wedding, we are making sure that the neuromodulator, like Botox, Dysport, or Jeuveau, is exactly right and fully set in by the time it’s her big day,” she explains.

PRFM (platelet-rich fibrin matrix) (The Things We Do)

But red carpet prep follows a different logic. “When someone is getting ready for filming, I make sure that that neuromodulator is already set in and run out by the time it’s red carpet or filming time,” she says. “So usually around three to four months before is when we’ll do the prep.”

By the time cameras are on, the goal isn’t peak effect. It’s recovery. “As soon as that’s out of their system, their skin has had a break from all of the harsh dynamic movement,” she explains. “So their skin looks really healthy and a lot smoother, but they have full movement.” That balance between movement and refinement is the goal, according to Lee.

“You want to have that movement,” she says, “but you want the tissues to be smoother and tighter at the same time.”

What to Know About PRFM (and Why Experts Use It Earlier)

One of the treatments increasingly used in preventative aesthetics focuses less on adding volume and more on strengthening the skin itself. PRFM (platelet-rich fibrin matrix) is derived from your own blood and used to support collagen, elasticity, and overall skin quality over time.

Used preventatively, treatments like PRFM aren’t about changing how the face looks in a single visit. They’re about reinforcing the skin gradually, so more aggressive correction isn’t needed later.

Why Subtle, Collagen-Focused Treatments Are Taking Over

That same preventative mindset is also shaping which treatments are gaining traction. Looking ahead, Lee expects to see more interest in threads... a category that has long carried a mixed reputation in the U.S. “Threads have a funny reputation here,” she says. “But there is a very tasteful and safe way to use the right threads in the face to build collagen and give a baby lift to the tissues.”

Used this way, threads aren’t about dramatic lifting. They’re meant to gently support the skin and stimulate collagen before deeper changes take hold.

Click here to learn more about Vanessa Lee.