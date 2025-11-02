The Botox Alternative Changing How We Slim and Shape the Nose

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Surgical rhinoplasty may be the gold standard, but now the scalpel is no longer the default. Patients today, myself included, are opting for subtle, reversible procedures that deliver results without the risks nor downtime.

“More and more patients are looking for impactful changes without the permanence or downtime of surgery,” says Dr. Ali Ghiyam, MD, of Simi Doctors. “What used to be a multi-week commitment is now a 20-minute visit with results that can be just as transformative.”

Liquid rhinoplasty, typically using hyaluronic acid filler , has become a popular treatment, as well as Botox, to slim and lift. And some people see great results from Botox to slim the nose, but after having tried it, I wasn’t impressed with the results. Part of the reason? Research shows that long-term Botox users can start to develop a resistance as repeated exposure to botulinum toxin, particularly formulations with accessory proteins, can trigger the production of neutralizing antibodies. What does that mean? That antibodies can blunt the drug’s effectiveness over time.

How does Xeomin work?

So, how does Xeomin actually work? It’s all about interrupting a signal. Xeomin (or incobotulinumtoxina) is a type of botulinum toxin type A. It’s a protein that, when injected in tiny, targeted amounts, stops your nerves from talking to your muscles. Both Xeomin and Botox are considered equally effective for treating dynamic wrinkles at equivalent doses.

Think of it this way: your brain sends a nerve signal telling a muscle to contract. (Like the ones that cause frown lines or pull your nasal tip down when you smile). Xeomin gets in the way of that signal.

The active ingredient blocks the release of a chemical called acetylcholine. Without that chemical, the muscle can’t contract. It stays relaxed. This reduced muscle activity is what smooths out facial wrinkles and, in this off-label case, lets the nasal tip lift slightly. It’s a temporary treatment, as your body will eventually create new nerve pathways, but it’s a very effective treatment for relaxing overactive muscles.

What are the approved uses for Xeomin?

When a drug gets FDA approval, it means it’s been rigorously tested for a specific use (this is called on-label). The cosmetic uses are the ones most people know.

Merz Pharmaceuticals got Xeomin FDA-approved to treat upper facial lines, which include:

Glabellar lines : Those “11s” or frown lines between your eyebrows.

: Those “11s” or frown lines between your eyebrows. Forehead lines : The horizontal lines and wrinkles across your forehead.

: The horizontal lines and wrinkles across your forehead. Crow’s feet: The small lines at the corners of your eyes.



But it’s also a powerful treatment for several medical conditions. The FDA approval for Xeomin also covers:

Cervical dystonia : A painful condition involving neck muscle spasms.

: A painful condition involving neck muscle spasms. Upper limb spasticity : Muscle stiffness in the arms, elbows, or hands, often after a stroke or in patients with conditions like cerebral palsy or multiple sclerosis.

: Muscle stiffness in the arms, elbows, or hands, often after a stroke or in patients with conditions like cerebral palsy or multiple sclerosis. Blepharospasm : Involuntary or overactive muscles causing eyelid spasms.

: Involuntary or overactive muscles causing eyelid spasms. Chronic Sialorrhea: Used to treat excessive drooling.

Key Differences Between Xeomin and Botox

Xeomin and Botox are very similar. Both Botox and Xeomin are botulinum toxin products (type A) that work the same way to block nerve signals and relax facial muscles. The real kicker is what’s not in Xeomin.

Botox and other botulinum toxin products like Dysport are formulated with complexing or accessory proteins. Think of the active ingredient as being surrounded by a protein shell. Xeomin uses a purified form of the toxin without accessory proteins. This is why it’s often called the “naked” neurotoxin.

Leading up to my wedding, with both wanting to look my best and also waiting until the last minute, Heather Voss, FNP, at Simi Valley Doctors recommended I try Xeomin instead of Botox. Unlike Botox, Xeomin is free of complexing proteins, which means our bodies are less likely to recognize it as a threat, reducing the chance of developing resistance and improving consistency over time.

Why does this matter? The theory is that those extra proteins in Botox can sometimes trigger your immune system. Your body might see them as foreign and start to developed antibodies. Over time, these antibodies can make the treatment less effective. Because Xeomin doesn’t have these proteins, it can reduce the risk of our bodies building up resistance. For people like myself who get injections regularly, this could mean longer-lasting results. And so Heather Voss, FNP, at Simi Valley Doctors recommended I try Xeomin instead of Botox.

Using Xeomin for Non-Surgical Nose Slimming

Using a botulinum toxin product to change the shape of a nose sounds a bit like magic, but it’s just science. This xeomin treatment doesn’t touch bone or cartilage. It only works on the small muscles around the nose that influence your facial expressions.

There are two main targets for this procedure:

The Tip Droop: There’s a muscle (the depressor septi nasi) that runs from your upper lip to the base of your nose. For some people, this muscle pulls the tip of their nose down when they smile. A tiny xeomin injection here relaxes that muscle, so the tip stays put or looks a little more lifted. Nostril Flare: The muscles on the sides of your nose (the alar part) can pull your nostrils wide, especially when you talk or smile. A few units of Xeomin can soften that pull, making the nose appear slimmer and less flared.



Subtle changes from a Xeomin nose slimming treatment reveal a lifted tip and smoother nasal profile (Simi Valley Doctors )

How Xeomin works for nasal slimming

Xeomin’s “naked” formulation makes it a cleaner and now a favorite among injectors looking for precision in small, targeted areas like the nose. It claims not to spread unpredictably or create unwanted bulk, which matters when treating muscles that influence nasal tip droop or nostril flare. This wasn’t filler. It wasn’t surgery. Just a low dose of the neurotoxin used off-label.

At first, the phrase “off-label” made me hesitate. Like it was unofficial or unproven, but as Voss explained, “off-label” doesn’t mean unsafe, just that the treatment is being used in a way not originally specified in its FDA approval, and after seeing before-and-after photos, I decided to try it. Within a few days, I could see subtle changes, but after a few weeks, the results truly showed. A slimmer, more sculpted nose with a slightly lifted tip. Exactly what I’d hoped for, without surgery or filler.

Xeomin differs from Botox in that it contains no accessory proteins. Only the active neurotoxin. Studies show that this formulation may reduce the likelihood of our bodies developing neutralizing antibodies over time, which can make the treatment less effective.

The difference in diffusion properties between products can affect how well it works in small, delicate facial muscles. Some providers prefer Xeomin for targeted areas like the nose, because it may spread more evenly or subtly than Botox. And unlike filler, which adds volume, neuromodulators like Xeomin work by relaxing the muscle. In the nose, that means targeting specific areas like the depressor septi nasi and muscles around the tip. Voss injected only a few units into my nose but said they would go a long way. “We’re just doing three units in the muscle and three units for slimming,” and told me I would see a slimming effect for about two months. She was right.

Tip lift without filler

In my case, the typical filler-based liquid rhinoplasty wasn’t used. Voss explained that with Tinker Bell filler, because it’s a small space, you can run risks of injecting into blood vessels. Instead, she focused on a safer, muscle-based technique.

While it’s easy to think of wrinkle relaxers as just cosmetic quick fixes, the mechanism behind Xeomin is grounded in neurobiology. Like Botox, Xeomin is made from botulinum toxin type A, a purified protein that blocks the release of acetylcholine. A neurotransmitter that signals muscles to contract. By interrupting this signal at the neuromuscular junction, Xeomin temporarily paralyzes the muscle. This process is what allows Xeomin to subtly lift or soften areas like the nasal tip.

In my case, muscles that used to pull the tip of my nose downward when I smiled were weakened just enough to create a lifting effect. After the initial injection, Voss moved to the next step. Tip elevation. She injected about four units in the columella, “to give a little pick-up at the tip,” she said. People have different opinions about this. Both good and bad. Safe or not. Ultimately, it comes down to trust in the injector.

Xeomin vs. Botox

Xeomin can:

Reduce nasal tip droop

Minimize nostril flaring

Create a more lifted, streamlined nasal appearance

Deliver visible changes in 5 to 10 days

Last around two months, depending on your metabolism

The results of Xeomin typically last about 3 to 4 months before gradually wearing off.

It can’t:

Reshape cartilage or bone

Replace rhinoplasty for structural issues

Deliver permanent results

Potential Side Effects to Know

Even though this is a non-surgical treatment, it’s still a powerful drug. Don’t let the “cosmetic” label make you too casual about it. Before getting Xeomin injections, your healthcare provider should go over your medical conditions. You shouldn’t get the treatment if you have a skin infection at the planned injection site or if you’ve had a bad allergic reaction to any botulinum toxin product in the past. People with neuromuscular diseases (like Lou Gehrig’s disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome) are at a higher risk of serious side effects.

The most common side effects of Xeomin are usually mild and temporary:

Pain, redness, or bruising at the injection site. (This is common with any needle)

Headache

Drooping eyelids (called ptosis), especially when treating forehead lines or frown lines

Dry eye or dry mouth

More serious side effects are rare but possible. All botulinum toxin products, including Xeomin, have a “Boxed Warning” from the FDA about the toxin spreading from the treated area. This can happen several hours or even weeks after an injection. Serious side effects of Xeomin are rare but can include drooping eyelids or eyebrows, blurred or double vision, and severe allergic reactions.

You need to get medical help immediately if you experience:

Muscle weakness spreading through your body

Trouble breathing, swallowing, or speaking

Blurred vision or double vision

Loss of bladder control

Should You Try Xeomin?

If you’re exploring ways to refine your facial profile without surgery or just want to try a smarter approach to nose contouring Xeomin offers a safe, subtle solution. The treatment is temporary, reversible, and low-risk when done by a skilled provider.

For me, the results were noticeable but natural. My nose looked more contoured, which was my goal. And the best part? No downtime.

Click here to learn more about Simi Valley Doctors