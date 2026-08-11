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Robin Arzon , Halle Berry

Nutrition

Halle Berry Says Diabetes Changed Everything About How She Eats and Exercises

Kid Water Organics

Nutrition

Most Kids Are Chronically Under-Hydrated, and the Drinks Designed to Help Are Part of the Problem

Los Angeles Dogers All Star Pitcher Justin Wrobleski

Fitness

Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Justin Wrobleski Shares His Workout & Recovery Routine — And We’re Taking Notes

A fit woman in activewear executes an elbow-to-knee crunch with focus.

Deals & Coupons

Halara Promo Codes for August 2026

SOL DE JANEIRO ENTERS MEN'S FRAGRANCE WITH CHEIROSO COLOGNE MIST, INTRODUCING A NEW VISION FOR PRESTIGE BODY FRAGRANCE

SHOP

The 5 Best Men’s Body Sprays That Won’t Offend the Person Next to You on the Treadmill

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TRAINING & WORKOUTS

REST & RECOVERY

SUPPLEMENTS & NUTRITION

MOTIVATION & FOCUS

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GEAR & APPAREL

A woman walks on a path in the park for exercise while wearing a sauna shirt and leggings.

Do Waist Trainers & Sauna Suits Actually Slim Your Waistline?

Three women stand side-by-side during a workout class, training their arms with a bicep curl using resistance bands

Why Resistance Bands Deserve a Place in Your Workout

A man skipping rope indoors, showing his commitment to fitness and a healthy lifestyle

Can Smart Jump Ropes Really Upgrade Your Workout?

A row of women crouch or lean over to unroll their yoga mat before a class.

How to Choose the Right Yoga Mat for Comfort, Grip, and Balance

Eight name brand gym bags great for women

8 Best Gym Bags For Women That Balance Style and Performance

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