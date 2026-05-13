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Live & Well

The New Midlife Glow-Up Isn't Cosmetic. It's Metabolic.

The New Midlife Glow-Up Isn’t Cosmetic. It’s Metabolic.

woman age 50 working out in gym, fitn and athletic

How I Got Stronger After 50 and Which Habits Changed Everything

Mark Langowski stands in front of a building with a shirt on that has his popular fitness social media handle @BodyByMark

What Viral Trainer BodyByMark Learned From Asking Strangers How They Stay Fit

CrossFit trainer and certified sports nutritionist Deborah Moore presses a dumbbell with one arm into the air.

How I Started Strength Training at 50 — and Why You Can Too

A blond woman lies down exhausted during a plank hold in a group training class and is struggling with her workout

How Often Should You Really Change Your Workout Routine?

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