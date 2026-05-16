The One Biological Metric That Determines if You’re Actually Recovering (It’s Not Sleep)

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The modern wellness landscape often feels like a collection of expensive gadgets and fading trends. We often push our bodies to the limit and then wonder why we feel depleted. On a recent episode of the ‘Live & Well’ podcast, host Melissa Magsaysay sat down with Dr. Jason Wersland, the founder of Therabody, to discuss why our current approach to rest is failing us.

Therabody is a wellness technology company known for pioneering percussive therapy with the Theragun, a device designed to relieve pain and improve mobility. However, as Dr. Wersland explains, true recovery is less about massaging a muscle and more about mastering our internal chemistry.

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Why our recovery efforts often fail

We tend to assume recovery is what happens by default once we stop moving. Sit still long enough, the thinking goes, and the body resets on its own. Wersland told Magsaysay that for many of us, that is not what is actually happening. Heart rates stay elevated, attention stays locked on stressors, and the nervous system stays in a sympathetic, fight-or-flight state even on what looks like a day off. He defined recovery in terms of the body’s ability to come back down from that activated state.

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“Recovery is heart rate variability, your body’s ability to get down after being up,” Wersland said. He pushed the point further, arguing that physiological repair only happens when the nervous system has actually settled. “Our bodies don’t recover unless we’re in a parasympathetic state,” he told Magsaysay. By that logic, an hour on the couch does not count as recovery if the heart rate has not come down with the body

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How percussive therapy actually relieves pain

If recovery starts in the nervous system, pain plays a bigger role in that system than most of us treat it as. It tends to get filed away as a tax on an active life, something to be endured between training sessions. Wersland reframes it as a signal that can be worked with once you understand how it moves through the body.

He explained that pain signals travel to the brain at roughly 55 miles per hour, while sensory information from the skin, including textures, heat and vibration, reaches the brain at closer to 300 miles per hour. That speed difference is what underpins the pain gate theory, which holds that a faster stimulus on the skin can take priority over a slower pain signal moving upstream.

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That mechanism, Wersland said, is what percussive therapy is built around. “The first thing Theragun does is it decreases pain because it’s working on the biggest organ we have in our body, our skin,” he said. Magsaysay described the effect as a kind of deferring of pain, which Wersland agreed was a useful way to picture it. The downstream result, he said, is a release of tension and improved blood flow into denser tissue like the lower back, which often responds slowly to traditional stretching.

What actually works for longevity

Zooming out from the mechanics, Wersland kept returning to a hygiene metaphor on the episode. “You never brush your teeth one last time. You’re never like, okay, I’m going to do this really good this time and I’m never gonna have to brush my teeth again,” he told Magsaysay. The implication is that down-regulation belongs in the same category as the small repeated habits that keep the body running, rather than something we save for after a hard stretch.

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He tied that consistency back to one of the most discussed markers in longevity science. “It changes your heart rate variability, which is the most technical thing we can tie to longevity,” he said, before noting that the payoff is qualitative as well as quantitative. “It actually becomes a little bit more enjoyable. You can do more things.”

Whether the down-regulation comes through breathwork or the mechanical frequency of a device, Wersland is pointing at the same target each time, which is consciously moving the heart rate into a parasympathetic range.

How to apply recovery in real life

Much of what Wersland describes starts with noticing. He pointed out that we tend to ignore the small, repetitive habits that quietly tax the body, like sitting on a wallet for hours or crossing the same leg under a desk every day. He encouraged listeners to take a more athletic approach to their own bodies, building recovery in before, during and after activity rather than waiting until something hurts.

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For Wersland, that level of self-awareness is the larger goal of the work. “If I could wave a magic wand, I would want people to be more aware of their bodies,” he said. “If I’m with someone and I leave, I want them to feel like they know themselves better.” Across a week, the practice he is pointing at can look like a few minutes of breathwork in the morning, a percussive therapy session before sleep, or a deliberate pause in the middle of the day to bring the heart rate down before pushing back into the next thing.

The Recovery Toolkit

Therabody, the Los Angeles-based company Wersland founded after developing the original Theragun prototype to treat his own injury, has since grown beyond the device that put it on the map. The following tools, as explained by Wersland are designed to facilitate the shift from a sympathetic “fight or flight” state to a restorative parasympathetic state.

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Theragun PRO Plus

The Theragun Pro Plus is the brand’s most advanced deep muscle treatment. In addition to percussive therapy, it features integrated near-infrared LED light to treat joints and a built-in biometric sensor for on-device heart rate readings, allowing you to track the “down-regulation” discussed by Dr. J.

TheraFace Mask Glo (Photo Credit: Therabody)

SmartGoggles

The wearable device is specifically designed for the nervous system and is designed to physically slow your heart rate using a biometric sensor that vibrates at a frequency lower than your heartbeat, helping to synchronize your body and mind.

TheraFace Mask Glo

The TheraFace Mask Glo is a clinical-grade LED mask that utilizes Red, Blue, and Infrared light therapy. As noted in the podcast, this is not just for beauty but actually works at the surface and muscular levels while providing a relaxing scalp massage.

Theragun sense by therabody (Therabody)

JetBoots Prime

These wireless compression boots use pneumatic compression to boost circulation and are critical for “shaking the bugs off” and flushing metabolic waste after high-intensity expenditure, according to Wersland.

Theragun Sense

The Theragun Sense was developed specifically for the mental-physical connection and combines quiet percussive therapy with on-screen guided breathwork and heart rate tracking.

The 60-Second Reset

If you find yourself in a sympathetic “chatter” loop (waking up at 2:00 AM with racing thoughts) Dr. Wersland suggests using your device on your feet or shins for just 60 seconds. The specific frequency is designed to “hack” the nervous system, signaling your heart rate to slow and helping you drop back into a parasympathetic state.

Listen to the full episode of Live + Well with Melissa Magsaysay on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.