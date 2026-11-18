Eliud Kipchoge is one of the most successful marathoners of all time. He’s a two-time Olympic champion, and in 2019 he became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours. He relies on his mindset to get through the hardest parts of a race, and he applies the same thinking to life off the course.

LA Times Studios’ Faith Pinnow sat down with Kipchoge to talk about that mindset and why he believes it can work for anyone.

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Kipchoge’s favorite running memory is taking gold in the 5,000 meters at the World Championships when he was 18. “The best one is the year 2003 when I won my first medal, my biggest race ever in Paris,” he told LA Times Studios. “I always say that was my genesis of life as far as sport is concerned.” Asked whether he ever misses the simpler years before brand deals and fame, he said, “Absolutely.” Life before Paris “was a different life,” but he now sees his platform as a way “to change lives of the people” and to get “young people to come to running.” Despite his platform and all his success, Kipchoge believes in living modestly. “Simplicity and living a humble life is the key,” he said. “I always tell people, success without humility is a wealth waiting to be wasted.”

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To Kipchoge, simplicity “brings in respect” and helps people recognize that “all of us, we are human.” He explains that living this way ignites the mind to think about togetherness. “If you want to enjoy life, be humble,” he said. “Let us be on the ground together and understand the world.”

Kipchoge on Having a No-Limits Mindset

Pinnow, who grew up running, said her coaches used to tell her that she was only racing against herself and the clock. In a sense that meant that the other runners were not her competition. She asked whether Kipchoge felt the same. “When I am at the starting line, I treat myself as the best one. I see everybody’s faces and say, hey, I have trained well,” he said. “I’ve trained in a good way for the last three months. So let us compete. Let us enjoy and compete together. But crossing the finishing line, we shake hands, become one team, one world.”

Kipchoge’s motto is that no human is limited. This belief has followed him through a career spent beating expectations, and he thinks it can apply to anyone. “It’s not about sport. It’s about all the professions,” he explains. A teacher, in his view, should “teach like the world is ending today.”

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Control Your Mind, Control Your Body

When asked whether pain is part of racing, Kipchoge said, “Absolutely. Yes. It’s inevitable. So learn to embrace it. Learn to love it. It’s part of the journey. It’s part of the marathon.”

For Kipchoge, embracing the pain means smiling through the toughest miles of a race, which is a habit he’s become known for. “If you control your mind, you control your body,” he explained. “If you smile, then that pain in your legs, in your muscles, disappears. You just focus on other things, and that helps you to move fast.”

The interview took place ahead of Kipchoge’s New York City Marathon debut. It’s the largest marathon in the world, and the elite field runs the same course as tens of thousands of everyday runners. To Kipchoge, that’s “really the best and full inclusivity.”

“That sound, that cheering, seeing people taking a photo, seeing people taking selfies when you are running. That’s what we need,” he said of the spectators who line nearly the entire route through the city’s five boroughs. Kipchoge is taking that idea around the globe. His world tour will take him to a marathon on each of the seven continents, Antarctica included, and raise money for the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation. “The huge and the main reason are the people. The reason I’m going to every continent is because people are there,” he said. “I want to bring more people into running.” He hopes to “make this world a running world.”

Kipchoge’s Advice To First-Time Marathoners

For people running their first marathon, Kipchoge’s advice started with the basics. “My best advice is that get the right shoes, train well, go to the starting line, enjoy the race. Don’t see the time. Just run, enjoy,” he said. Finishing is what he wants first-timers to focus on. “Make sure you go across the finishing line. You will never be the same again,” he concluded. “You’ll be a different person across that finishing line.”