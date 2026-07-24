Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Justin Wrobleski Shares His Workout & Recovery Routine — And We’re Taking Notes

When Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski recently dismantled a high-powered lineup, racking up a career-high 11 strikeouts over seven dominant innings, baseball fans saw the ultimate finished product. They saw the late-inning velocity, the nasty secondary pitches and the polished poise of a front-line starter. Fans also likely noted that Wrobleski was named an All-Star this month for his incredible half-season performance. What they didn’t see was the meticulous, borderline-scientific blueprint that makes that kind of power output possible.

In Major League Baseball, “workouts of the pros” is always a category of fascination. Fans are naturally curious about the sheer physical endurance and structural integrity required to carry a team each starting day without breaking down. For Wrobleski, the secret isn’t just about throwing hard; it’s about a finely tuned weekly routine that balances cutting-edge sports science with a healthy dose of mental adaptability.

Inside Justin Wrobleski’s Bullpen Day & Pitching Routine

For a starting pitcher, the days between starts are a race against time to recover, rebuild and refocus. One of the most critical points in that cycle is bullpen day, which typically lands two days out from a scheduled start. The exact timing can shift week to week; currently working in a six-man rotation, Wrobleski’s schedule bends to wherever the off-day falls. “Two days out this week... it’ll be a bullpen day off-game,” Wrobleski exclusively tells LA Times Studios. “So my bullpen day is typically to get in. The process on that day is pretty standard.” But “standard” for a major leaguer involves an intricate layering of modern technology and analog sweat. Upon arriving at the stadium, Wrobleski kicks off a personalized daily readiness program designed to ground him before he ever picks up a baseball.

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“I’ll get to the field, do my normal daily stuff that I try to get down,” Wrobleski explained. “I have some breathing stuff that I do... there’s a team of people that we use that have created this sensor for us to personalize like just get ready for the day program.” From there, the focus shifts to priming his kinetic chain. Whether he gets hands-on treatment from the training staff or goes through a solo stretch, it’s all part of a deliberate 30- to 45-minute movement routine. “It’s just to get my body in the right place to start throwing,” he said.

Before taking the mound, Wrobleski bridges the gap between stretching and throwing with explosive, dynamic movements, including plyometric work, high-intensity “wall balls” and drills to wake up the central nervous system and a focused and game-simulating bullpen session. Once the throwing is done, the focus flips to preservation. Wrobleski undergoes a rigorous shoulder and forearm care routine – the “generic pitcher stuff,” as he called it – targeting the high-fatigue muscle groups that keep his arm attached. Only after that baseline maintenance is complete does he head to the weight room for a heavy upper-body lift and conditioning.

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The Mental Prep and Film Study of an MLB Starter

While the physical workload is intense, the mental side of a starting pitcher’s routine is just as demanding. Wrobleski emphasizes that every single repetition must serve a distinct purpose, a lesson that requires a lot of discipline. “There’s … stuff that I do just like from a journaling perspective to try and just figure out what I’m trying to work on, what I’m trying to walk in on today, how to get better,” Wrobleski shared candidly. “That’s the tough part about being a pitcher in general, you can’t just go out there and blow it out every day. You’ve got to be specific in what your targets are and what your goals are.”

Wrobleski also keeps a running list of the top starters and relievers in each league, tracking the metrics he believes matter most, and holds his own numbers up against theirs. It’s how he sets his targets each season. “I want to be one of the best,” he said while referencing Tiger Woods as a touchstone. “Tiger always said if he’s not going out there to win, what’s he going out there to do? That’s kind of my viewpoint.”

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Early in a young pitcher’s career, it is incredibly easy to get trapped by perfectionism. When trying to establish oneself, the temptation is to micromanage every single aspect of your health and mechanics. But the realities of a grueling 162-game Major League schedule quickly force a shift in perspective. Wrobleski recalls his early professional days as a period of constant trial and error. “I think early on in my professional career I was trying to hit this, this, this, this and this every time. Whereas when you’re traveling and you’re in Major Leagues and you’re on a flight and you’re going to the East Coast... you find out who you are and you’re like, this is my checklist – things that I need to do to get my body in the right place.”

Justin Wrobleski’s Sleep Recovery and Breathing Habits

Before any of the on-field work can matter, there is something more fundamental. Sleep. And for Wrobleski, getting it right required confronting a problem that started long before he reached the big leagues. “I broke my jaw in college,” he said. “I realized I had some trouble breathing through my nose.” That injury sent him down a years-long path of self-directed sleep research, books on nasal breathing, sleep tracking, and trial and error. He eventually landed on Intake, a magnetic nasal dilator that he now considers the single most impactful recovery tool he uses. When he forgets to wear it, he notices immediately.

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“The performance increase I gain from it is just sleeping better,” Wrobleski said. “There’s so much downstream impact from sleeping better. It’s a lot on your body, people don’t realize.” He tracks his sleep closely and has developed a clear-eyed view of what the numbers can and can’t tell him. “Even if my sleep tracking says I slept well, if I wasn’t wearing this, I still don’t feel good,” he said. “You’re still human. You still feel things.” The goal, he explained, is to raise his floor. “On my worst days, how do I feel? I think that’s raised. If I sleep bad one night, it’s okay, because I’m so focused on it every other night of the week.”

How the Dodgers Left-Hander Adapts to MLB Travel

Ultimately, the true secret to longevity in the big leagues isn’t a flawless environment, it’s the ability to adapt when things inevitably go sideways. Flight delays, cross-country travel, and changing time zones mean a pitcher’s routine will always be disrupted at some point. Wrobleski’s biggest evolution as a big-league starter has been learning how to pare his routine down to its absolute essentials without losing an ounce of confidence. “If I miss a couple of these things that I typically would do every day, I’m going to be okay,” Wrobleski says. “And I think that’s kind of the biggest thing that I’ve learned is you’ve got to be able to roll with the punches.”

When fans watch Wrobleski slice through an elite lineup during a game, they are watching the culmination of that exact philosophy. The structural integrity isn’t just in his core or his shoulder; it’s in his ability to stay anchored, no matter what a long season throws his way.