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Young fit sporty active woman wear sportswear standing in plank pose doing yoga fitness training workout

Jennifer Aniston’s Trainer Shares Why Your Intense Workouts Could Actually Be Ruining Your Body

The Best Workout for Perimenopause Might Not Be the Hardest One

Why More Women in Perimenopause Are Quitting Extreme Workouts and Choosing “Gentler” Fitness Instead

Why You Feel Fit but Not Strong After 40 and What Your Body Is Missing

You’re Exercising Regularly — So Why Can’t Your Body Keep Up?

Lululemon Studio Yet , Los Angeles

What Lululemon’s Studio Yet Gets Right About High-Performance Training

Trampoline Trim/ Tiffany Marie

The Trampoline Workout You Remember — Reframed for the Adult Body

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