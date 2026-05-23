Workout Routines

Jennifer Aniston’s Trainer Shares Why Your Intense Workouts Could Actually Be Ruining Your Body

Young fit sporty active woman wear sportswear standing in plank pose doing yoga fitness training workout
(Photo Credit: Insta Photos )

Jennifer Aniston’s trainer Dani Coleman explains why smarter strength, mobility and stability training may be the real key to staying strong through midlife and beyond.

Sara Kitnick
By Sara Kitnick
Senior Content Strategist Contact
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

For years, we’ve been told that a workout only counts if it leaves you completely wrecked. We track every metric on our Oura rings and run ourselves straight into burnout. But we’re now hearing that those grueling sweat sessions might not actually be serving our long-term health, especially for women navigating the realities of midlife.

On a recent episode of the ‘Live + Well’ podcast, host Melissa Magsaysay sat down with Dani Coleman, VP of Training at P.volve, to make the case for a smarter approach. P.volve is a functional fitness method with studios across the U.S. and Canada and a robust digital platform, built around three core pillars: strength, mobility, and stability.

RELATED: The New Midlife Glow-Up Isn’t Cosmetic. It’s Metabolic.

Advertisement

Rather than isolating muscle groups on machines or chasing caloric burn, P.volve workouts move the body three-dimensionally through the kinds of patterns we actually use every day, like reaching, rotating, squatting, and bending, using specific resistance equipment. The method is clinically backed, and notably, its research was conducted specifically on women. Coleman, a longtime personal trainer who has spent the last five years working with Jennifer Aniston, argues that ditching the “no pain, no gain” mentality is the real key to lasting mobility.

Live & Well

Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Why high-intensity workout burnout happens

Many of us push ourselves to the limit, end up hurting ourselves, or become too tired, yet once we feel better enough to start again, we repeat this cycle. Coleman traces this back to an industry-wide fixation on force over intentional mechanics. “We don’t want you to use momentum or just plow through something because we’re telling you to do it,” she says. “We want you to understand how to do it and why you’re doing it.” Part of the problem, she adds, is how traditional weight training is structured.

Advertisement

“If you think about more traditional weight training, it’s probably a little bit more isolated, maybe working on a machine, focusing on one muscle group or one body part,” Coleman says. At P.volve, the goal is to move through dynamic patterns, reaching, rotating, squatting, the things we do all day, rather than training muscles in isolation. “We’re not just focused on building only your strength,” she explains. “We want you to get better movement mechanics, better biomechanics, better body awareness.”

RELATED: Celebrity Trainer Gunnar Peterson Says Don’t Skip These 6 Muscle-Building Lifts

The research gap between men and women is apparent. Coleman points to data showing that 6% or less of sports science studies are conducted exclusively on women, meaning most mainstream fitness programming is built around male physiology and retrofitted, at best, for everyone else. “We really wanted to focus on what women’s needs were specifically when we’re talking training, not just for one phase of your life, but to carry you throughout all of your life,” Coleman says. It’s why P.volve conducted its own clinical studies on women rather than leaning on existing research that wasn’t designed with them in mind.

That gap becomes especially consequential during midlife and menopause. Coleman explains that as estrogen levels naturally decline, women face accelerating muscle loss and diminishing bone density. “The loss of estrogen just makes building bone and your muscle harder,” she says, noting that P.volve builds specific programs around each hormonal phase, “so you’re not just doing it aimlessly.” Women can lose between 3% to 8% of their muscle mass per decade starting as early as their 30s. “I wish I had gone into my 30s a little bit more prepared,” Coleman says. “Ideally, you’d go into your 30s a little bit more bulletproof, because it’s just an uphill battle.”

fitness walking

Workout Routines

The Low-Intensity Path to a Fitter Physique

Discover why 10,000 steps a day still works. Learn the real benefits of walking, how it boosts fitness and weight loss, and practical tips to hit your goal.

What resistance training for longevity looks like

Countering age-related decline means prioritizing joint health and movement quality over caloric burn. At P.volve, that philosophy plays out through its three pillars. “Think reaching, looking over your shoulder, bending down, squatting,” Coleman says. “Things you do every day, all day. We’re building a smart and sustainable strength that carries outside of just your workouts.”

Advertisement

Smart resistance training, she explains, isn’t about moving the heaviest weight possible. It’s about applying consistent mechanical tension through external loads like dumbbells or resistance bands, working within a range of 8 to 30 repetitions where the final few reps feel genuinely challenging. “We want to be close to failure because that’s where your body will build muscle,” Coleman says.

RELATED: The One Biological Metric That Determines if You’re Actually Recovering (It’s Not Sleep)

That strength work needs to be paired with dynamic mobility and stability training, which builds the balance and body control that can prevent falls and can preserve independence over time. Coleman notes that mobility is built into every P.volve workout for a reason. “When your body feels restricted, that’s when your body limits its range of motion or feels like it’s protecting itself,” she says. Getting comfortable in those end ranges is what helps people feel more secure in their bodies, and what keeps a routine reach or a quick shoulder check from turning into an injury.

Niagen NanoCloud™

Longevity & Aging

Could One Molecule Change How We Age?

CEO Rob Fried reveals Niagen Bioscience’s NAD+ growth strategy, from Tru Niagen to their upcoming telehealth launch.

How to apply consistency over intensity in real life

For Coleman, it starts with meeting the body where it actually is on a given day. Working with Aniston over the past five years has sharpened that philosophy for her. “The beautiful thing about her [Aniston] is she’ll show up and be like, ‘Dani, I have 70% in the tank today, and I’ve got 30 minutes,’ and we’ll move and maximize on that time,” Coleman says. Other days, when she has nothing booked after the session and energy to burn, she says they’ll go 45 minutes. The lesson Coleman continually reflects on is that “consistency over intensity trumps every time.”

Coleman is quick to note that Aniston’s consistency isn’t powered by endless enthusiasm. Admittedly, this makes us feel seen. “Discipline is going to outshine motivation eventually,” she says. “On the days where you’re a little less motivated, you’ll still get in the gym, or go for that walk even.”

RELATED: You’re Exercising Regularly — So Why Can’t Your Body Keep Up?

Advertisement

Showing up at some capacity, even if it means scaling back to a resistance band and a slower tempo, is what actually builds a body that holds up over time. Coleman recommends two to three resistance-based workouts a week as a sustainable baseline. The bigger picture matters too. “The workout is important, but I argue it’s also the other 23 hours of the day,” Coleman says. “We have to look at your recovery, how you’re fueling your body with your diet, and your overall stress and emotional well-being.”

Train smart, recover well, stay consistent. That, in Coleman’s view, is what actually keeps women mobile and moving freely and independently for decades to come.

Listen to the full episode of Live + Well with Dani Coleman on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

MORE FITNESS

Fitness, man and tired with resting on floor for workout fatigue, exhausted and breathing for recovery.

Muscle Recovery

The One Biological Metric That Determines if You’re Actually Recovering (It’s Not Sleep)

The New Midlife Glow-Up Isn't Cosmetic. It's Metabolic.

Workout Motivation

The New Midlife Glow-Up Isn’t Cosmetic. It’s Metabolic.

The Best Workout for Perimenopause Might Not Be the Hardest One

Workout Routines

Why More Women in Perimenopause Are Quitting Extreme Workouts and Choosing “Gentler” Fitness Instead

Uber Eats app on the smartphone screen. Green background.

Deals & Coupons

The Best Uber Eats Promo Codes & Deals: May 2026

What Are the First 1,000 Days? How Nutrition, Sleep, and Gut Health Shape Baby Development

Nutrition

The Pregnancy Nutrition Advice You’re Probably Not Getting

Woman Refusing Plate Of Bread And Cookies Offered By A Person

Nutrition

Harley Pasternak Says Avoiding Carbs Is Not the Secret to Weight Loss

Khloé Kardashian Launches Khloud Protein Chips

Nutrition

Khloé Kardashian Says the Chips She Wanted Didn’t Exist — So She Made Them Herself (Exclusive)

Why You Feel Fit but Not Strong After 40 and What Your Body Is Missing

Body Health

You’re Exercising Regularly — So Why Can’t Your Body Keep Up?

How to Stick to a Workout Routine: Cody Rigsby's Tips

Body Health

Cody Rigsby Breaks Down How to Actually Stick to a Workout Routine — From Soreness to Recovery

ritual vitamins

Nutrition

Ritual Founder Calls Out “Pixie Dusting” and What to Look For in Your Vitamins

Young friends having holiday dinner together at home, lifestyle and enjoyment concept, Healthy homemade food

Nutrition

After 40, Here’s What Women Should Know About Protein

Close-up of a man getting massage

Body Health

“Muscle Knots” Might Not Be Causing Your Pain — Here’s Where Fascia Comes In

Workout RoutinesLive & WellFitness

Live & Well

Align your week ahead with longevity tips, wellness hacks, and expert insights from LA Times Studios.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Sara Kitnick

Sara Kitnick is a Senior Content Strategist at LA Times Studios, overseeing content strategy and production for Live + Well and SPACES.

More from Live & Well

The next frontier of brain longevity

This Is What Top Researchers Warn Is Actually Killing Your Neurons Right Now

Maeve Reilly's theater room with big and comfortable sofas and pillows.

Your Home Looks Great, but How Does It Sound? Why Auditory Design is Trending

The hot springs pools of Castle Hot Springs in Arizona.

Earthly Reset: The Bucket List Geothermal Resorts Where Ancient Wellness Traditions Meet Modern Luxury

Wilson tennis ball and racket

Best Wilson Promo Codes and Coupons for May 2026

Cluttered bedroom woman laying on bed on iphone

Your Bedroom Probably Is Not Built for Sleep

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2026

Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts Designed to Help Mom De-Stress

Shop Nicole Kidman’s Skin-First 2026 Met Gala Glow: Every Product Used

Nicole Kidman’s Skin Stole the 2026 Met Gala. Here’s Every Product Gucci Westman Used

Orange Nike logo on a wooden wall

Score a Nike Promo Code: Best Ways to Save 10% in May 2026

What Happens to Filler Years Later? Dr. Paul Nassif Says It May Not Stay Where You Think

What Happens to Filler Years Later? Dr. Paul Nassif Says It May Not Stay Where You Think

Young woman has hair loss problem.

Why Your Hair Is Falling Out Now and What It Could Be Telling You

older woman drinking champagne wearing gloves

There’s a Reason We Give Less F**cks As We Age

Tata Harper Earth Day Celebration

Can Natural Skincare Really Work? Tata Harper Weighs In

FITNESS AND WELLNESS DEALS

Advertisement
Advertisement