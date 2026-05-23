Jennifer Aniston’s Trainer Shares Why Your Intense Workouts Could Actually Be Ruining Your Body

For years, we’ve been told that a workout only counts if it leaves you completely wrecked. We track every metric on our Oura rings and run ourselves straight into burnout. But we’re now hearing that those grueling sweat sessions might not actually be serving our long-term health, especially for women navigating the realities of midlife.

On a recent episode of the ‘Live + Well’ podcast, host Melissa Magsaysay sat down with Dani Coleman, VP of Training at P.volve, to make the case for a smarter approach. P.volve is a functional fitness method with studios across the U.S. and Canada and a robust digital platform, built around three core pillars: strength, mobility, and stability.

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Rather than isolating muscle groups on machines or chasing caloric burn, P.volve workouts move the body three-dimensionally through the kinds of patterns we actually use every day, like reaching, rotating, squatting, and bending, using specific resistance equipment. The method is clinically backed, and notably, its research was conducted specifically on women. Coleman, a longtime personal trainer who has spent the last five years working with Jennifer Aniston, argues that ditching the “no pain, no gain” mentality is the real key to lasting mobility.

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Why high-intensity workout burnout happens

Many of us push ourselves to the limit, end up hurting ourselves, or become too tired, yet once we feel better enough to start again, we repeat this cycle. Coleman traces this back to an industry-wide fixation on force over intentional mechanics. “We don’t want you to use momentum or just plow through something because we’re telling you to do it,” she says. “We want you to understand how to do it and why you’re doing it.” Part of the problem, she adds, is how traditional weight training is structured.

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“If you think about more traditional weight training, it’s probably a little bit more isolated, maybe working on a machine, focusing on one muscle group or one body part,” Coleman says. At P.volve, the goal is to move through dynamic patterns, reaching, rotating, squatting, the things we do all day, rather than training muscles in isolation. “We’re not just focused on building only your strength,” she explains. “We want you to get better movement mechanics, better biomechanics, better body awareness.”

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The research gap between men and women is apparent. Coleman points to data showing that 6% or less of sports science studies are conducted exclusively on women, meaning most mainstream fitness programming is built around male physiology and retrofitted, at best, for everyone else. “We really wanted to focus on what women’s needs were specifically when we’re talking training, not just for one phase of your life, but to carry you throughout all of your life,” Coleman says. It’s why P.volve conducted its own clinical studies on women rather than leaning on existing research that wasn’t designed with them in mind.

That gap becomes especially consequential during midlife and menopause. Coleman explains that as estrogen levels naturally decline, women face accelerating muscle loss and diminishing bone density. “The loss of estrogen just makes building bone and your muscle harder,” she says, noting that P.volve builds specific programs around each hormonal phase, “so you’re not just doing it aimlessly.” Women can lose between 3% to 8% of their muscle mass per decade starting as early as their 30s. “I wish I had gone into my 30s a little bit more prepared,” Coleman says. “Ideally, you’d go into your 30s a little bit more bulletproof, because it’s just an uphill battle.”

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What resistance training for longevity looks like

Countering age-related decline means prioritizing joint health and movement quality over caloric burn. At P.volve, that philosophy plays out through its three pillars. “Think reaching, looking over your shoulder, bending down, squatting,” Coleman says. “Things you do every day, all day. We’re building a smart and sustainable strength that carries outside of just your workouts.”

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Smart resistance training, she explains, isn’t about moving the heaviest weight possible. It’s about applying consistent mechanical tension through external loads like dumbbells or resistance bands, working within a range of 8 to 30 repetitions where the final few reps feel genuinely challenging. “We want to be close to failure because that’s where your body will build muscle,” Coleman says.

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That strength work needs to be paired with dynamic mobility and stability training, which builds the balance and body control that can prevent falls and can preserve independence over time. Coleman notes that mobility is built into every P.volve workout for a reason. “When your body feels restricted, that’s when your body limits its range of motion or feels like it’s protecting itself,” she says. Getting comfortable in those end ranges is what helps people feel more secure in their bodies, and what keeps a routine reach or a quick shoulder check from turning into an injury.

How to apply consistency over intensity in real life

For Coleman, it starts with meeting the body where it actually is on a given day. Working with Aniston over the past five years has sharpened that philosophy for her. “The beautiful thing about her [Aniston] is she’ll show up and be like, ‘Dani, I have 70% in the tank today, and I’ve got 30 minutes,’ and we’ll move and maximize on that time,” Coleman says. Other days, when she has nothing booked after the session and energy to burn, she says they’ll go 45 minutes. The lesson Coleman continually reflects on is that “consistency over intensity trumps every time.”

Coleman is quick to note that Aniston’s consistency isn’t powered by endless enthusiasm. Admittedly, this makes us feel seen. “Discipline is going to outshine motivation eventually,” she says. “On the days where you’re a little less motivated, you’ll still get in the gym, or go for that walk even.”

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Showing up at some capacity, even if it means scaling back to a resistance band and a slower tempo, is what actually builds a body that holds up over time. Coleman recommends two to three resistance-based workouts a week as a sustainable baseline. The bigger picture matters too. “The workout is important, but I argue it’s also the other 23 hours of the day,” Coleman says. “We have to look at your recovery, how you’re fueling your body with your diet, and your overall stress and emotional well-being.”

Train smart, recover well, stay consistent. That, in Coleman’s view, is what actually keeps women mobile and moving freely and independently for decades to come.

Listen to the full episode of Live + Well with Dani Coleman on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.