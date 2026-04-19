Could One Molecule Change How We Age?

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Niagen Bioscience spent decades following the science on NAD+ before anyone was buying. Now, with a profitable consumer business, new bets on at-home injections, topicals, and potentially beverages, it appears to have timed the longevity boom perfectly.

Twenty years before longevity became a talking point, Rob Fried, now CEO of Niagen Bioscience, was seeking out the leading researchers studying biological aging and immersing himself in the science. That was long before celebrities were posting IV-drip selfies or people used at-home injections for GLP-1 medications. Fried wasn’t a scientist. He was a former film producer and an entrepreneur who had stumbled into a rabbit hole and couldn’t get out.

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That obsession eventually led him to Niagen, a patented form of the NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside that serves as the foundation of Niagen Bioscience. Today, the company is doing something unusual: running a profitable supplement business using NR commercially, while also advancing separate, proprietary compounds grounded in the same science.

Twenty Years in the Making

Fried spent the better part of two decades tracking longevity research. He watched the science move from telomeres to resveratrol to sirtuins, and it was around 2021 he saw NAD depletion as an actionable mechanism of aging. “I was paying very, very close attention to the science,” Fried tells LA Times Studios exclusively, “mostly from a personal interest standpoint.” And by the time the longevity market went mainstream, Niagen Bioscience already had the patents, the research relationships, and the manufacturing infrastructure. Everyone else was still catching up.

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The company was first founded over 25 years ago in Orange County as an analytical testing business, building its reputation by verifying the quality and purity of ingredients for other brands. Fried says this is in the DNA of Niagen Bioscience. He describes the company as having “an obsession with purity and quality.” In a category where products don’t always match what’s on the label, this ethos has become a real competitive advantage. From those roots, Niagen Bioscience has expanded its footprint across Southern California, maintaining a presence in Los Angeles since late 2017 and now operating out of both L.A. and Tustin.

(Niagen Bioscience)

A Platform in Expansion

The supplement industry is full of companies that found a trending ingredient, put it in a bottle and moved on. Niagen Bioscience has built something structurally different, and its recent moves clarify just how big its ambition has become. The company sold its ChromaDex Reference Standards division in February 2026, its original quality-testing business. That exit reflected a transition that began years earlier, according to Fried. “We pivoted to becoming an NAD, an aging company, about eight years ago,” he explained. “Although we still had the reference standards business, it was outside of our core functionality.”

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What remained is a platform in active expansion. At its foundation: a direct-to-consumer supplement brand (Tru Niagen) and an ingredient supply business, selling pharmaceutical-grade NR to third-party brands. This cash-flow-positive core, roughly 70% of revenue, funds both a clinical drug pipeline and two new commercial launches.

“If you’re willing to inject yourself to stay thin, you might be willing to inject yourself to stay young.” — Rob Fried, CEO

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Niagen Bioscience is also “aggressively pursuing” a therapeutic drug for rare pediatric diseases like Ataxia-telangiectasia and Werner syndrome where children often have no detectable NAD levels,” according to Fried.

Not nicotinamide riboside (NR) itself, but a prodrug. “Another molecule that we control that we think works even a little better and a little differently than NR, that would be slightly distinct from the molecule in the dietary supplement, that would be approved as a drug,” explains Fried.

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“Most biotech companies are very binary,” Fried says. “They pursue drug approval. If they get it, they’re very valuable. And if the study comes in negative, they go to nothing. But in the case of Niagen Bioscience, we’re able to pursue drug approval in this case of an orphan disease, at the same time managing a growing, cash-flow-positive consumer business.”

The IP Moat and the Market’s Quality Problem

Niagen Bioscience holds patents around Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) through its relationship with Dr. Charles Brenner, the company’s lead scientific advisor, who first discovered NR as a safe precursor to NAD+.

Fried explains the company doesn’t license its patents to companies selling Niagen but rather supplies the ingredient. “We make it and send it to them.” That control matters. “The percentage of companies where the ingredient in the bottle matches what’s on the label is shockingly low,” he says. “Sometimes they put ingredients in there that are not listed on the label at all. Sometimes they put just pixie dust amounts of the ingredient.” The FDA’s enforcement capacity, he argues, is the structural problem. The 1994 DSHEA framework exists, but the resources to consistently enforce it don’t. “I don’t know necessarily there needs to be more regulation,” Fried says. “They need to enforce the regulation that exists.”

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For Niagen Bioscience, the industry’s credibility gap is a business opportunity. The more consumers learn to distrust undifferentiated supplement brands, the more the company’s quality infrastructure becomes a reason to buy.

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A Growing Market – and an Unexpected Growth Driver

The core customer is educated, health-focused, and likely to have done their research before buying isn’t going anywhere. “Forty percent of the Amazon customers that buy Tru Niagen have a postgraduate degree,” Fried noted. “They’re scientists and doctors and people who research the product.” It’s a base that arrived already converted, and that tends to stay. But “the fastest growing segment are people in their 30s,” Fried explains. Part of that is a generational shift, according to Fried. Younger consumers are tracking biomarkers earlier and women are thinking about fertility later.

Fried shares that two clinical studies are now running to test what testimonials have been pointing to, a potential new market validation that would meaningfully expand who their product is for.

(Niagen Bioscience)

Two New Frontiers: Injections and Topicals

The consumer supplement remains the company’s revenue core, but two new commercial launches are now underway, and a third might not be too far behind. Fried frames both launches and other company developments through a single organizing principle. “We think there are many different ways to elevate NAD. One is an injection, one is an IV, another is an oral supplement, another is a topical. It could even be a beverage,” Fried explains.

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“We view ourselves as the world’s leading experts in NAD. We think we have the best understanding of it, the best research in it, the best molecules around it. So we consider it our responsibility to understand what are the different ways that it can be administered… when is it better to do one versus the other, how do they differ, how would it have an impact on our physiology, on our health and on our bodies.”

Niagen Bioscience pursued FDA approval for injectable NR years before GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy normalized self-injections. “We didn’t know that the population was going to get comfortable injecting themselves subcutaneously,” Fried acknowledged. “We were just pursuing a better methodology for delivering it that might improve people’s health.” Now, Fried said, his thinking was: “If you’re willing to inject yourself to stay thin, you might be willing to inject yourself to stay young.”

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On the economics of the at-home model launching April 28th compared to clinic-based infusions, Fried is straightforward, explaining that “we don’t really know.” The infrastructure is built. The market is moving. The pricing will follow.

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The second new commercial launch is the Beauty Innovation Lab, which entered the market on March 10 with NanoCloud, a limited-release, dermatologist-tested topical product (the first skincare product powered by its core ingredient Niagen). The Beauty Innovation Lab is both a strategic step into exploring how the company can extend into new consumer categories, as well as helping to inform future clinical research.

The market it’s entering is not small: global skincare was valued at $122 billion in 2025, projected to reach $227 billion by 2034, with the topical NAD+ segment growing at a 16.4% CAGR through 2030, according to Fortune Business Insights.

The Decade Ahead

Ultimately, consumers are spending more on health, thinking about it earlier and are increasingly willing to pay higher prices for products that actually work. “There’s a lot of interesting work being done in the longevity space,” Fried said. “There are not a lot of products out there that you can take that will help the way your body ages.” He points to the rise of measurement tools as part of that shift but makes the clear distinction between tracking health and intervening in it.

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“Taking Niagen and elevating NAD is really the only thing that’s been researched and studied that has an impact on the way the body ages,” said Fried. He does, however, expect the landscape to shift. “In the future, as we continue to invest in longevity, I suspect that there will be some interesting drugs that have an impact on the way the body ages,” he said. “But other things as well. There are IT solutions, biological computing.”

For investors and competitors watching, Niagen Bioscience looks very different from its origins. What began in analytical testing and later as a single-channel supplement business has evolved into a platform spanning oral, injectable, and topical applications. It now combines proprietary IP with a profitable consumer business while pursuing potential drug development, creating both near-term revenue and longer-term upside, positioning the company on a very different path than where it started.

For more, read the April 2026 issue of LA Times Studios Business Magazine