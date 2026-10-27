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Longevity & Aging

What Your Smartwatch Can’t Tell You About Feeling Alive

Sleeping with smartwatch. Woman sleeping.
(Photo Credit: New Africa)
By Alex MikaelianContent Strategist 
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  • An Equinox survey of about 3,800 Americans suggests people still feel joy, love and awe, but fatigue and constant phone distractions can make those moments harder to notice.
  • Nearly half of respondents wake up tired, and 71% say they divide their attention with a phone during dinner.
  • Respondents who move more report better sleep and mood, while human connection ranks above exercise and travel among the things Equinox members say make them feel alive.

New research from Equinox finds that Americans haven’t lost the ability to feel deeply. They’re just tired and distracted.

Most of us can pull up last night’s sleep score before we’ve even gotten out of bed. Whether yesterday felt any good is a harder thing to look up. Equinox launched a new survey to measure these exact emotional metrics rather than basic physical output.

The resulting Aliveness Index proves that people still frequently experience profound emotions. Exhaustion and a phone that never leaves our hand tend to crowd those feelings out.

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Inside the Equinox Aliveness Index Survey

Equinox polled roughly 3,800 Americans plus 1,600 of its own members, each answering about 30 questions. Members’ answers were also stacked up against a look-alike population. The questions covered six areas that rarely show up on a fitness app: energy, presence, emotional intensity, connection, awe and desire. The goal was to evaluate the actual internal experience of living.

Why Americans Feel So Tired and Distracted

Almost half of Americans are already tired when the alarm goes off. By bedtime, only 27% regularly feel restored. This creates a chronic cycle of daytime fatigue that impacts daily engagement.

Dinner doesn’t offer much of a break, either. Seventy-one percent of Americans split their attention with a phone during the meal, scrolling between bites while someone across the table is talking. Screen habits are actively competing with real-time conversations.

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People haven’t gone numb, though. Most Americans still feel love, joy, laughter and fun, and they still have moments that surprise or move them. Recognizing these moments requires active attention that many exhausted people currently lack.

How Movement Lifts Your Energy and Mood

Getting up and moving turned out to be one of the more dependable fixes. About 45% of Americans say movement often shifts their mood or gives them energy. Gen Z and their grandparents gave roughly the same answer, since the figure held steady from one generation to the next.

That group also starts and ends the day differently. They’re about four times as likely to wake up energized and twice as likely to feel restored at night. Adding physical activity directly correlates with better sleep recovery.

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These active individuals also report experiencing more joy and feeling sexy much more often. They break out of their routines more, too, and report less sadness and anxiety. The data clearly highlights a strong connection between physical effort and your mental baseline.

Why Human Connection Makes Us Feel Most Alive

When Equinox members were asked to name what makes them feel alive, in their own words, other people came out on top. About half of members mentioned the people in their lives. Movement followed at 30%, while travel landed at 15%.

The order was the same for every generation. We claim that human interaction drives our happiness, yet we continue to prioritize digital notifications over the person sitting across from us at the dinner table.

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Exercise, Confidence and Finding Your Flow

Equinox members outscored the general population on all six measures. Two-thirds of them (66%) said they’d felt sexy in the past month, while about half of Americans overall (51%) said the same. Roughly three in four members also reported feeling joy often over that month.

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Flow showed the biggest split of these. In the past week, 59% of members hit a flow state while working out, about double the 30% of Americans overall. Total immersion in physical activity provides a unique mental reset that stationary habits cannot match.

While individuals who join fitness clubs might already lean toward higher confidence levels, the results strongly align with the broader benefits of staying active.

How Feeling Alive Changes as You Get Older

The definition of a fulfilling life evolves significantly with age. In the survey, younger respondents were more likely to be meeting new people and breaking from routine. They were also more focused on chasing what they want.

Older adults, meanwhile, spend more time with the people who matter most and describe their relationships as more fulfilling. They’re having just as much fun, too. The focus naturally transitions from seeking novelty to maximizing the quality of established connections.

Ultimately, the measure of wellbeing may be less about how closely we track our health and more about how fully we experience the lives we’re working so hard to improve.

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