AI Mobility Tech Could Change How We Age

Living longer takes work. Longevity, despite the marketing, doesn’t really offer us shortcuts. It requires homework. You schedule the bloodwork. You understand your inflammatory markers. You learn what’s optimal, not just normal. The language becomes familiar. You compare muscle mass year over year.

You experiment with recovery tools, hot and cold therapy, and infrared saunas. You track sleep stages. You measure heart rate variability. Exhausted yet? Same. But for all the precision, one metric rarely receives the same attention: how confidently a body moves through space. So, while longevity might be measured in labs, independence can play out in motion.

For example, there’s a moment when you start watching someone move more carefully. Not frail. Not incapable. Just deliberate in a way that feels new, as if stepping off a curb now requires a second of consideration and stairs demand more calculation than they once did.

Our mobility doesn’t collapse overnight. It changes gradually, often in ways we rationalize until they become routine. And now, artificial intelligence is beginning to address that latter phase, transforming assistive devices from fixed hardware into systems that learn from the people using them.

When Devices Learn Instead of React

For decades, assistive mobility devices evolved in predictable ways. Motors became smoother. Batteries lasted longer. Controls became more refined. But the core assumption remained the same: the user adapts to the device, not the other way around. Artificial intelligence begins to reverse that dynamic, allowing mobility systems to respond to patterns rather than just commands. Owen Kent, CMO and cofounder of ATDev, describes robotic assistive technology as devices that combine motors, sensors, actuators, and computing to help people move more independently. That can range from a rehabilitation brace to a powered wheelchair enhanced with environmental awareness.

“The wheelchair is already the robot,” Kent says. “It has motors, batteries, a frame, and millions of users. What it’s been missing is intelligence.” Adding intelligence means embedding sensors and machine learning so devices can understand various surroundings and adapt in real time. Through the Robotic Assistive Mobility and Manipulation Platform (RAMMP) initiative, ATDev is working to transform existing wheelchairs into intelligent systems. “The AI at the core of RAMMP handles everything from 360-degree environmental awareness using LiDAR and cameras to semi-autonomous navigation that helps users avoid obstacles and handle difficult terrain,” Kent explains. “For an older adult, that could mean the difference between staying home because a route feels unsafe and confidently going to the grocery store on their own.”

What distinguishes AI mobility tech from earlier generations of devices is personalization. “Every person’s body, environment, and daily routine is different,” Kent says. “AI is what lets a device learn and adapt to those differences rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all approach.” Kent describes what his team calls a “spectrum of autonomy.” “The platform lets users choose moment-by-moment how much help they want. Some days you might want full manual control. Other days, maybe after a tough night’s sleep or on a particularly challenging route, you might want the AI to handle navigation while you focus on where you’re going.”

“That flexibility is critical for seniors,” he adds, “because needs change not just person to person but day to day, even hour to hour. The technology should meet you where you are, not the other way around.”

Machine learning powers that responsiveness. “Over time, the AI builds a detailed picture of that individual’s movement profile and can adjust its behavior accordingly,” Kent says. In more advanced systems, that learning extends beyond the body. “It learns the layout of your home, recognizes recurring obstacles, and understands your preferred routes and routines.” Because RAMMP and its operating system ATOS are open source, improvements made by researchers benefit all users. “Machine learning models get better with more data and more contributors,” Kent says. “Every improvement that any researcher or developer makes can benefit every user on the platform.”

How AI Mobility Tech Is Transforming Recovery and Longevity

With time, the body becomes less forgiving. Strength training at 50 does not produce the same adaptation it did at 30. Our recovery windows lengthen. Time away from activity carries sharper consequences. What determines independence over time often isn’t peak strength, but how fully stability returns after interruption.

AI mobility tech is also changing how rehabilitation unfolds by guiding recovery at home using robotic resistance and real-time biometric tracking, adjusting as the body adapts. “AI-driven biometric tracking lets the devices adjust rehabilitation protocols based on how a specific patient is progressing,” Kent explains. “A 72-year-old recovering from knee replacement surgery has very different needs than a 25-year-old athlete rehabbing an ACL tear, and the device recognizes that.”

Instead of relying on a preset timeline, these systems respond to actual performance. It measures how far a joint moves and how strength shifts from day to day, then shares that information with clinicians so treatment can be modified without repeated office visits. “It measures range of motion, tracks daily strength changes, and feeds that data back to clinicians in real time so care can be fine-tuned without requiring an office visit,” Kent says.

And so while longevity science continues to refine biomarkers and optimize training protocols, AI mobility tech turns its attention to something equally consequential: whether those added years remain usable.

