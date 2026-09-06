A Doctor Who Uses Peptides Explains Why He’s Cautious About BPC-157

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You’ve heard people talking about BPC-157. A torn rotator cuff, healed in weeks. Chronic knee pain, gone. Leaky gut, sealed. The compound, a peptide derived from a protein found in human stomach acid, circulates with near-evangelical intensity on Reddit threads and on TikTok.

BPC stands for Body Protection Compound, and “157” refers to the specific peptide sequence researchers isolated. It’s derived from a protein found in gastric juice that helps protect the stomach lining from damage, and in animal studies, BPC-157 has shown potential to promote tissue repair and healing.

One popular study on BPC-157 looked at Achilles tendon healing in rats. In the study, researchers severed the animals’ Achilles tendons and treated some with BPC-157. The treated rats showed improved tendon healing and functional recovery compared with untreated controls.

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Dr. Ghiyam, a Beverly Hills physician and owner of Med Pod LA, discussed the study on the Live + Well podcast. “One big one that people talk about is when they sever the tendon of rats,” he said. “When they give half of them BPC [and] half the other one… within two months, that one was running around.”

The findings help explain why BPC-157 has attracted so much interest for injury recovery, but there is an important limitation. This was not a human study.

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“It also helps with angiogenesis…getting new blood vessel formations,” Ghiyam explains. “So it’s used in a lot of muscle recovery. Bodybuilders started using it for post-workout recovery, to recover faster.”

“It probably has the most animal research. Has some human, but not that much,” Ghiyam says of BPC’s evidence base. The human data that does exist points to GI conditions. “There have been some human studies with giving them orally and even to animals rectally for all sorts of colitis because it does come from gastric juices of the stomach, and it helps to heal the lining.”

For injury claims specifically, the human data has not caught up. “We need human trials to show this,” Ghiyam points out. “You see all these stories online…but are there robust human studies? Not yet. I mean, we’re doing something.”

On the animal data: “It’s promising. Mechanisms there. It makes sense. But it’s not robust human trials. So you have to be aware of these things.” Trials are underway, he notes: “But they’ve got to see what the side effects are.”

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Part of what’s driving the gap, Ghiyam says, is that online claims have lapped the science. “Social media influencers are probably three to five or seven years ahead. The claims they’re making.. saying this is the miracle thing, it’s going to do this, and it’s going to do that..” The evidence, he explains, is not yet there to support what many social media personalities are claiming.

That uncertainty is also why Ghiyam cautions against treating peptides as a quick fix. For patients who use them, he says the approach should involve defined protocols rather than continuous use. “We need to see where they are,” he says. “Then we need to give them a stern protocol, cycling on, cycling off, because if you give it too much, you can dampen the signal. Your body will start saying, ‘This is enough,’ and it adapts to it.”

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More importantly, Ghiyam says peptides shouldn’t distract from whatever may be contributing to the problem in the first place. “Are people going to change their ways?” he asks. “You can’t just rely on these peptides.”

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He compares it to repeatedly damaging a car and expecting each repair to solve the underlying problem. “I tell everybody…we can fix your rim if you keep hitting the curb, but what are you going to do?” he says. “You have to change what you’re doing. What’s causing the problem?”

For Ghiyam, that means looking beyond a single intervention and considering the broader factors that may be affecting a patient’s health. “You’re looking at the whole thing…you can’t cook with one ingredient. You need to have everything around it.”

Listen to the full episode of the Live & Well podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.