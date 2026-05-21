This Is What Top Researchers Warn Is Actually Killing Your Neurons Right Now

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The longevity conversation has gotten very good at telling us what to track. Muscle mass. Metabolic health. Inflammation markers. Sleep quality. What it hasn’t caught up to yet is the brain, specifically what is quietly happening inside neurons long before any symptom appears. A study published May 2026 in Neuron is starting to answer that.

For cancer survivors, cognitive decline isn’t a future worry. It started the moment treatment did. The scans come back clean. Words disappear mid-sentence. A name that should feel immediate suddenly doesn’t. The mental fog that settled in during chemotherapy, the one everyone assumed would fade, lingers long after treatment is over.

For decades, medicine called it chemo brain and largely stopped there. Patients were often told it was temporary. For many, it wasn’t.

What the new research offers isn’t a cure. It’s something medicine has been slower to provide: an explanation for why it happens at the cellular level, and a possible path toward stopping it before it starts. The implications reach well beyond cancer.

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Jorge Gomez-Deza, an assistant professor of cancer and cellular biology at Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine, has spent years trying to understand why neurons die and whether that process can be interrupted before permanent damage occurs. His lab focuses specifically on children receiving chemotherapy, a population with the longest runway of life ahead and the most to lose if that changes. The work, he explains, is widely applicable to neurodegenerative conditions, including glaucoma, traumatic brain injury, and ALS.

The study didn’t turn up one answer. Using CRISPR, a gene-editing technology that allows scientists to precisely silence individual genes, Gomez-Deza and his team worked through the entire human genome one gene at a time, watching to see which ones, when turned off, kept neurons alive during chemotherapy exposure. According to Gomez-Deza, they identified hundreds of potential targets. One stopped everything: ATF2.

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When neurons experience stress from chemotherapy, injury, or disease, a biological cascade begins inside the cell. According to a press release from Temple University, researchers described this process like a row of falling dominoes. ATF2, Gomez-Deza explains, acts as “a central switch that turns on many other genes that ultimately drive neuronal death.” His team silenced it, then exposed neurons directly to chemotherapy. The neurons survived. Normally, they don’t.

What ATF2 does in a healthy neuron remains an open question. “We really don’t know what ATF2 does under normal conditions in the neuron,” he says. “We know that if we eliminate it completely, the neurons are viable, so it’s not essential like other genes,” Gomez-Deza says, though no comprehensive study has examined its role in uninjured neurons.

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“Although ATF2 itself may be difficult to directly target with drugs, identifying it as a central node in the degeneration pathway opens new opportunities to design therapies that block its interactions with other proteins and interrupt the signaling cascade that leads to neuron death,” Gomez-Deza adds. His lab has promising directions. They’re working on it.

Chemotherapy is, mechanically speaking, an extreme and compressed version of something the brain manages across a lifetime. Gomez-Deza describes the same stress pathways that fire during chemo as active in all of us, building more gradually through chronic inflammation, disrupted sleep, ongoing stress, and environmental toxins.

Inflammation, in his view, may play a role across many neurodegenerative conditions. “The challenge is finding ways to do this reliably and effectively without disrupting the normal protective functions of the immune system,” he says. The blood-brain barrier, the brain’s built-in filter, blocks many compounds that might otherwise help, which makes reducing neuroinflammation harder than it sounds.

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On environmental toxins, Gomez-Deza is more direct. “Many environmental toxins have been linked to the development of neurodegenerative diseases, and reducing exposure to these compounds is likely an important part of disease prevention,” he says. He points to rotenone, a pesticide strongly associated with increased Parkinson’s risk, as a clear example of how certain exposures accelerate exactly the kind of neuronal damage his lab studies.

The same pathway ATF2 sits in has already been implicated in ALS and traumatic brain injury. According to the Temple University press release, Gomez-Deza also tested the pathway in an optic nerve injury model similar to glaucoma, and found that silencing ATF2 improved neuron survival there as well. A clinical trial targeting part of the same pathway in ALS was attempted and ultimately failed; side effects ended it.

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“While there may be shared stress pathways across conditions,” Gomez-Deza notes, “the precise mechanisms that drive degeneration can differ substantially depending on the disease context.” A common molecular player doesn’t guarantee a common fix. What it does suggest, he adds, is that understanding one condition sharpens the picture for all of them.

Preemptive Neuroprotection: A New Paradigm for Cognitive Health

Most neurodegenerative diseases show no outward symptoms until significant damage has already occurred inside the brain. Chemotherapy is different. “Unlike diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s, where patients often already have significant damage by the time they are diagnosed, chemotherapy presents a very defined window of injury,” according to Gomez-Deza. “You know exactly when the neuronal stress is going to occur because you know when the patient will receive treatment.”

“Because chemotherapy is delivered on a predictable schedule,” he says, “we believe it may be possible one day to treat patients beforehand to protect neurons from damage.”

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“Drugs with side effects that would be unacceptable for chronic neurodegenerative diseases may still be tolerable for a short treatment window if they can prevent long-term nerve damage,” Gomez-Deza says. “I also think many patients undergoing chemotherapy would be willing to accept some temporary discomfort if it meant avoiding permanent neuropathy afterward.”

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Gomez-Deza is careful not to overpromise. “I think we are still quite far from a cure,” he says, estimating a treatment that actually protects neurons during chemotherapy may still be a decade away. “Predictions in science are always uncertain.” So while the study identified hundreds of genes that, when silenced, appeared to protect neurons from chemo-induced death, Gomez-Deza explains. “Our study not only identifies ATF2, but many other potential therapeutic targets.”



Click here to read the full study.