How Elix Is Modernizing Traditional Chinese Medicine for a New Generation

Traditional Chinese medicine has been shaping people’s routines for thousands of years, but in the U.S., it still often comes down to whether you live near a good acupuncturist and if you can afford the time and cost.

In Episode 6 of the ‘Live & Well’ podcast, Elix founder Lulu Ge joins host Melissa Magsaysay to explain why the age-old system is suddenly feeling like a solution for modern burnout, hormonal chaos, and sleep-deprived bodies, and how she’s translating it into a digital-first, evidence-building wellness platform.

Elix’s pitch is straightforward, even if the task is big: keep the core diagnostic logic of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) intact, make it easier to reach, and back it up with clinical studies so it doesn’t live only in word-of-mouth. The result is an east-meets-west model that’s part personalized herbal formula and part virtual care for those who want gentler, root-cause support.

TCM Maps the Whole Body

Ge opens the conversation by grounding TCM in history. “Traditional Chinese medicine has been around for almost 5,000 years,” she says, pointing to ancient pharmacopoeias that cataloged herbs long before modern clinical trials existed. And when skeptics ask if Chinese medicine works, she doesn’t hedge. She calls it what it is: the longest-running real-world record of plant-based healthcare we have. “It’s actually the oldest longitudinal human study of pharmacopoeia,” she tells Magsaysay.

But here’s the thing. Longevity isn’t the whole argument. What feels timely now is the way TCM reads the body, not as a bunch of unrelated fires to put out, but as one connected system with a pattern underneath. That pattern moves through the entire mind–body system.

The basics begin with balance, yin and yang, which Ge frames as a form of biological rhythm. It’s about aligning how you eat, rest, move, and process emotion with the natural world: morning versus night, summer versus winter, activity versus recovery. In her words, TCM is “very holistic… reconnecting with ourselves, reconnecting with the natural world, reconnecting with plants.”

Where Western medicine often asks us about our diagnosis, Chinese medicine asks us what our body is trying to tell us. And that shift matters. Pain, mood swings, irregular sleep, and digestive disruption… none of those are random in TCM. They’re messages pointing toward imbalance.

The Personal Health Spiral That Led to Elix

Ge’s path to founding Elix started where a lot of listeners might see themselves: in a cycle of symptoms that aren’t being addressed by what is actually causing them.

After going off birth control because she hated the side effects, her hormones unraveled in a way that felt both frightening and familiar. Her period vanished for months, then returned “with a vengeance.” She woke up with chronic migraines, her hair started falling out, her face broke out with hormonal acne, and bloating became relentless. The kind of spiral where you start second-guessing everything, including yourself. Her mood crashed and spiked in ways she couldn’t predict.

Ge went back to her gynecologist, expecting deeper digging. Instead, she was offered a familiar menu: restart hormonal birth control, add antidepressants for mood swings, consider opioids if the pain turned severe.

So the turning point came through her mother and her family history. Ge’s grandfather ran the hospital in Hunan, China, where she was born, and her mom pushed her to consult a Chinese medicine doctor. Ge admits she was skeptical.

Then life got small. Canceling plans. Missing work. Feeling crummy for months. But after losing months of time, her suffering finally outweighed her skepticism.

Let Me See Your Tongue

Traditional Chinese medicine can feel mysterious until you experience a diagnostic session. Ge still remembers her first appointment. The doctor asked her to stick out her tongue, a request that can feel intimate and strange even to seasoned TCM patients.

In Chinese medicine, the tongue is a reflection of internal health. Color, coating, dryness, shape, and texture can all reveal patterns related to heat, cold, dampness, deficiency, stagnation, and stress. Ge was surprised by how much the doctor inferred before she said a word. “How are your periods?” she recalled. “I was like, wow, you could see that from my tongue?”

Then came deeper questions about digestion, urine, stool, diet, sleep, flow heaviness, period color, and emotional patterns. In TCM, these outward symptoms aren’t random. Together they create your “pattern diagnosis,” which is essentially a map of the body’s underlying imbalance.

“Chinese medicine is root-cause based healing,” she explains. “Based on an individual’s pattern diagnosis.” That’s the model Elix was built to scale.

How Elix Brings Traditional Chinese Medicine Online

The problem Ge saw immediately was access. If your only entry to Chinese medicine is a local acupuncturist, then geography, time, cost, and cultural familiarity become gatekeepers. That means huge portions of the country never get in the door.

Elix begins with a free online health assessment designed to mirror a practitioner visit, and they are asked things they’ve rarely tracked before. “A lot of people say it’s the first time they’ve ever paid attention,” Ge explained.

At the end of the assessment, users upload a tongue photo, which Elix uses to validate the diagnosis. From there, the platform recommends a personalized herbal formula tied to that person’s pattern, not just a general “hormone blend” or “stress support” one-size-fits-all approach. For users who want deeper guidance, Elix offers virtual consultations with doctors who can help create a realistic plan: foods to eat and avoid, acupressure routines, self-massage, seasonal adjustments, and a short list of the two to three most important actions to get started.

Why “Healthy” Herbs Aren’t Always Healthy for Everyone

Ge reminds us that TCM isn’t a wellness trend built on universal superfoods. It’s a system built on specificity. She offers turmeric as an example. Western wellness culture treats turmeric like a catch-all anti-inflammatory, and it can be a great herb. But in Chinese medicine, turmeric is warming. If someone already has signs of internal heat, irritability, flushing, inflammation, acne, and a tongue with yellow coating... turmeric could worsen the imbalance.

“It might not be best for everyone,” she tells Magsaysay. The question is never just, “Is this herb good? It’s is this herb right for your pattern, right now?” Bottom line, TCM is less about chasing the newest miracle ingredient and more about matching what you use to what your body is doing. That principle is fundamental to Elix’s personalization model, and to why TCM practitioners spend so much time on diagnosis.

Why You Should Listen to the Full Episode

Episode 6 is for anyone who has ever felt like their health story is bigger than a diagnosis code. Ge and Magsaysay talk openly about the blind spots in modern medicine, especially around women’s hormonal health and midlife transitions. They unpack what pattern diagnosis looks like, how tongue reading works, why personalization is non-negotiable, and how Chinese medicine can coexist with Western treatment.

But the part that lingers is simpler. Symptoms aren’t failures. They are feedback. And once you start treating them that way, you stop feeling like you’re at war with your own body.

Listen to the full conversation with Lulu Ge here on the ‘Live & Well’ Podcast