Can Homeopathy Find a Bigger Role in Modern Healthcare? Boiron Thinks So.

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For decades, the wellness industry and conventional medicine mostly stayed in their own lanes. Wellness meant prevention, nutrition, fitness, lifestyle. Medicine meant diagnosing and treating disease. However, that divide is shrinking.

Consumers increasingly push for personalized medicine and biomarker testing, healthcare companies are expanding beyond traditional treatments, and wellness brands are angling for a spot inside the broader healthcare system.

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What’s emerging is an approach that pairs conventional medicine with complementary therapies aimed at overall well-being.

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French pharmaceutical company Boiron is among those betting that this overlap represents one of healthcare’s biggest long-term opportunities. Known for its homeopathic medicines, the nearly century-old company now operates in 50 countries, with the United States standing as its second-largest and fastest-growing market. “Our vision is to become one of the global leaders in integrative health,” CEO Pascal Houdayer says, “providing people solutions of wellness and health that they can trust for a better, healthier life.”

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It’s an open question whether integrative health will reshape U.S. healthcare or remain a niche. Still, patients are getting more proactive about their own care and demand for personalized treatment keeps climbing.

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The Shift Toward Integrative Health and Personalized Care

For Houdayer, the U.S. market carries some personal weight, too. “It has a special place in my heart because I lived here many years, and actually one of my daughters was born in the US and is American,” he says. Capturing that market has meant adapting Boiron’s global model rather than exporting it wholesale.

“We need to focus on understanding the specificities of the people, of the patients, and make sure we adapt global ideas, global medical innovation to the US market,” Houdayer explains. Part of that adaptation is revenue diversification. The company is moving away from seasonal products that have long anchored its U.S. sales and adding treatments for stress, anxiety, pain and baby teething. Those categories are less exposed to the burnout-driven demand spikes that can make wellness revenue hard to predict.

Scaling Integrative Medicine in the U.S.

Homeopathy draws more scrutiny in the U.S. than in many of the other markets where Boiron operates. Houdayer says earning trust starts before products are sold. “In order for us to build credibility, first with health professionals, second with patients and consumers, we need quality manufacturing,” he says. “We are producing medical products which are pharmaceutical grade. Second, we need responsible communication. We should not overclaim. We need to follow regulatory compliance. And last but not least, we need to make sure education of health specialists and information to consumers is good and timely.”

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Houdayer connects the broader shift toward integrative health to how patients now behave, something he credits partly to AI. “Now, consumers, patients are in the driver’s seat,” he observes. “They do their self-check, they go on their phone, they talk to artificial intelligences, and sometimes they even check recommendations coming from these artificial intelligences to complement the expertise of health specialists with what they believe is right for them.”

He also connects it to the rise of l ongevity as a mainstream business . “People talk about healthy living, healthy aging. Longevity is not a buzzword anymore,” he says. “People are not working only on preventing the signs of aging. They want to reverse aging.”

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There’s a word Houdayer says he avoids internally. “I personally hate the word ‘consumer,’” he says. “Would you like to be talked to like a consumer, or would you like to be treated as a person? We are not only treating a sickness. We are doing care, talking to the person in a holistic way.”

Boiron’s U.S. strategy leans heavily on personalization. He points to variation in how doctors already treat the same condition as evidence of demand for individualized care. “If you go to see an allopathic doctor for the same pathology, he might not give you exactly the same treatment or the same dosage,” he says. “And at the end of the day, that’s what people want.”

Pascal Houdayer is CEO of Boiron, a French pharmaceutical company specializing in homeopathic medicines.

