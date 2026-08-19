Kate Walsh’s Wellness Routine for Aging Well Is Surprisingly Simple
Kate Walsh isn’t interested in extreme diets or complicated wellness routines. The actress shares the simple habits that help her look and feel her best as she gets older.
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
When it comes to aging and longevity, Kate Walsh has no worries.
“Aging is part of life. It’s an inside job. So, it’s about accepting that fact and then taking really good care of yourself. Basically doing what we can to look and feel our best as we go through it,” the actress, who recently partnered with Centrum to promote the new Age Defy line, told LA Times Studios.
Since the star has been gracing the silver screen for decades now, it’s only natural to assume she might subscribe to a high-maintentance health and wellness routine — but we were pleasantly surprised to learn that her personal approach is downright relatable.
“I don’t like to diet. I’ve never been a dieter. It doesn’t work for me and it always backfires!” she laughed. “I can’t do anything extreme, it’s like total deprivation and there’s an inner part of me that will just rebel and immediately cave and eat the potato chips or order the pizza. Now I know to just do everything in moderation, it’s really very simple.”
RELATED: Most Kids Are Under-Hydrated — and Sports Drinks May Be Part of the Problem
Speaking of simple, the Grey’s Anatomy actress cites the breakfast burrito as her favorite morning meal and skips complicated supplement stacks in lieu of a less-is-more mentality.
We pressed on for more wellness wisdom, soaking up every word and making mental notes on how to improve our daily routines, too. “Sleep is non-negotiable to me now. I used to survive off of four or five hours because I was working so much when I was younger, but now I need eight hours. If I get seven, I just feel out of it cognitively,” she shared.
Discover the new insights in perimenopause and menopause
To destress, Walsh embraces easy movement and uses that time to clear her mind, too. “I love to walk. It’s a great way to set your biorhythms. We’re meant to be walking as humans, it’s a calming and meditative act, like a moving meditation.”
RELATED: Halle Berry Says Diabetes Changed Everything About How She Eats and Exercises
And while Walsh also practices traditional meditation and breathwork when the going gets tough, her top tip is something we all need to hear. “Get out of the habit of worrying. Life gets complicated and messy enough. Worrying is a waste of time and energy,” she smiled.
“Everything always works out, and if it hasn’t worked out yet, it will.”
As if we couldn’t love Dr. Addison Montgomery more.
Click here to learn more about Centrum