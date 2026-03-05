Microplastics Are Already in Our Bodies. What Can We Actually Do Now?

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The science is alarming. The response, according to environmental advocate Lindsay Dahl, does not have to be.

Dahl, who has spent the past two decades working on toxic chemical reform through policy and corporate accountability, spoke with Melissa Magsaysay on the ‘Live & Well’ podcast to talk about how to stay informed without spiraling into overwhelm.

By now, many consumers have seen headlines reporting that microplastics have been detected in human blood, lungs, hearts, placentas, and brain tissue. And some recent research, including a 2025 study in Nature Medicine, has reported measurable plastic particles in human brain samples and suggested concentrations may be increasing over time.

Why Microplastics Are Harder to Regulate

During the conversation, Dahl explained that microplastics differ from many previous toxic chemical concerns because they are not a single compound. In earlier consumer safety debates, she noted, the problem could often be traced to one identifiable ingredient. BPA in baby bottles is a common example often cited in public health discussions. In that case, policymakers were able to target a specific chemical and regulate its use.

Microplastics present a more complicated challenge. “They are fragments of many kinds of plastic,” Dahl explained on the podcast, noting they can originate from a wide range of materials used in everyday products. Because of that, they appear in multiple environmental pathways, including air, water, soil, and food systems.

“The threat of microplastics to public health and the environment is high,” Dahl said during the episode. “The body of science to support what we should do and how much of an impact… we don’t yet know.” To illustrate the difference, she pointed to chemical classes like flame retardants or PFAS. Those substances have decades of research and scientific consensus statements informing regulation. Microplastics research, she said, is developing rapidly but has not yet reached the same level of consensus.

Where Microplastics May Enter the Home

When Magsaysay asked where exposure might occur in everyday life, Dahl pointed to several household items researchers have studied in recent years.

Plastic cutting boards, for example, have been examined in laboratory research exploring how surface wear can release microscopic plastic fragments. Some studies suggest that scratched boards may shed particles during routine food preparation.

Tea bags made with synthetic mesh materials have also been studied for potential particle release when exposed to boiling water. Nonstick cookware with damaged coatings may release small fragments as well, Dahl noted during the conversation. Another source she highlighted may surprise people: household dust.

Citing environmental exposure studies, Dahl said researchers have found that certain chemicals used in consumer products can accumulate in dust particles that circulate indoors. “When you reduce the overall dust content in your home, you can actually help reduce your exposure to these persistent chemicals,” she explained.

For that reason, Dahl told Magsaysay she considers simple habits like dusting, vacuuming with HEPA filtration, and running air purifiers among the more practical interventions available.

The Problem With “Clean Living” Extremes

Part of the challenge, Dahl suggested, is the way environmental health discussions often polarize. In her view, public conversations about toxic chemicals tend to fall into two opposing reactions. One is dismissal. Dahl said some people reject the topic entirely, viewing concerns about chemicals in consumer products as exaggerated or driven by social media fear.

The other reaction, she said, is what she describes as obsessive control. That mindset can push people to attempt to scrutinize every ingredient label, replace every household item, and manage risk through purchasing decisions alone. “At the end of the day, consumer choices matter,” Dahl said on the podcast. “But you can’t shop your way to safety.”

Instead, she described her approach as belonging to what she calls “team pragmatists.” The goal, she said, is acknowledging real environmental health concerns without assuming individual consumers must solve systemic problems through shopping decisions alone.

What Dahl Suggests Doing at Home

When Magsaysay asked where people could realistically begin, Dahl focused on a handful of targeted changes rather than wholesale product replacement. Among the examples she mentioned were swapping plastic cutting boards for wood or bamboo alternatives, choosing loose-leaf tea or paper tea bags instead of synthetic mesh varieties, and replacing heavily worn nonstick cookware with materials like stainless steel or cast iron.

These changes, she said, address potential exposure points without requiring a complete overhaul of household products. But the advice Dahl emphasized most strongly had nothing to do with switching materials. Her broader recommendation is simply buy less.

“Buy half of what you typically consume,” Dahl said during the episode. Each additional product, she said, brings packaging, materials, and potential chemical exposure into the home environment.

Reducing purchases, in her view, naturally reduces that cumulative exposure.

Click here to listen to the full conversation.