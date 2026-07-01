The $50 Billion Supplement Market Is Entering Its Trust Era

A structural change is underway in the nearly $50 billion global supplement market. And it’s showing up in consumer behavior before it shows up in sales data. After years of growth fueled by influencer reach and clickbait health claims, the companies building durable positions are ones that can actually present evidence.

Founded over 25 years ago as a reference standards company, Niagen Bioscience initially provided the quality standards for ingredients to ensure they meet rigorous safety and efficacy requirements. When CEO Rob Fried joined in 2017, he pivoted the company to focus entirely on Niagen, the company’s flagship patented nicotinamide riboside (NR) ingredient, and the most efficient and effective NAD-booster, the essential coenzyme found in every cell in the body responsible for energy production and DNA repair. The company’s patented ingredient, Niagen, is nicotinamide riboside chloride, a vitamin B3 derivative that the body converts into NAD+. It powers the company’s consumer portfolio, including the daily oral supplement Tru Niagen, pharmaceutical-grade IV infusions and injections for clinical use, and the recently launched Niagen At Home Shots telehealth platform, which broadens access to injectable treatments without requiring an in-person appointment. More than 45 human clinical trials and over 200 preclinical studies have been conducted on it. Mona Rosene, global director of scientific and medical affairs at Niagen Bioscience and a registered dietitian, oversees how that science gets communicated across consumer, clinical, and partner channels.

Why Independent Research Has Become a Market Differentiator

The supplement industry has a borrowed-science problem. A brand identifies a well-researched ingredient, attaches its clinical record to its own formulation, and markets as though the evidence transfers. “Consumers are becoming more savvy these days with trying to understand, is this really supported by science or is it borrowed science?” Rosene says. “When it comes to really novel ingredients, you have to have your own research. We don’t borrow research. We do the research, meaning you can actually see the name of our ingredient or company within the peer-reviewed published clinical studies.”

Niagen’s 45-plus clinical trials have all been conducted specifically on nicotinamide riboside chloride, not on NAD+ precursors as a class, and approximately 90% of that science is independently funded. The company runs an external research program that provides Niagen and placebo study material to external investigators. While industry research is important to drive science forward, the research community views independent research as the ‘gold standard’ as it reduces potential for bias and strengthens confidence in the findings among clinicians and consumers. For a healthcare provider deciding what to recommend, or a consumer who reads the research before buying, that independence is harder to dismiss than a brand-commissioned study. “When you get that science out there, and you’re seen in the spotlight, touting your science, that begins to build trust and credibility, not only with consumers, but also with healthcare providers and researchers,” Rosene notes.

How Quality Controls Function as a Competitive Moat

Independent research means little if the product in the bottle doesn’t match what was studied. A third-party analysis commissioned by Niagen Bioscience found that over two-thirds of NMN supplements examined failed to meet their own label claims on dose, and some contained none of the listed ingredient at all. “You’re getting basically a placebo,” Rosene points out, “when you’re spending a whole lot of money for a supplement that is supposed to help support your health.”

Numerous internal and third-party tests on Niagen and final Tru Niagen products measure potency, purity, contaminants, and tie a publicly accessible certificate of analysis to every bottle’s lot number. “One of the great things that you can find on a website is to look for their certificate of analysis and their transparency program,” Rosene explains, “so you can trace the lot number on the bottom of the bottle and put that in and get the certificate of analysis showing all the different tests that it has gone through.” Brands that haven’t built equivalent quality infrastructure are now facing the cost of doing so retroactively, under far greater scrutiny than existed when Niagen made those investments.

That emphasis on quality extends beyond oral supplements. The FDA has issued a warning letter urging clinics to use pharmaceutical-grade rather than food-grade ingredients in NAD injectable therapies. In line with that guidance, Niagen Plus uses pharmaceutical-grade nicotinamide riboside chloride compounded and distributed by US FDA-registered outsourcing facilities in its injectable formulations.

Goods & Retail Paid Program Unlocking Cellular Health With Science and Trust In the longevity and wellness space, Niagen Bioscience is charting a course defined by both scientific rigor and an unwavering commitment to responsible innovation

The Claim Discipline That Separates Retention From Churn

The longevity category has a ceiling problem. Consumers arrive expecting dramatic results, and the brands that set those expectations through outsized claims are often the ones seeing the highest churn when reality doesn’t match the pitch.

Rosene describes healthspan, the quality and physical function a person maintains across years rather than total years lived, as the framework serious players in the category are actually working from. “If you can optimize the cellular function, then you can support healthspan or add that health to your years so that you can have a higher quality of life,” she explains. “It’s all about quality, not necessarily quantity.” That message, she says, is often lost in a category crowded with misinformation and oversimplified claims. Rosene points to ongoing consumer confusion around NAD+ ingredients, noting that Niagen Bioscience’s research focuses on nicotinamide riboside (NR), which enters cells directly, unlike NAD+ and NMN, which must first be broken down before they enter cells to support NAD+ and then used by the body.

Communicating within those bounds is also where brand trust accumulates. Or gets spent. “If a brand is showing clickbait claims, or relying on influencers making claims that are unfounded and, quite frankly, not approved by the FTC…more than likely that is a cause to question,” Rosene says. “But when you have voices out there talking about the science first, the science that’s underpinning the product, that’s how you build trust.” Consumers who understand specifically what a product does and why they’re taking it tend to keep taking it. That retention dynamic is what separates a supplement brand with a loyal clinical customer base from one that runs perpetual acquisition campaigns to replace people who never saw results they were never going to see. “It takes a while to be a trusted brand,” Rosene says. “But when you put your science and quality out there front and center, that begins to build trust.”

The consumer who flips the bottle to find the lot number and looks up the certificate of analysis before buying is also the consumer least likely to switch to whatever launches next month.

