Longevity & Aging

What Is Nitric Oxide — and Why Longevity Experts Say It Matters More Than You Think

Watermelon: High in citrulline, an amino acid your body uses to make nitric oxide.
(Courtesy of Allie Lehman)

Nitric oxide doesn’t get the hype of collagen or NAD+, but it plays a central role in blood flow, energy, and how well the body functions with age. Here’s why circulation is becoming the quiet foundation of longevity.

Sara Kitnick
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

You might be doing everything “right.” You’re moving fine. You’re not eating garbage food. Your annual labs come back normal. Yet you’ve still started to notice small shifts that don’t feel dramatic enough to call a doctor about,...but persistent enough for you to take notice.

Well, some longevity researchers and cardiovascular health experts would argue that what people often experience first isn’t a sudden health event. It’s something that often goes unnoticed… that our bodies are not delivering oxygen and nutrients where they need to go. If that’s confusing, you’re not alone.

That’s where nitric oxide enters the chat.

Joel Kocher, CEO of Humann, a wellness company focused on cardiovascular and metabolic health support, believes nitric oxide is one of the most overlooked foundations of aging well. “When I talk about nitric oxide as the ‘life force,’ I mean it, quite literally,” Kocher tells LA Times Studios. “Every cell in your body depends on it.”

What nitric oxide actually does in the body

Nitric oxide is a molecule your body produces naturally. One of its most important roles is helping blood vessels relax and widen, a process called vasodilation. That widening is what allows blood to move efficiently, carrying oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. Kocher often explains nitric oxide as the signal that keeps that system working smoothly. “Nitric oxide signals your blood vessels to relax and expand,” he says, “which keeps oxygen and nutrients flowing to your brain, heart, muscles, and organs.”

Kocher’s framing is that nitric oxide isn’t a niche wellness detail. It’s part of the basic infrastructure of how the body runs. “That vasodilation is critical for healthy blood pressure support,” he adds.

Why nitric oxide declines with age — and why people feel it

One reason nitric oxide has become more prominent in longevity circles is that the body’s natural production tends to decline over time. Kocher points to aging, but also to the realities of modern life. “Our nitric oxide production declines with age, stress, poor diet, and inactivity,” he says.

The tricky part is that most people don’t experience that decline as a single obvious symptom. It shows up indirectly. “Most people don’t feel that decline directly,” Kocher explains. “They just notice that their energy, endurance, or focus isn’t what it used to be.”

In his view, it’s not that people wake up and think, oh, ‘my nitric oxide is low’. He says they just feel like something is a little off. Without sufficient nitric oxide, he explains, blood vessels won’t dilate as efficiently, which can affect how well oxygen is delivered to tissues. “Their blood vessels are not dilated properly without sufficient nitric oxide,” Kocher says. That’s one reason circulation is often the hidden layer beneath vague complaints that get brushed off as normal aging.

The early signs of sluggish circulation aren’t always dramatic

When we hear “circulation issues,” they tend to think about serious cardiovascular disease or high blood pressure. But Kocher argues that early circulation changes can show up long before anything looks abnormal on paper.

“You don’t have to have abnormal blood pressure to have sluggish circulation,” he says. Instead, the first signs can be easy to miss…slower workout recovery, occasional brain fog, cold hands and feet, or a general dip in stamina and focus.

“Those are all clues that your blood flow and oxygen delivery aren’t as efficient as they could be,” Kocher explains. The hopeful part, he adds, is that vascular function is responsive. These systems aren’t fixed. “With the right habits, like diet, exercise, and nitric oxide support, those are reversible,” he says.

Why heart health still gets sidelined in the longevity world

If circulation is so foundational, why does it get so little attention compared to more visible longevity obsessions? Kocher thinks the answer is cultural. “Because it’s not ‘sexy,’” he says. People tend to enter longevity through things that feel immediate, like skincare, cognition, or performance, he says. “People are drawn to longevity through beauty and brain health,” he says, “things you can see or feel right away.”

But circulation is the background system making all of that possible. “There is nothing more foundational to a healthy body than healthy circulation and blood flow,” Kocher says. “You can’t have cellular repair, muscle performance, or cognitive longevity without strong circulation,” he continues.

In other words, he emphasizes that heart health isn’t a “later” issue. “Heart health shouldn’t be treated as something you think about later in life,” Kocher says. “It’s the foundation for everything else you do to age and live well.”

How vascular, cholesterol, and metabolic health connect

Humann’s work, Kocher says, is built around the idea that cardiovascular wellness isn’t isolated. Vascular flexibility, cholesterol balance, and metabolic health all influence one another. “They’re inseparable,” he says. “Cholesterol, vascular, and metabolic function are all part of the same system.” If blood vessels lose flexibility, the heart has to work harder. If metabolism becomes sluggish, vascular health can suffer too.

“If your vascular system isn’t flexible and responsive, your heart has to work harder,” Kocher explains. “If your metabolism is sluggish, your blood vessels and cholesterol levels can suffer.” His emphasis, he says, is not just improving numbers on a chart, but helping people feel better day to day.

How do you actually support nitric oxide?

Kocher emphasizes that nitric oxide support isn’t about one magic intervention. It starts with daily habits that keep blood vessels functioning well. “Supporting nitric oxide is really about maintaining that youthful flow through smart nutrition, regular movement,” he says.

Research supports that nitrate-rich foods like beets or leafy greens can increase nitric oxide availability, but nitric oxide isn’t something you absorb in a straightforward way. Your body has to go through a process of turning the natural compounds into nitric oxide. That’s one reason why things like movement, diet, and overall metabolic health can affect how much benefit you’re actually getting.

Making people care about circulation means making it feel personal

Kocher believes the reason circulation gets ignored is that people think of it as a future medical issue, not a present-day wellness factor. “You connect it to how they feel today,” he says, “not a number they’ll see at their next checkup.”

When people understand that better circulation can translate into better stamina, focus, and recovery, it becomes tangible. “When people understand that better circulation can translate to better performance,” Kocher says, “then it becomes more real.” That, he argues, has been Humann’s mission: translating complex cardiovascular science into benefits people can actually experience. “Once they feel it, they care,” he says. “And they stay consistent.”

Longevity & AgingLive & Well

